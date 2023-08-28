Top 10 best anime waifus, ranked by popularity and fan devotion

Anime waifus have become incredibly popular in recent years. For the uninitiated, "waifu" refers to a fictional female character from anime that fans develop a strong emotional attachment to. They become the caricature of the ideal woman or "wife" for fans.

Waifus are judged based on various factors, like their personality, appearance, and overall appeal. These anime characters tend to be well-developed with endearing traits that resonate with viewers. Fans become highly invested in their favorite waifu, going as far as building shrines and collecting their merchandise. Popular waifus have remained prominent figures in anime culture for years.

A never-ending debate rages among fans over who qualifies as the best waifu. Some prefer fierce warriors like Mikasa Ackerman, while others favor sweeter love interests like Winry Rockbell. However, a select few anime girls have risen to the top as the most widely loved and idolized by fans.

We will explore the top 10 anime waifus ranked based on their widespread popularity and fandom devotion. These iconic characters have left an indelible mark on anime fandom. Let's look at what elevates these anime girls into the Waifu Hall of Fame.

The Ultimate Anime Waifu Ranking: Top 10 Female Characters Beloved by Fans

10. Megumin (Konosuba)

Despite being the youngest member of Kazuma's party, Megumin has emerged as the most popular waifu from Konosuba. She has mastered advanced explosion magic at a young age, at the cost of being able to cast only a single spell a day.

Megumin's extreme confidence and energetic personality make her endlessly entertaining. She enthusiastically recites overly long incantations before detonating her explosions. Megumin's distinct crimson wizard outfit and endearing chuunibyou persona cement her popularity.

Her signature catchphrase, "Explosion!" is beloved by fans. While stubborn and eccentric, Megumin is surprisingly insightful and offers advice to her teammates. Underneath her boastful exterior lies a good-hearted girl who wants to perfect her explosion magic.

9. Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)

As the beloved sister of Demon Slayer's protagonist Tanjiro, Nezuko gained instant popularity after the anime premiered. Even after becoming a demon, Nezuko retains her human heart and emotions.

Nezuko's devotion to protecting her brother is admirable. Despite her diminished verbal capacity, Nezuko cares deeply for Tanjiro's well-being. She also has an adorable character design featuring a pink kimono and bamboo mouth gag. Her sweet, innocent nature and demonic power make Nezuko a unique and popular choice. Fans root for Nezuko to one day become fully human again and reunite with her brother.

8. Winry Rockbell (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Sweet, understanding Winry serves as the heart of Fullmetal Alchemist. Not only is she an engineering prodigy, but Winry provides vital emotional support to Edward and Alphonse.

Winry never abandons Ed and Al despite their dangerous lifestyle. She is their mechanic, always ready to repair Ed's metal arm and leg after battles. The brothers continue their quest, thanks to her. Winry confesses her love for Ed in the series, cementing her place as his soulmate. Her brave, empathetic personality makes Winry a universally beloved waifu. Fans admire her technical skills and maturity in handling Ed's stubborn temperament.

7. Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

The badass Mikasa from Attack on Titan has gained a huge female and male fanbase. Mikasa is Eren's steadfast companion and loyal bodyguard.

With her superhuman strength, Mikasa is an incredibly skilled warrior against the Titans. She has saved Eren from death countless times. But she also has a very protective, nurturing side for Eren. Mikasa's striking design featuring black hair and a red scarf only adds to her popularity. Despite her stoic persona, she cares deeply about Eren and their other comrades. Fans get drawn to her bravery and secret vulnerability underneath her tough exterior.

6. Yoko Littner (Gurren Lagann)

With her iconic flame-patterned bikini top and shorts ensemble, Yoko Littner from the classic mecha anime Gurren Lagann is a fan-favorite waifu. Despite her revealing outfit, Yoko is quite self-conscious when it comes to intimacy.

Yoko is strong, courageous, and an elite marksman. She acts as an elder sister figure to the younger characters like Simon, offering guidance and support. After bonding with Kamina and Simon, Yoko becomes their pillar of emotional support. Her maturity, fighting skills, attractiveness, and sisterly role cement her as an eternal waifu. She provides a grounding, compassionate presence in the series.

5. Rias Gremory (High School DxD)

The alluring Rias from High School DxD stands as an elite-tier waifu by fans. As the Crimson-Haired Ruin Princess, Rias has gorgeous long red hair and a buxom figure.

But beyond her looks, Rias also has a kind heart beneath her prideful exterior. She rescues the protagonist, Issei, from death and later falls in love with him. Rias' confidence, intelligence, beauty, and hidden sensitivity have made her immensely popular, especially with male fans. Despite being a demon, Rias is compassionate and treats her servants with respect. Her flirtatious yet nurturing personality appeals to the fans.

4. Hinata Hyuga (Naruto)

As one of the main kunoichis in Naruto, Hinata has earned a huge fanbase over the years. Fans are attracted to her humility, grace, and compassionate spirit. This is especially evident in her selfless love for Naruto.

While often shy and unassuming, Hinata is brave and never afraid to put her life on the line. Her abilities as a ninja are also formidable, thanks to her Byakugan eyes. With her long dark hair and trademark outfit, Hinata is considered one of the most beautiful kunoichis in the series. She offers Naruto unconditional love and support, which he rarely received during his lonely childhood. Hinata's nurturing qualities make her a top-tier waifu.

3. Rem (Re:Zero)

Few waifus profess their love and devotion as passionately as the sweet maid Rem from Re:Zero. After Subaru saves her, Rem falls deeply in love with him and vows to protect him with her life.

With her signature twin blue ponytails and maid outfit, Rem has an adorable design. Her sincere confession scene solidified Rem as a top-tier waifu. Despite being a demon, Rem showcases her compassion by caring for Subaru when no one else does. Fans love her for her unwavering devotion, kindness, and ability to kick butt using her morning star weapon.

2. Zero Two (Darling in the Franxx)

The bubbly and affectionate Zero Two from Darling in the Franxx gained a massive following after the anime aired in 2018. With her distinctive horns and pink hair, Zero Two stands out with her unique design.

But it's Zero Two's unwavering love and devotion for her "darling" Hiro that endears her to fans. Despite her tragic backstory, Zero Two maintains an infectiously upbeat persona. However, she can be dangerous to enemies thanks to her elite piloting skills. Zero Two's endearing personality and relationship with Hiro rocketed her to waifu stardom. Fans admire her resilience and desire for companionship.

1. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

Asuna is undoubtedly one of the most beloved anime waifus of all time. She is the main female protagonist in the acclaimed series Sword Art Online. Asuna starts as a strong warrior but later shows her sweeter and more vulnerable side after falling in love with Kirito.

Fans love Asuna for her fierce loyalty, courage, and how supportive she is of Kirito. She also has an incredibly attractive design, long chestnut hair, and hazel eyes. Thanks to her widespread popularity, Asuna tops polls of favorite waifus year after year. Despite coming from a privileged background, Asuna adapts quickly to the virtual world of SAO. Fans adore her growth into a compassionate and dedicated partner for Kirito.

Conclusion

These 10 female anime characters have achieved widespread popularity and devotion from fans all over the world. Their memorable personalities, relationships with main characters, aesthetic designs, and overall appeal make them stand out as iconic waifus.

Other potential waifus like Kaguya from Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Juvia from Fairy Tail, and Rin Tohsaka from Fate also have strong followings. But the 10 listed here resonate the most deeply with fans.

Their universal likability and strong fanbases will likely persist for years to come. These beloved anime girls have found a special place in the hearts of anime enthusiasts everywhere.

