8 most amazing female characters from the Fate anime series

The Fate anime series has multiple renditions, each unique in their own way, with intricate plotlines and iconic characters. While the necessity for male protagonists is somewhat more stressed in the anime universe, one cannot deny the powerful presence of the female characters. And the entirety of Fate franchise is populated with such cool ladies, ranging from Artoria to Rin, who are admirable for their feats that would give a male protagonist a run for their money.

It's worth noting that this listicle is primarily about female characters who show up prominently within at least one anime show in the series. As great as Florence Nightingale and Tamamo-no-Mae are, they barely have any screentime in the official shows, so it wouldn't be fair to rank them here. Moreover, this particular listicle won't focus on just one great show within the franchise. So without any further ado, let's get into it.

8 of the coolest female characters from the Fate anime series

8) Gray (Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files)

The main female character in her show (Image via Troyca)

Many characters within this franchise have some kind of connection to King Arthur in one way or another. It's not surprising, considering that Artoria (or Altria) was the main heroine of the first anime in this series.

In this case, Gray was supposed to be a vessel for King Arthur, leading her to hate her face as it wasn't her own. Personality-wise, she's a nice person who can be a little harsh towards others, yet she is incredibly loyal to the beloved Waver. Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files is a pretty underrated anime, especially when compared to Stay Night or Zero, but Gray managed to influence the series nevertheless.

7) Medusa (Fate/Stay Night)

Fate/Stay Night was initially a visual novel that ultimately kickstarted the entire series into high gear. This eventually became an anime, meaning that many of its iconic characters returned in their capacity. Among them was Medusa, also known as Rider.

However, it is mainly in the Heaven's Feel version where she really shines. Some fans love her sadistic streak, while others admire how she was willing to protect Sakura long after her Master died. Moreover, her battle with Saber Alter in Heaven's Feel was pretty cool.

6) Semiramis (Fate/Apocrypha)

One of the better characters in Apocrypha (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A great design that isn't overtly tacky is considered rare in this anime series. Not to mention, Assassins are generally pretty awesome, even though they often feel underrated. Semiramis is the Assassin of Red who excels at being very lady-like but is considered deadly nevertheless.

The Hanging Gardens of Babylon was a cool Noble Phantasm, although seeing Mordred fight with Semiramis because of plot armor was seen as ridiculous. Despite that, her relationship with Shirou is pretty sweet, making it unsurprising that it has brought up a bunch in Fate/Grand Order's fanbase.

5) Rin Tohsaka (Fate/Stay Night)

Her appearance in the original anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Not every major female character on this list has to be a Servant. Technically, she's a vassal for other Servants in the later animes within the series, but the original one was a Master of Archer (EMIYA) during the Fifth Holy Grail War. She's a brilliant strategist and a tsundere who doesn't let her emotions get the best of her during tough situations. No wonder she is popular within the community.

Oftentimes, the tsundere trait can be seen as annoying to some fans, but Rin has more to her character than that. She chose to honor her father's wishes to become a mage rather than focus on her own personal wishes, which is not something that everybody would be willing to do.

4) Mash Kyrielight (Fate/Grand Order)

Mash in her non-Servant attire (Image via CloverWorks)

Although FGO was originally a mobile game, it got has gotten several anime adaptations, such as:

Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot

Grand Temple of Time: Solomon

Mash is the main female character in this spin-off and is also the first character that players would get in the game. She's a Shielder, making her more defensively focused compared to the other classes that fans know and love.

Personality-wise, she has a sense of mystery, especially since she doesn't initially know who the original Servant is that fused with her. She's also timid, which makes her stand out compared to the more confident Servants around her.

3) Artoria Pendragon (Fate/Stay Night)

The first of many Saberfaces (Image via Studio Deen)

Unsurprisingly, the original mascot of the series, Artoria, is one of the best female characters in the anime. She was the original Saber and quickly became one of the most popular characters in the series overall. She's one of many popular examples of gender-bent historical figures, yet that's only a small aspect of her outstanding character.

She's independent, and like Rin, keeps her emotions in check. Her most admirable trait is that even though she's a noble person, she maintains a high moral code. Moreover, she's a loyal person who has far more depth to her character than an average Servant. There are different versions of her scattered through the different animes, such as Saber Alter, but this specific entry is focused just on the original Artoria Pendragon.

2) Nero Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus (Fate/Extra)

Some adaptations of historical figures are stranger than the others. The real-life Nero and the anime version shown here are massively different in several ways, but that's part of the charm in this series. Sometimes, the fictional characters shown are radically different from their real-life counterparts, but here, this version of Nero is a female.

Like other Sabers, she's exceptionally prominent and has been seen several times throughout the series. She's egotistical and a lover of art, originally known for being more bark than bite. And as the series progressed, she became far more powerful. Of her many iterations, the one from Extra is arguably the best one, even though her overall character often makes her seem less one-dimensional than her later appearances.

1) Jeanne D'Arc (Fate/Apocrypha)

Jean in her classic attire (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Although Fate/Apocrypha might not be as good as some other parts of the Fate series, it still has plenty of memorable characters. The most notable female character in this show is Jeanne D'Arc, also known as Ruler. Joan of Arc, the real-life person Jeanne was based on, is also well-loved in history, so it's only fitting that this character is admirable as well.

While some fans find her love interest, Sieg, incredibly boring, Jeanne is still a fun person to watch whenever she's on-screen. She's still incredibly powerful and has an excellent design. Moreover, she is a noble character like Artoria, which makes it easier to root for her. She also plays a minor role in Caster's delusions in Fate/Zero and a significant role in several of Fate/Grand Order's storylines.

As mentioned earlier, the Fate anime series is very popular for its strong and influential female characters. While choosing one's favorite depends on subjective reasons, we would still like to know about your beloved female character from the series in the comments below!

