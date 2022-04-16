5 games like Genshin Impact to play on PC and Android (April 2022)

There are several reasons why a player might like Genshin Impact but wish to play another game like it on PC or Android. Some of them include:

They want a nice side game

They quit Genshin Impact for one reason or another and want to scratch that itch of playing it

They're waiting for the next major update

Android and PC gamers have a multitude of amazing games to check out. This article will focus on games that have at least a few of these qualities that miHoYo's most popular title also possesses:

Anime-esque designs and the general aesthetic

Gacha elements

Exploration in a 3D world

Action RPG elements

It has to be available on either Android or PC

These aren't the only alternatives to Genshin Impact but they're some notable ones that players should think about at least once.

Five games on PC and Android that are similar to Genshin Impact

5) The Legend of Neverland (Android)

Many Travelers have labeled the game a "Genshin Impact clone." While there are unquestionably some similarities between The Legend of Neverland and Genshin Impact, these similarities may also entice some players to check it out. At the very least, it would help some fans appreciate the hard work put into the latter game.

This game has a score of 4.5 out of 5 on Google Play with over 112K reviews, so it's not just a shallow clone. It does run better on low-end devices than miHoYo's hit title, and it's more of an MMO than a standard action RPG.

Note: If you see "This Item isn't available in your country," you can either use a VPN to download it or find its APK online if this game interests you. This applies to the following games on this list as well.

4) Monster Hunter Rise (PC)

The Monster Hunter series is practically synonymous with the Action RPG genre. Genshin Impact has some Action RPG elements, but one could argue that Monster Hunter does a better job at making the general gameplay feel more rewarding.

There is an abundance of weapons and enemies to face in this game, making several battles feel different from one another. There is no gacha in Monster Hunter Rise, so one doesn't have to rely on luck to get good units or weapons. If one wishes to spend hundreds of hours in a game from start to finish, then Monster Hunter Rise is an excellent choice to consider.

This game has "Very Positive" reviews as of late on Steam. It also has a demo for players to try out, although the full game costs $59.99.

3) Fate/Grand Order (Android)

This game generally has characters facing sideways, with their Noble Phantasm involving a brief cut-in alongside some nifty animations (Image via Aniplex)

The core gameplay of Fate/Grand Order (often abbreviated to FGO) is wildly different from Genshin Impact. However, both titles are wildly popular anime-esque gacha games with an abundance of characters to collect (both male and female).

Gamers seeking to play something different from Genshin Impact on Android might want to play a game of a different genre. In that case, FGO is the perfect title to try out. It's a turn-based RPG where the player assembles a team of five characters (plus one character from one of your friends).

Every character has up to three skills and something called a Noble Phantasm, which is similar to Genshin Impact's Elemental Burst. The combat relies on a small deck of Command Cards (Buster, Arts, and Quick) that might seem too random at first, but it adds an extra layer of strategy to the gameplay.

It's also significantly more generous than Genshin Impact regarding anniversaries and other event gifts. It's currently rated at 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google Play.

2) Honkai Impact 3rd (PC & Android)

A screenshot from the Steam page (Image via miHoYo)

miHoYo's other title, Honkai Impact 3rd, is a popular game with many similarities to Genshin Impact. The overall combat is smoother and more flashy-looking in this game, which is a plus for fans of cool-looking action sequences. It's a generous F2P title, although it does have gacha elements.

It should be noted that the game's playable cast is almost entirely female. Travelers hoping to get Childe or Ayato-like characters are bound to be disappointed in this instance.

Still, many fans of the game praise its story, so one should check it out without getting spoiled here. It has a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Android and "Mostly Positive" reviews on Steam as of late.

1) Immortals Fenyx Rising (PC)

Some Genshin Impact players are enamored with the idea of exploring a new 3D world. Immortals Fenyx Rising is a terrific PC game that can scratch that itch, as it has a world full of puzzles and stories with some comedy thrown into the mix.

Both this game and Genshin Impact draw obvious inspiration from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, that game isn't officially available on PC or Android, so some players might not have had the fortune of playing it.

Immortals Fenyx Rising isn't available on Android, but it is available on PC via the Epic Games Store.

