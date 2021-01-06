5 best Android games like Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an open-world, action role-playing game featuring anime-inspired characters. Players appreciate the game for its mesmerizing visuals and immersive soundtrack.

Genshin Impact has an excellent rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store. Players who enjoyed the title and are searching for similar games can look at the list below.

Best Android alternatives for Genshin Impact

These are five of the best such titles that gamers can try:

#1 - Honkai Impact 3rd

This is also an action game whose characters will remind players of Genshin Impact. It is divided into stages, where the difficulty level increases with the progress of the player.

Honkai Impact 3rd follows a nice and simple story that the players will surely enjoy. Gamers also appreciate this title for its vibrant visuals and cool animations.

#2 - Tales of Wind

This is an action-MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) that has 20 different casual modes. Players can explore the vast world offered by the game, like they did in Genshin Impact.

They have the primary duty of defeating monsters and storing them in their soul cards to be powerful. With over 5 million downloads, Tales of Wind has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

#3 - Tales of Crestoria

Like Genshin Impact, this title is also a role-playing action game that features anime characters. Players will have a great time enjoying the dramatic storyline of the game.

The characters of Tales of Crestoria have their own personalities and abilities, which draws the attention of players. Gamers can also make a dream team consisting of their favorite characters.

#4 - Leturn – RPG Tower Defense of Magic

One of the best aspects of this title is that players can play it without an internet connection. Like Genshin Impact, they can take part in many battles and use magic to defeat enemies.

Gamers can choose a class from the four wizard classes offered by Leturn. From dark mages to evil goblins, there are over 50 types of enemies who are endowed with unique abilities.

#5 - RPG Toram Online – MMORPG

Players will be thrilled to know that they can create their very own character in RPG Toram Online. As per the title’s claim, there are over 500 billion combinations for players to choose from!

Players can go on various adventures with their friends, like they did in Genshin Impact. There are multiple weapons in this title, which has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. What may seem the best to one may not be so to another.