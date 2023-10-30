The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 5: Release date and time

The eagerly anticipated The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 5 will be released on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated networks in Japan. The episode will also be globally available for streaming after a 30-minute delay.

The previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime featured Rentaro Aijo introducing his new girlfriend, Shizuka, to his two other girlfriends, Hakari and Karane. Since Shizuka was having difficulty getting used to the entire situation, Rentaro came up with an interesting game to make things right.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode to see what lies ahead for Rentaro Aijo.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 5 is likely to introduce Rentaro's next soulmate

Release date and time

Expand Tweet

Following its release in Japan, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be internationally available after a delay of 30 minutes at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, November 5 6 am Central Standard Time Sunday, November 5 9 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, November 5 9 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, November 5 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, November 5 2 pm Central European Time Sunday, November 5 3 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 5 7:30 pm Philippines Time Sunday, November 5 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, November 5 11:30 pm

Where to watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 5

Shizuka, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Fans will be pleased to know that The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 5 can be globally streamed on the Crunchyroll platform. Additionally, the upcoming episode can be streamed on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel without any subscription.

A brief recap of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 4

Expand Tweet

In the previous episode, Rentaro Aijo introduced his new girlfriend, Shizuka, to Karane and Hakari. He mentioned how Shizuka used quotes from his favorite book to converse with others. When Aijo showered his new girlfriend with praise, Hakari and Karane became jealous.

Later, the protagonist observed that Shizuka was having a hard time forming acquaintances with his other two girlfriends. However, Aijo had already anticipated such a scenario. He realized that if he could make his girlfriends reveal their true feelings by making them laugh, there was a chance that Shizuka could get along with them.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As such, he came up with an interesting card game called Old Maid, albeit with a new rule: The loser gets tickled by the winner. Sensing this as an opportunity, all three girlfriends lost the game on purpose. A rematch further ensured that they got to tickle Aijo as well.

While Shizuka still faced trouble expressing her true desires, Karane's words helped her come out of her shell. As such, she told the protagonist that she wanted to kiss him. The episode then ended with Aijo passionately kissing all three of his girlfriends.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 5

Rentaro's girlfriends in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Given how the previous episode ended, fans cannot wait for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 5 to drop. If the next episode follows the source material, fans can expect to see Aijo's next soulmate, Nano Eiai.

Just like Hakari, Karane, and Shizuka, Eiai will exhibit a unique personality trait. Undoubtedly, she will form a fascinating chemistry with Rentaro Aijo. Overall, fans can expect another wholesome episode next week filled with side-splitting humor and romance.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.