My Hero Academia chapter 405 proves Horikoshi completely wasted a Pro Hero's sacrifice (only to glorify Bakugo)

My Hero Academia chapter 405 showcased Bakugo Katsuki having his moment to shine, following his emphatic return to the battlefield. However, the chapter was met with mixed feelings from fans due to how Kohei Horikoshi treated the Pro Hero Edgeshot's ultimate sacrifice.

As fans would remember, Edgeshot came forward to aid Bakugo Katsuki after the latter's heart was ruptured by Shigaraki's attack. When death seemed imminent for Bakugo, the pro hero used his quirk Foldabody to shrink his body to a thin suture-like state and enter Bakugo's body and repair his ruptured heart, although at the expense of sacrificing his own life span.

Undoubtedly, Edgeshot received considerable admiration from fans due to his sacrifice. However, the recently published My Hero Academia chapter 405 has greatly downplayed his sacrifice and instead glorified Bakugo's own efforts for his survival.

My Hero Academia chapter 405 belittles the Pro Hero Edgeshot's contribution to Bakugo's survival

My Hero Academia chapter 405 revealed that Bakugo Katsuki survived his fatal injury more due to his own quirk than Edgeshot's efforts. Emerging from Bakugo's chest in a tiny-suture-like state, the Pro Hero explained that even after mending the young hero's broken bones and injured organs, his heart didn't start beating again.

When the Pro Hero was almost out of strength, he saw a drop of sweat running through Bakugo's bloodstream, which exploded inside him and kickstarted his heart once again. In other words, My Hero Academia chapter 405 confirmed that Bakugo Katsuki survived his death primarily due to his own Quirk, Explosion, which worked as a defibrillator.

Bakugo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

While the Pro Hero Edgeshot repaired his inner organs using his quirk, Foldabody, at the cost of his own life span, his efforts alone weren't enough to completely heal the young hero. As such, it would be safe to say that My Hero Academia chapter 405 somehow undermined Edgeshot's sacrifice to save Bakugo.

Instead, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi glorified Bakugo Katsuki's own efforts, determination, and power, which eventually went on to overturn his worst fate. Even though the Pro Hero Edgeshot is a side character in the story, the mangaka had a perfect occasion to provide him with a solid treatment.

Edgeshot, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to the narrative, Edgeshot's quirk Foldabody takes a huge toll on him, especially if he uses it to shrink his body below a certain level. That said, the Pro Hero involuntarily arrived at the frontline to help save Bakugo's life.

Without caring for his life, Edgeshot shrunk to the size of a suture and entered the young hero's body to repair his injured internal organs. Many ardent fans of the series theorized that the Pro-Hero might become Bakugo's heart to save him.

However, Kohei Horikoshi has refuted all those theories with the latest My Hero Academia chapter 405, which saw the true reason behind Bakugo's survival. Even though the mangaka had the perfect time to celebrate Edgeshot's sacrifice, several fans believe that he wasted it.

Yet, fans must also remember that if it weren't for Edgeshot repairing or mending Bakugo's internal organs and bones, the young hero's quirk couldn't have activated in the first place. In other words, Edgeshot's contribution was vital to Bakugo's survival. That said, he continues to remain an unsung hero to most of the fans.

