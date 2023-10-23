The highly anticipated The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 4 will be released on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated networks in Japan. Additionally, the episode will be available to watch globally via various streaming platforms.

The previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You introduced Rentaro's third soulmate, Yoshimoto Shizuka, a member of the school's library committee. Shizuka's unique way of communicating and the bond she developed with Aijo over her favorite book were the episode's highlights.

Since Rentaro's love triangle has become a love rectangle, fans are now looking forward to The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 4 and see how Shizuka can get along with Hakari and Karane.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 4 will see Rentaro having a beautiful time with his three girlfriends

Release date and time

As mentioned, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 4 is slated to release on October 29, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. 30 minutes after its release in Japan, the episode will be available internationally at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, October 29 7 am Central Standard Time Friday, October 29 9 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, October 29 10 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, October 29 11 am British Summer Time Friday, October 29 3 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, October 29 4 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, October 29 7:30 pm Philippines Time Saturday, October 29 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, October 29 11:30 pm

Where to watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 4

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Fans will be able to stream The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 4 globally on the Crunchyroll platform. Besides Crunchyroll, the episode can be streamed on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

A brief recap of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 3

In the previous episode, Rentaro Aijo had a fateful encounter with his third soulmate, Yoshimoto Shizuka, at the school library. The girl was one of the members of the library committee. Apart from her short stature and shy attitude, Shizuka had a peculiar way of communicating.

She pointed to the lines and phrases of her favorite book and asked Aijo to read them so they could converse. The protagonist then asked the girl to recommend him some romance novels. Intrigued, the blue-haired girl brought a dozen romance novels for him.

Shizuka, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

But since he couldn't take all of them, Shizuka lent him her favorite book, Circlet Love Story. Aijo loved the book so much that he read the first volume overnight. The next day, he thanked Shizuka for lending him her book and was surprised when he found out that the girl had brought the second volume with her.

To repay Shizuka, Aijo even bought her drinks and shared a delightful conversation about the book. She even mentioned how Aijo didn't shun her like the rest. Rentaro then asked Shizuka to let him borrow the first volume once again.

Hakari and Karane in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

A couple of days later, the blue-haired girl saw Aijo with Hakari and Karane at school and realized he already had a girlfriend. Shizuka figured the protagonist perhaps didn't have time to spend with a "freak" like her.

However, all this while, the protagonist was busy looking for a definite solution to Shizuka's communication problem. Since Ajio knew that she pointed at the words and phrases of her favorite book to communicate, he manually typed every single word from the book into a text-to-speech application.

Aijo accepting Shizuka's feelings (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

This would allow Shizuka to communicate effortlessly with others. Overcome with emotions, the blue-haired girl proposed to Ajio, who accepted her feelings. The episode ended with Rentaro introducing Shizuka to her two girlfriends, Hakari and Karane.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 4

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Considering how the previous episode ended, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 4 will see Rentaro Aijo having a surreal moment with his three girlfriends. In other words, fans can expect another wholesome episode next week.

