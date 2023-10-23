Wild Strawberry chapter 10 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

I'mWild Strawberry chapter 10 is scheduled to release on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be published in the bi-weekly Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ online magazine. The latest installment was highly anticipated as it promised to deliver the ultimate showdown between Kingo and the new Jinka, a formidable adversary that could be categorized as a special threat.

This particular Jinka possessed an extensive knowledge base, attributed to its massive brain, making it an even more challenging and intriguing opponent.

However, the recent chapter primarily centered on Ayari, unveiling her horrifying past of how she lost the most cherished friend of her life to a Jinka.

As her backstory is yet to be fully explored, fans can look forward to delving deeper into Ayari’s character and understanding how she became a part of the Fire Funeral Force in Wild Strawberry chapter 10

Disclaimer: This article contains major Wild Strawberry manga spoilers.

Fans can read Wild Strawberry chapter 10 on Vizmedia's official website

Expand Tweet

Wild Strawberry chapter 10 release dates and timings for all regions

Below is the complete list of release dates and timings for Wild Strawberry chapter 10 across the regions, along with the respective time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, November 2 10:30 am Central Time Thursday, November 2 12:30 am Eastern Time Thursday, November 2 1:30 pm British Summer Time Thursday, November 2 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, November 2 11:00 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, November 2 6:53 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, November 3 7:30 pm Philippines Time Thursday, November 2 3:00 am Brazil Time Thursday, November 2 1:30 am

Where to read Wild Strawberry chapter 10

Wild Strawberry chapter 10 and all the latest chapters of the manga will be made available on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media’s official websites.

For readers on the move, the manga can also be enjoyed on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two well-regarded online manga applications that offer convenient access to the series.

Wild Strawberry chapter 9: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

Wild Strawberry chapter 9 continued with Kingo’s intense confrontation against the library’s Jinka. The creature attacked him with its sharp book-like appendages, forcing Kingo to rely on this agility to evade the relentless strikes.

Amid the fierce battle, Makoto, initially immobilized by the hallucinogenic effects of the Angel’s Trumpet flower, managed to make a crucial discovery. He identified the unique Jinka flower responsible for their hallucinations, known as the Angel’s Trumpet.

Makoto, determined to rouse Ayari from her hallucination, called out to her. However, unbeknownst to him, Ayari was deeply ensnared in the hallucinatory world created by the plant.

The chapter then delved into Ayari’s haunting past, unveiling the tragic events that shaped her.

Moments before Mayu's death, as seen in Wild Strawberry chapter 9 (Image via Ire Yonemoto)

It was revealed that her parents had been brutally killed by a Jinka, leading to her enrollment in a school where she became an outcast, blamed by her peers for putting their lives at risk due to her potential inhalation of deadly Jinka pollens.

In the midst of her isolation and torment, a friendly classmate named Mayu extended a hand of friendship to Ayari. Initially, Ayari rejected the offer, fearing the pain of losing another loved one.

However, over time, their bond grew stronger, and they became close friends.

Tragically, fate took a cruel turn when Mayu was killed by a Jinka right before Ayari’s eyes, leaving her traumatized and haunted by the memory of her dear friend’s death.

What to expect Wild Strawberry chapter 10 (speculation)

Mayu, as seen in Wild Strawberry chapter 9 (Image via Ire Yonemoto)

Wild Strawberry chapter 10 will likely shed light on the character development Ayari had from the moment she lost her friend, which will eventually reveal how it shaped her to be one of the strongest members of the Flower Funeral Force.

The chapter will also continue the battle between Kingo and the library’s Jinka, which will eventually decide his fate in the organization.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Wild Strawberry manga as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.