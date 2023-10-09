Wild Strawberry chapter 9 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Wild Strawberry chapter 9 is scheduled to release on October 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be published in the bi-weekly Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ online magazine. With how the previous chapter ended, fans can expect nothing but an enthralling fight on the horizon between the newbie of Seventh Fire Funeral Force and the unclassified Jinka with a huge brain.

With Kingo having no prior combat prowess, it is likely that he could fight the creature on equal grounds. As Makoto advised, this would be a good time for him to get control of Kayano’s Jinka capabilities and merge them with his newly acquired prune spear. However, how the fight will unfold will be a suspense.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Wild Strawberry manga spoilers.

Wild Strawberry chapter 9 release date and timings for all regions, where to read

Wild Strawberry chapter 9 will be released this Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 8:30 pm PT. The latest chapters of the manga will be made available on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media’s official websites. Fans on the go can read the manga on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, the two acclaimed online manga applications.

Below are the release dates and timings for Wild Strawberry chapter 9 for all regions, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: Thursday, October 19, 7 am

Central Time: Thursday, October 19, 9 am

Eastern Time: Thursday, October 19, 10 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, October 19, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, October 19, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, October 19, 4 pm

Australian Central Time: Thursday, October 19, 1:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Thursday, October 19, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, October 19, 12 pm

Arabian Daylight Time: Thursday, October 19, 7 pm

Eastern European Time: Thursday, October 19, 5 pm

Mountain Team: Thursday, October 19, 8 am

Wild Strawberry chapter 8 “The First Day” recap

The chapter opened with Ayari waking up from the recurring dream she had experienced for the past couple of days. However, what surprised her even more was that Kingo fell asleep with his head resting on Makoto’s shoulder. Eventually, she also found the director sleeping on the floor near Makoto’s feet, who eventually woke up from his deep slumber only to check the growth in his height.

After donning his squad uniform, Kingo was shown a mandatory video that every newcomer had to watch, which they skipped eventually after a few minutes. The director had already enlisted Kingo as a member without having him undergo the mundane selection process. However, in return, he asked him to prove he was worthy enough.

Makki was held back at the base by the director for something that he wanted to discuss with him. Before heading down the Forbidden Zone, Kingo was given a prune spear of his own.

Upon entering a ramshackle library, Ayari and Makoto were drawn to the books by a strange anomaly, which eventually caused them to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. Kingo, who was still standing and wasn’t affected like the other two, encountered the Jinka behind it.

What to expect Wild Strawberry chapter 9 (Speculation)

Wild Strawberry chapter 9 will be resuming from where it left off in the previous episode, exploring the new Jinka revealed recently, who strangely behaves like a librarian craving for nothing but knowledge. Given its enormous brain and thirst for knowledge, it can be expected that Kingo would find it hard to subdue the creature easily.

It can also be anticipated that Makoto and Ayari will also be back on their feet to join forces with their new comrade, as the fight will indeed be a tough one that could even make Kayano lose control once again. Wild Strawberry chapter 9, will likely see the actual prowess of Kingo.

