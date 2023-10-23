Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 preview and what to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 25, at 12 am JST. However, before the anime episode's release, the series's official website released the preview synopsis and images for the same. It may help fans get an idea of what they can expect from the upcoming episode.

The previous episode saw Takemichi realize that Naoto was dead in the future, meaning that he could no longer go back to the future. He also happened to relay information about the future to Hinata. Following that, Takemichi met Draken, Mikey, and Emma, during which he found out that Mikey and Izana were stepbrothers.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4: Major spoilers to expect

Yasuhiro Muto might be the mole Kakucho warned Takemichi about

Yasuhiro Muto as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

When Takemichi met Tenjiku's Kakucho, he warned him about a mole inside the Tokyo Manji Gang. While Tokyo Manji Gang's Fifth Squad Captain Yasuhiro Muto does have some authority over other squads, the fact that he beat up Takemichi and First Division members and kidnapped them could be a hint that he is the mole within Toman.

That said, there remains the possibility that Muto is suspicious about Inupi and Kokonoi, and hence, he must have kidnapped them for questioning. Given that Takemichi is their Squad Captain, Muto must have wanted to gather information from him as well. Therefore, Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 may focus on that.

Inupi and Kokonoi's secrets may be revealed

Kokonoi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Following the Black Dragon's defeat, Inupi and Kokonoi joined the Tokyo Manji Gang alongside their subordinate members. While it was presumed that they respected Takemichi and wanted to join his side, there remains a possibility that both of them were planning something heinous, and Muto must have caught them.

There also remains the possibility that Kokonoi and Inupi had joined the Tokyo Manji Gang to frame Takemichi and get him out of the gang. Another possible theory would be that Inupi and Kokonoi wanted to take over Toman itself and wanted to use the First Division as its base.

Haruchiyo Sanzu's motives may be revealed in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4

Haruchiyo Sanzu as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The previous episode revealed both Yasuhiro Muto and Haruchiyo Sanzu. While Muto was quite vocal, Sanzu seemed quiet. If Muto were to be Toman's traitor, there is a good chance that the Fifth Division Vice Captain is also a traitor. However, as evident from the previous episode, Sanzu is quite mysterious. Therefore, he may have a personal goal in working with Sanzu.

While the anime might keep such information secret for a longer time, it may hint toward the same in the upcoming episode.

Takemichi might learn some valuable information during the questioning

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Considering that Takemichi knew about the traitor in Toman, he might connect the dots and find out something crucial about Tenjiku and use the same in the future. Therefore, the upcoming episode may prove crucial, as it could provide the protagonist with valuable information for their upcoming battle against Tenjiku.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.