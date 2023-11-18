Overtake! episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Overtake! episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2023, at 10 pm JST. This brand-new installment of the series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

In episode 7, the story takes a twist when Satsuki's terrible accident leaves a lasting impact on the racing community. Kouya finds himself battling with guilt and PTSD triggered by the incident, while Haruka faces the uncertainties surrounding his team's future. Amidst all the chaos, Haruka's unwavering support for Kouya highlights the depth of their friendship and the possibilities for growth that lie ahead for both of them.

Fans eagerly await Overtake! episode 8, hoping that this upcoming episode will meet their expectations, unlike the previous lackluster episodes. With the series reaching an emotional high point in the narrative, it will be interesting to see how Kouya and Haruka's relationship will unfold.

Overtake! episode 8 release date and time

Overtake! episode 8 is all set to premiere on November 19, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch this upcoming new episode on AT X, BS11, and other local channels. For the global audience, this new episode will also be available to stream on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The release timings for Overtake! episode 8 as per different time zones across the world:

Regions Releasing date and time Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 9 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 9 am India Standard Time (IST) Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 6:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) Monday, November 20, 2023, at 12 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 9 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 9 pm

The official release schedule for all 12 episodes of Overtake! is:

Episode 1 – October 1, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2 – October 8, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3 – October 15, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4 – October 22, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5 – October 29, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6 – November 5, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7 – November 12, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8 – November 19, 2023

Episode 9 – November 26, 2023

Episode 10 – November 31, 2023

Episode 11 – November 3, 2023

Episode 12 – November 10, 2023

A quick recap of episode 7

In episode 7, Kouya struggles with the weight of guilt stemming from Satsuki's accident and reconciling his past. He distances himself from his loved ones, seeking solace in solitude as he mourns. Recognizing Kouya's state, Haruka extends a hand, offering support and motivation. Despite the challenges he faces, Kouya discovers the resilience within him to move ahead, driven by a resolve to honor Satsuki's memory through his involvement in racing.

Meanwhile, Haruka is dealing with his own set of obstacles as he navigates the uncertainties surrounding his team's future. Given the state of Komaki Motors, Haruka is determined to find a solution that will ensure the team's survival. He is motivated to demonstrate that Komaki Motors has the qualities needed to thrive and sets his sights on emerging victorious in the race.

What to expect from Overtake! episode 8

Fans can look forward to an exhilarating and emotionally charged episode 8. In this episode, Kouya and Haruka will confront their hurdles while preparing for the upcoming race. Kouya will grapple with guilt and trauma following the accident, while Haruka will strive to keep Komaki Motors afloat.

Despite these challenges, both Kouya and Haruka are determined to triumph. Their passion for racing will drive them to push their boundaries and fulfill their aspirations. Episode 8 promises to be an intense segment in the series that will leave fans eagerly anticipating what's next.

