Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 7 is scheduled to be released on November 16, 2023, at 12 am JST. Global audiences can enjoy this fresh installment on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Episode 6 of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 met fans' expectations and provided much-needed relief as Satono Diamond's hard work finally paid off, and she won the race. This installment was also emotionally resonant as it featured a backstory of Satono Diamond. Overall, episode 6 was an exciting and emotionally charged experience for viewers.

Viewers are now eagerly awaiting the release of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3, episode 7, hoping that it will feature more character development, showcase more depth in the relationship between Diamond and Kitasane, and be as good as the previous episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 6.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 7 release date and time

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 7 is all set to premiere throughout Japan on November 16, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can enjoy this upcoming installment on AT-X and Tokyo MX in Japan. For the global audience, episode 7 will be available for streaming on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Here's a list of the release timings for Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 7, as per different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 am on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8.30 pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2 am on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): 11 pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Central European Time (CET): 9 am on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Hong Kong Time (HKT): 11 pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The release dates for all 13 episodes of Uma Musume Pretty Derby's third season are as follows:

October 4, 2023: Episode 1 (Released)

October 11, 2023: Episode 2 (Released)

October 18, 2023: Episode 3 (Released)

October 25, 2023: Episode 4 (Released)

November 1, 2023: Episode 5 (Released)

November 8, 2023: Episode 6 (Released)

November 15, 2023: Episode 7

November 22, 2023: Episode 8

November 29, 2023: Episode 9

December 6, 2023: Episode 10

December 13, 2023: Episode 11

December 20, 2023: Episode 12

December 27, 2023: Episode 13 (Finale)

A quick recap of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 6

Episode 6 of Uma Musume Pretty Derby's third season started with Kitasane Black eating in a hall with other horse girls. Apart from Satono Diamond training hard to beat her family's jinx, the episode also featured other side quests such as fortune telling and piano playing.

The episode also showcased Satono Diamond's backstory and her meeting with McQueen. The latter's advice helped clear Satono Diamond's head of doubts and helped her finally win the race. It was a truly exciting and emotional episode that resonated deeply with fans and delivered the message that hard work can overcome any jinx or superstition.

What to expect from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 7

In episode 7, fans can anticipate the story of Satono Diamond as she continues her quest to break free from her family's curse and establish herself as a top-notch racehorse.

This episode may also delve deeper into her connection with Kitasane Black while exploring the journey of characters like Gold Ship and McQueen. Furthermore, viewers can look forward to thrilling races and heartfelt moments as Satono Diamond confronts obstacles and strives to unlock her potential.

