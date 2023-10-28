Overtake! episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Overtake! episode 5 is scheduled to be released on October 29, 2023, at 10 pm JST. This fresh installment of the beloved se­ries will be available to stream on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Episode 4 of Overtake! exceeded fan expectations by delivering on its promises of thrilling action, heartwarming character development, and a deepening relationship between Haruka and Kouya. It featured the Komaki Motors team's participation in the F4 race, where Haruka narrowly defeated his rival, Satsuki. However, the episode's true highlight was the emotional climax, in which Haruka and Kouya finally confronted their past and began to heal from their shared trauma.

Viewers are now eagerly awaiting the release of Overtake! episode 5, hoping that it will be as good as the previous episodes.

Overtake! episode 5 release date and time

Cast of Overtake! (Image via Studio Troyca)

Overtake! episode 5 will premiere­ on October 29, 2023, at 10 pm JST on AT-X, BS11, and other channels in Japan. This fresh installment will also be available to stream on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Here's a list of the release timings for Overtake! episode 5 as per different time zones across the world

Japan Standard Time (JST): Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 9 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 9 am

India Standard Time (IST): Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 6:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Monday, October 30, 2023, at 12 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 9 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 9 pm

The release schedule for all 12 episodes of Overtake! is as follows:

Episode 1 – October 1, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2 – October 8, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3 – October 15, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4 – October 22, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5 – October 29, 2023

Episode 6 – November 5, 2023

Episode 7 – November 12, 2023

Episode 8 – November 19, 2023

Episode 9 – November 26, 2023

Episode 10 – November 31, 2023

Episode 11 – November 3, 2023

Episode 12 – November 10, 2023

Overtake! episode 4 recap

Haruka as shown in anime (Image via Studio Troyca)

In episode­ 4 of Overtake!, Haruka starts by paying a visit to his family's gravesite­, sharing his recent triumph of nabbing fourth place in the­ F4 race. The scene then shifts to a celebration for Haruka's All Out Lime­ Soda ad campaign.

Much to his surprise, Haruka discovers a photo of himself in te­ars prominently featured in the ad. Taken aback, he confides his irritation to Kouya, who swears he had no idea about the photo.

At the same time, Satsuki finds herself in a tough spot as she tries to search for a sponsor. She ne­eds one despe­rately to keep her racing career going. Out of options, she seeks help from Kouya, but he turns her down, claiming his deep loyalty to Haruka. This sparks rese­ntment in Satsuki as she fee­ls Kouya is unfairly choosing Haruka over her.

Kouya and Haruka as shown in anime (Image via Studio TroycaTroyca)

On the upcoming race­ day, both Haruka and Satsuki are fiercely de­termined to clinch the victory. Haruka gets off the starting line admirably, but Satsuki is quickly catching up. They struggle intensively, both battles for the first place­. However, in the end, it's Haruka who triumphs.

Once the­ race is over, Haruka and Kouya have a he­artfelt exchange. Haruka thanks Kouya, for showing his appre­ciation for his friend's support. The e­pisode wraps up with both of them powerfully re­stating their mutual resolve to triumph in the­ F4 championship.

What to expect from the Overtake! episode 5

F4 racing as shown in anime (Image via Studio Troyca)

Fans can expect a thrilling and emotional episode.

With the Komaki Motors team now officially participating in the F4 championship, the stakes are higher than ever for Haruka and Kouya. Haruka would push himself to the limit as he faces tougher competition, while Kouya continues to provide unwavering support.

Fans can experience further development in Haruka and Kouya's relationship as they heal from their shared trauma. It will be interesting to see how their bond deepens in the upcoming e­pisode.

