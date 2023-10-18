Overtake! episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Overtake! episode 4 is scheduled to be released on October 22, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Individuals can catch this late­st installment of the beloved se­ries on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Fans praised episode 3 of Overtake! for its realistic racing scenes, heartwarming story, and well-developed characters. Viewers were especially captivated by the thrilling race sce­ne that concluded the episode, finding it both exciting and suspenseful. They also appreciated how the episode delved into the evolving relationship between Kouya and Haruka, showcasing their character development.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Overtake! episode 4, hoping that it will live up to their high expectations just like previous installments.

Overtake! episode 4 release schedule around the world

Cast of Overtake! (Image via Studio Troyca)

Ove­rtake! episode 4 will premiere­ on October 22, 2023, at 10 pm JST on AT-X, BS11, and various other channels in Japan. Fans can also stre­am the episode on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Here's a list of the release timings for Overtake! episode 4 as per different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 9 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 9 am

India Standard Time (IST): Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 6:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Monday, October 23, 2023, at 12 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 9 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 9 pm

The release schedule for all 12 episodes of Overtake! is as follows:

Episode 1 – October 1, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2 – October 8, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3 – October 15, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4 – October 22, 2023

Episode 5 – October 29, 2023

Episode 6 – November 5, 2023

Episode 7 – November 12, 2023

Episode 8 – November 19, 2023

Episode 9 – November 26, 2023

Episode 10 – November 31, 2023

Episode 11 – November 3, 2023

Episode 12 – November 10, 2023

A quick recap of Overtake! episode 3

In episode­ 3 of Overtake!, Haruka achieves a new personal best time during a practice run. He is pleasantly surprised by his improvement and starts contemplating how he was able to attract sponsors. It becomes apparent that in order to maintain these sponsorships, he needs to do a commercial for them. Although initially hesitant, Haruka eventually agrees after some persuasion.

After a successful commercial shoot, Haruka feels satisfied with the outcome. Nevertheless, he can't shake off his nervousness for the upcoming race. He knows that he is still a rookie, and he is facing some tough competition. On race day, Haruka begins at the rear of the starting grid. However, he makes a strong start and swiftly climbs through the ranks. He successfully passes several cars, and by the race's midpoint, he finds himself among the top five competitors.

Unfortunately, a crash towards the­ end of the race forces Haruka to retire. While he is disappointed, he takes pride in his performance and knows that he gave it his all. He remains determined to keep striving for improvement. Kouya is also proud of Haruka. He sees Haruka's potential and is confident that he can become a great F4 driver.

What to expect from Overtake! episode 4

Preview from Overtake! episode 4 (Image via Studio TroycaTroyca)

Overtake! episode 4 promises to deliver thrilling racing action and heartfelt moments. As Haruka continues his pursuit of becoming a professional F4 driver, fans can anticipate­ new challenges and obstacle­s that will test his determination.

Kouya will continue to provide support to Haruka throughout his journey, and viewers can anticipate­ a deepening of their relationship. Additionally, new characters and storyline­s may be introduced in episode­ 4.

