Overtake! episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Overtake! episode 3 is scheduled to be released on October 15, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The much-awaited episode will be available to enjoy on multiple streaming services, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The second episode of Overtake! received positive feedback from fans, with many praising the realism of the F4 racing scenes, the heartwarming story, and the well-developed characters. It witnessed Kouya Madoka and Haruka Asahina continue to work hard towards their goal of becoming professional drivers.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of Overtake! episode 3 and are hopeful that it will continue to meet their expectations.

Overtake! episode 3 release schedule around the world

Overtake! episode 3 will be released on October 15, 2023, at 10 pm JST on AT-X, BS11, and other channels in Japan. It will also be available to stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Here's a list of the release timings for Overtake! episode 3 as per different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 9 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 09 am

India Standard Time (IST): Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 6:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Monday, October 16, 2023, at 12 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 9 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 8 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 9 pm

The release schedule for all 12 episodes of Overtake! is as follows:

Episode 1 – October 1, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2 – October 8, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3 – October 15, 2023

Episode 4 – October 22, 2023

Episode 5 – October 29, 2023

Episode 6 – November 5, 2023

Episode 7 – November 12, 2023

Episode 8 – November 19, 2023

Episode 9 – November 26, 2023

Episode 10 – November 31, 2023

Episode 11 – November 3, 2023

Episode 12 – November 10, 2023

A quick recap of Overtake! episode 2

In episode 2 of Overtake!, Kouya Madoka and Haruka Asahina continue their journey towards their goal of becoming professional F4 drivers. Kouya officially becomes the sponsor of Haruka's team, Komaki Motors, and they begin their preparations for the upcoming race. Haruka is determined to prove himself in the race, but he faces a number of challenges.

His car is not as fast as the others on the grid, and he is also inexperienced. However, Haruka's determination and passion never waver. During the race, Haruka gives it his all, even though he knows that he is at a disadvantage. He overtakes several cars and makes his way up the grid. However, a late-race accident forces him to retire.

Despite not finishing the race, Haruka is proud of his performance. He knows that he gave it his all, and is determined to continue improving. Kouya is also proud of Haruka, and he is confident that he has the potential to be a great F4 driver.

What to expect from Overtake! episode 3

In Overtake! episode 3, viewers can expect to see more exciting racing scenes, heartwarming moments between the characters, and personal growth for Kouya and Haruka. The duo is likely to continue their preparations for the upcoming race, and viewers can expect to see them training hard and working together to improve their skills.

Kouya may also face new challenges as he adjusts to his new role as the sponsor of Haruka's team. Haruka is likely to continue to show his determination and passion for F4 racing, and viewers can expect to see him overcome new obstacles as he strives to become a professional driver.

The episode may also introduce new storylines and characters such as rivals or mentors for Kouya and Haruka.

