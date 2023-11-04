10 most athletic anime characters

Athletic anime characters are prime examples of strength and determination within their respective anime series. These dynamic individuals showcase abilities ranging from superhuman power and agility to exceptional combat skills. Their unwavering commitment and resilience serve as an inspiration to both fans and other characters of the series.

This compilation highlights some athletic anime characters from both sports and non-sports anime series and their achievements across sports, martial arts, and physical challenges, solidifying their status as iconic figures in the world of anime. Whether it's sprinting on the track or engaging in battles against opponents, these characters redefine the limits of what athleticism can accomplish.

Yor Forger, Monkey D. Luffy, and eight other athletic anime characters

1) Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Yuji Itadori as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori is a gifted athlete. He possessed superhuman strength long before he came in contact with Sukuna or other Jujutsu sorcerers, which makes him one of the best athletic anime characters.

Episode 1 of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 features a friendly battle between Yuji and his teacher. Yuji easily won and created a new world record in shot put. Moreover, we have also witnessed his honed reflexes and super speed, which is unaffected by the weight he is carrying due to his strong athletic build.

2) Kotaro Bokuto (Haikyuu!!)

Kotaro Bokuto as shown in anime (Image via Studio Production I.G)

Kotaro Bokuto from Haikyuu, doesn't know how to control his emotions. He is still among the top five aces in Japan, even though he is only a high school student, which makes him one of the greatest athletic anime characters. Bokuto is agile and incredibly flexible, which helps him to adapt to whatever situation he is in.

Bokuto is an all-rounder player, making him the most reliable player on the team. Because of this, his teammates handle his tantrums and mood swings easily, as they know that Bokuto will deliver when needed.

3) Baki Hanma (Baki Hanma)

Baki as shown in anime (Image via Studio TMS Entertainment)

Baki Hanama has become a role model for every gym rat. His sheer determination and hard work to become the best motivate all fans and make him one of the most athletic anime characters. Baki Hanama knows various martial arts styles and often combines them in the ring, which makes him a great athlete.

Furthermore, when it comes to training, Baki goes all out and uses shadowboxing. This unorthodox method allows Baki to anticipate his opponent's moves and make him a great athlete.

4) Eijun Sawamura (Ace of Diamond)

Eijun Sawamura as shown in anime (Image via Studio Madhouse / Production I.G)

Eijun Sawamura is an incredible pitcher. He may be loud-mouthed or obnoxious, but when it comes to pitching, he is the best athlete among other athletic anime characters. Eijun pitches with his left hand, which makes him unique in the game and often comes as an advantage.

Sawamura has shown great athletic feet throughout the series and has a great overall sportsman personality, which inspires his teammates.

5) Akaza (Demon Slayer)

Akaza as shown in anime (Image via studio Ufotable)

Akaza from Demon Slayer is a character worth mentioning. He holds a distinguished position among the Twelve Kizuki, an esteemed group of demons. Akaza's remarkable combat prowess, combined with his strength and agility, elevates him to the ranks of the physically gifted anime characters.

Through battles against the series' protagonists, he showcases his physical abilities. In the world of anime, Akaza stands out as an imposing and athletic presence within the Demon Slayer series.

6) Langa Hasegawa (Sk8 The Infinity)

Langa Hasegawa as shown in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Langa Hasegawa, a skating pro from Sk8 the Infinity series, picked up skating quite quickly. His ability to transfer his snowboarding talents to skating was a result of his years of snowboarding in Canada, which makes him one of the best athletic characters in anime. He can skate differently from other competitors because of this.

Langa turned from being a complete novice at skateboarding to facing one of the finest, Adam, thanks to the coaching of his friend Reki. As he skates to infinity, Langa will only get stronger. He has already shown remarkable progress.

7) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy is one of the athletic anime characters (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

Luffy, the protagonist of One Piece, is a pirate who harbors the ambition of becoming the Pirate King. Renowned for his athleticism, Luffy possesses strength and agility. He displays combat skills by utilizing his Gum Gum abilities during battles.

With his stamina and inexhaustible energy, Luffy accomplishes awe-inspiring feats, including long-distance running, powerful punches, and astonishing acrobatics. Through his determination and exceptional athletic prowess, Luffy stands tall among athletic anime characters.

8) Ryoma Echizen (Prince of Tennis)

Ryoma Echizen as shown in anime (Image via Studio Trans Arts / Production I.G.)

Ryoma had become a tennis prodigy at the tender age of 12. Given his early achievements and future potential, he easily fits into this list of athletic anime characters. Ryoma also has the ability to copy new moves nearly instantly after seeing them, just like the copy ninja Kakashi from Naruto.

Amazingly, someone with this level of ability and motivation can get better at such a young age. Since Ryoma mostly concentrates on singles, it appears that his flaws in the game only arise in doubles situations.

9) Yor Forger (Spy x Family)

Yor Forger as shown in anime (Image via Studio Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

Yor Forger from Spy x Family, a famous assassin, possesses all the necessary athletic skills she needs. Compared to other sports or non-sports anime characters, her strength, speed, agility, and reflexes make her one of the best athletic anime characters. Her flexibility and parkour ability, which she gained during her training as an assassin, make her one of the most athletic moms present in the anime verse.

We have witnessed her tennis skills in the series, which are beyond exceptional. She has also trained Anya in her dodgeball moves, showing her athletic side.

10) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami as shown in anime (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Death Note's Light Yagami was a genius and an all-rounder, which makes him one among other athletic anime characters. Yet the common perception was that Light lacks physical strength; however, he actually has a very well-developed athletic side.

In Death Note, Light has played a high-stakes match against his opponent, L, to demonstrate his tennis skills. During the match, they not only used their physical power and instincts, but L and Light's match illustrated how sports require mental toughness on par with instinct and physical ability.

Athletic anime characters have a huge impact on their respective series in one way or another. Inspiring fans of all ages, some even consider these characters role models. Whether it's sports anime or non-sports anime, these characters never fail to inspire us with their athleticism.

