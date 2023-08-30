Baki Hanma season 3: Will the anime be renewed for a third installment? Explained

Fans of the Baki Hanma anime series continue to be enthralled by its explosive universe as they anxiously await information regarding a potential Baki Hanma season 3. The series is based on the compelling 1990s manga by Keisuke Itagaki and centers on Baki Hanma's quest to outshine his intimidating father, Yujiro Hanma.

The epic clash between the unstoppable Baki Hanma and his legendary father was revealed in season 2. This father-son fight's ferocity and unexpected turns highlight the anime's ability to mix intense character development with heart-pounding action. Fans are left wondering if the tale will continue after the second season's successful premiere on Netflix in the summer of 2023.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Baki Hanma season 3 and the character fates mentioned therein.

All we know about the renewal status of

Baki Hanma season 3

Expand Tweet

With many years' worth of manga novels by Keisuke Itagaki that were organized into several arcs, there is a tonne of source material to draw from. The manga Baki Dou or The Way of Baki may be adapted for Baki Hanma season 3; however, this is not yet confirmed.

Fans who have been hooked by the series' action-packed sequences and intriguing characters eagerly anticipate Baki Hanma season 3. However, a third season has yet to get an official release date. On March 28, 2022, season 2 was reported to be in development. A year and a half later, we received the official trailer and a release date.

Since season 1 aired in 2021 and season 2 in 2023, it appears reasonable to anticipate that Baki Hanma season 3 will be released in 2025 with a probable number of episodes that might be on par with season 2.

What to expect from Baki Hanma season 3

Expand Tweet

It is speculated that the narrative of Baki Hanma season 3 may be based on the manga Baki Dau, despite this not being officially verified. In Baki Dau, Baki becomes smug about his position and drifts through his days in a cloud of ennui.

He defends his championship at the Kourakuen Underground Arena while stifling yawns caused by the ease with which he overcomes his rivals after finally ending the feud with his demonic father, Yuujirou. Baki's teachers and companions likewise struggle with this new calm stasis, doing impressive physical training feats grudgingly.

A long-running scientific experiment that successfully clones famed warrior Musashi Miyamoto will soon be revealed, shocking Japan. The renowned warrior enjoys proving his mettle against Baki and other combat legends of Tokyo, but he finds it difficult to adapt to the contemporary world. Miyamoto holds fast to his archaic values of honor and death-defying dueling, a mindset at odds with the calmer present.

The revived swordsman finds himself on a collision course with the spiteful youngster as he tries to climb the social ladder in this strange society by killing Baki's companions. Baki welcomes the thrill and confronts his brand-new foe.

The ending of Baki Hanma season 2

Expand Tweet

The end of Baki Hanma season 2 part 2 signifies a turning point in Baki's desire to prove his superiority as the best fighter in the world and his delicate relationship with his father, Yujiro Hanma, the renowned Ogre.

Baki and Yujiro's unrelenting combat comes to a dramatic conclusion as they continue to trade blows. When Yujiro unexpectedly hugs Baki, reflecting on his earlier experience with Baki's mother, whom he had fatally beaten, their furious battle takes a turn for the better.

Baki is rendered helpless on the ground due to the battle's intense physical toll on his body. After winning the duel, Yujiro declared their disagreement to be over and left his collapsed son. However, when Yujiro takes a knock to the head, things take an unexpected turn. He understands that, despite his immobility, Baki's tenacious spirit still presents him with challenges.

Expand Tweet

A tenderly symbolic scene develops as Yujiro starts tossing imaginary tofu into a make-believe miso soup for Baki. The father and son pair have an informal dinner together in front of a curious audience. Baki's lighthearted criticism of the soup's saltiness prompts a big admission from Yujiro: Baki has the power to impose his will even on the most powerful people in the world.

In their final conversation, Yujiro drives Baki to assert his position as the strongest person in the world while Baki, who has achieved that status, admits defeat in their combat. The audience's cheers and celebrations highlight how important the occasion was. A touching victory gesture emerges as Yujiro passes his title to his kid.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.