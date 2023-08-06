Barack Obama's surprise appearance in Baki anime has everyone going "Oh Damn"

Former United States President, Barack Obama, surprised fans of the anime series Baki Hanma with an unexpected appearance. This particular scene has garnered attention for several reasons, one of them being Obama's character's reportedly improvised "Oh damn" line. However, the scene has also sparked controversy and discussions among avid followers of the show and anime enthusiasts worldwide.
It's worth noting that this anime series is based on Keisuke Itagaki's manga series Baki the Grappler. The show revolves around Baki Hanma, a young martial artist with an unwavering determination to become the world's strongest fighter. Season 2 of this captivating series made its debut on Netflix on July 26, 2023.
Notably, this season showcases a memorable encounter between former U.S. President Barack Obama and the show's main antagonist, Yujiro Hanma.
Barack Obama's appearance in Baki Hanma season 2
The second season of the Baki Hanma anime introduces a character named Barack Ozma, who depicts Barack Obama to be the current President of the United States. In a scene that sparked controversy, Ozma visits Yujiro Hanma, the main antagonist, at his residence. During this encounter, Ozma reveals that this was the first time he has entered a room outside the White House without security since assuming office.
When Yujiro meets Ozma, he is seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his legs crossed on the table, demonstrating a complete lack of respect. During an oath, Ozma mentions that the US will not intervene in Yujiro's actions no matter what the circumstance, safeguarding their friendship.
Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the scene. They criticized the portrayal of a political figure like Barack Obama and believed that it was done in a demeaning manner within the show. The controversial portrayal of Obama sparked debates and raised concerns about respecting the President's character and the responsibility that artists have when depicting public figures.
However, some individuals defended this particular scene and believed it was purely fictional.
Plot of Baki Hanma season 2
Baki Hanma season 2 is divided into two parts. The first part, titled The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga, explores one storyline, while the second part, known as The Father vs. Son Saga, delves into another narrative.
In Part 1, Baki comes face to face with Pickle. This prehistoric man is known as the most powerful creature on Earth, possessing formidable combat skills and a complete disregard for human life. Moreover, Pickle showcases extraordinary strength and exceptional resilience. Baki must employ his entire arsenal of skills and training in order to emerge victorious and overcome this fierce adversary.
In Part 2, fans see the entry of Baki's father, Yujiro Hanma. Yujiro has a ruthless and sadistic nature, finding pleasure in inflicting pain upon others. Moreover, he showcases extraordinary strength and exceptional combat abilities. Baki finds himself confronting his very own flesh and blood in an ultimate battle for survival.
Baki Hanma season 2 is an anime that immerses its audience in a gripping tale of brutality and violence. The well-animated series guarantees excitement and satisfaction for devoted manga enthusiasts.
Final thoughts
Barack Obama's appearance in Baki Hanma season 2 has garnered the attention of fans and anime enthusiasts worldwide. This scene has ignited a debate regarding the integration of real-life figures in anime and the boundaries of artistic expression.
Nevertheless, the show continues to captivate fans with its intense fight sequences and skillful portrayal of martial arts.
