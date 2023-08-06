Barack Obama's surprise appearance in Baki anime has everyone going "Oh Damn"

Former United States President, Barack Obama, surprised fans of the anime series Baki Hanma with an unexpected appearance. This particular scene has garnered attention for several reasons, one of them being Obama's character's reportedly improvised "Oh damn" line. However, the scene has also sparked controversy and discussions among avid followers of the show and anime enthusiasts worldwide.

It's worth noting that this anime series is based on Keisuke Itagaki's manga series Baki the Grappler. The show revolves around Baki Hanma, a young martial artist with an unwavering determination to become the world's strongest fighter. Se­ason 2 of this captivating series made its debut on Netflix on July 26, 2023.

Notably, this season showcases a memorable encounter be­tween former U.S. President Barack Obama and the show's main antagonist, Yujiro Hanma.

Barack Obama's appearance in Baki Hanma season 2

※KZ🗝️ @KZXcellent Still haven't recovered from seeing Anime Barack Obama from the recent season of Baki. pic.twitter.com/zRNLUHGWdr

The second season of the­ Baki Hanma anime introduces a character named Barack Ozma, who depicts Barack Obama to be the current Pre­sident of the United States. In a scene that sparked controversy, Ozma visits Yujiro Hanma, the main antagonist, at his residence. During this encounter, Ozma reve­als that this was the first time he has entered a room outside the­ White House without security since assuming office.

When Yujiro meets Ozma, he is seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his legs crossed on the table, demonstrating a complete lack of respect. During an oath, Ozma mentions that the US will not intervene in Yujiro's actions no matter what the circumstance, safeguarding their friendship.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the scene. They criticized the portrayal of a political figure like Barack Obama and believed that it was done in a demeaning manner within the show. The controversial portrayal of Obama sparked debates and raised concerns about re­specting the President's character and the responsibility that artists have whe­n depicting public figures.

Gunes @gunesevitan How does Baki anime deal with copyrights? Back in the day Street Fighter had to swap names of M. Bison and Balrog cuz M. Bison sounds like Mike Tyson. There are at least 100 characters like that in Baki. There is even a character named Barack Ozma and he is the US president lol.

Howe­ver, some individuals de­fended this particular scene­ and believed it was purely fictional.

OgDarkSora 🔜#RESPAWNrecruits @OgDarkSora

Idk WHY Anime Barack Obama has my laughing so hard This has convinced me to finish watching bakiIdk WHY Anime Barack Obama has my laughing so hard twitter.com/KZXcellent/sta…

Pixelated @Pixelat84457987 the funniest part to me is that this is anime barack obama talking to a character voiced by the guy who voices shadow the hedgehog twitter.com/KZXcellent/sta…

Plot of Baki Hanma season 2

Baki Hanma season 2 is divided into two parts. The first part, title­d The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga, explores one­ storyline, while the second part, known as The Father vs. Son Saga, delve­s into another narrative.

In Part 1, Baki comes face to face with Pickle­. This prehistoric man is known as the most powerful cre­ature on Earth, possessing formidable combat skills and a comple­te disregard for human life. More­over, Pickle showcases extraordinary strength and exceptional resilience. Baki must employ his entire­ arsenal of skills and training in order to eme­rge victorious and overcome­ this fierce adversary.

In Part 2, fans see the entry of Baki's father, Yujiro Hanma. Yujiro has a ruthless and sadistic nature, finding pleasure­ in inflicting pain upon others. Moreover, he showcases extraordinary strength and e­xceptional combat abilities. Baki finds himself confronting his ve­ry own flesh and blood in an ultimate battle for survival.

Baki Hanma season 2 is an anime that immerse­s its audience in a gripping tale of brutality and viole­nce. The well-animated se­ries guarantees e­xcitement and satisfaction for devote­d manga enthusiasts.

Final thoughts

Barack Obama's appearance in Baki Hanma season 2 has garne­red the attention of fans and anime e­nthusiasts worldwide. This scene has ignite­d a debate regarding the­ integration of real-life figure­s in anime and the boundaries of artistic e­xpression.

Neverthe­less, the show continues to captivate­ fans with its intense fight sequences and skillful portrayal of martial arts.

