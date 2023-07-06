Baki Hanma season 2 drops new trailer and the opening theme song

Baki Hanma season 2 got a new trailer today on Twitter, at 6:30 am IST, giving fans a glimpse into what they can expect in the upcoming season, set to be released on July 26. The trailer, not having much dialog, focused on the opening song for the second season, which will be performed by the Wagakki Band, titled The Beast. The band is widely known for their soundtrack, Senbonzakura.

With just a few days left for the release of Baki Hanma season 2, the anticipation continues to grow as a new antagonist will be making his debut in the show. As seen in the previous trailer released by Netflix, the main antagonist will be a prehistoric human being who preyed on some of the most dangerous apex predators.

Baki Hanma season 2 new trailer and release details

The opening shot of the new trailer features the asteroid that wiped out all the dinosaurs on the planet; the said shot is to indicate that the following shots are set in the pre-historic era. It was at this stage that viewers see a Tyrannosaurus Rex take on an extremely lean and muscular human being. The man is quick to evade the dinosaur’s razer sharp jaws and uses a nearby tree to spring onto the beast. He lands a punch that seems to take out the dinosaur, which is an indication of the latter's monstrous strength.

The Beast, performed by Wagakki Band, starts to play in the background as Pickle, the main antagonist of Baki Hanma season 2, wakes up. Pickle is confused to see all the wires that are plugged into him. Upon waking up from his long slumber, a doctor fires a few rounds of his pistol onto Pickle at point blank range, but it doesn’t pierce him. The prehistoric human manages to kill the doctor with ease.

At this point in the trailer, we get a closer look at Pickle’s jaws -- extremely sharp fangs -- which could be an evolutionary trait. He wreaks absolute havoc and even manages to destroy an unknown machine that was designed to kill and neutralize targets.

The trailer then goes on to show some of the main characters of Baki Hanma season 2, including Yujiro Hanma, Baki Hanma, Jack Hanma, and Kaiou Retsu, among others. It ends with Baki and Pickle fighting each other in an enclosed underground arena.

As per the dates provided in the trailer description, Baki Hanma season 2 will be released on July 26, 2023. It will be available exclusively on Netflix and will be released in two parts.

