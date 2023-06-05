SK8 the Infinity reveals schedule for special event

Ever since the SK8 the Infinity season 2 was announced in August 2022, fans have been looking forward to any new information about the anime. Fortunately, the anime is set to conduct SK8 the Infinity ∞WEEK Special Event on Sunday, August 6, 2023, which could reveal some new information.

Studio BONES' original anime series SK8 the Infinity follows the story of Reki Kyan, a passionate skateboarder, who becomes incapable of practising the sport.

Following that, Reki runs into his new classmate, Langa Hasegawa, who has no experience in skateboarding but holds a trump card that Reki is unaware of.

SK8 the Infinity ∞WEEK Special Event scheduled for August 2022

Following the release of season 1 in 2021, fans looked forward to the announcement of the second season. Fortunately, the anime conducted a special event in Japan in August 2022, which announced a second season and OVA for the anime. Since then, no new information has been released by the anime.

Now, after a year has passed, the anime is set to conduct SK8 the Infinity ∞WEEK Special Event, which has been scheduled for Sunday, August 6, 2023.

The event will take place in National Theatre Okinawa and will begin at 4 pm JST. The main cast members of the anime - Tasuku Hatanaka (Reki Kyan) and Chiaki Kobayashi (Langa Hasegawa) will also be attending the event.

Considering the amount of time that has passed since studio BONES announced the second season and the OVA, fans believe that the upcoming special event will reveal some new information about both of them.

How fans reacted to the special event news:

Jabria @JabriaTaylor_ @animetv_jp I used to pray for times like this. @animetv_jp I used to pray for times like this.

Considering that it is an original anime, there is no way for fans to know what happens next in the series unless the anime gets released. Thus, fans were left praying for the new season to be released soon.

五条悟⚡ @Mejor10Cicille @animetv_jp twitter.com/animetv_jp/sta…



The trailer has been out since August 2022 anyway... the wait is too long AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

SK8 the Infinity Season 2 & New OVA Officially Announced!



More: 【Teaser Announcement】SK8 the Infinity Season 2 & New OVA Officially Announced!More: sk8-project.com 【Teaser Announcement】SK8 the Infinity Season 2 & New OVA Officially Announced!✨More: sk8-project.com https://t.co/mrk5VUwrLp The trailer has been out since August 2022 anyway... the wait is too long @animetv_jp twitter.com/animetv_jp/sta…The trailer has been out since August 2022 anyway... the wait is too long

Considering that the anime was announced back in August 2022 with a teaser and is yet to reveal a release window for it was astonishing. Hence, fans were vexed about the anime and would often feel worried about the sequel season's release. However, with the special event set to take place in August 2023, fans found some relief.

justadude @anglerfish782 @animetv_jp we will NOT be watching sk8 the midfinity! @animetv_jp we will NOT be watching sk8 the midfinity!

While SK8 the Infinity has been categorized as a sports anime, many fans were convinced that there were "boys love: elements present in the anime. Thus, they declared that they would only watch the anime if it was categorized as such, to include more such elements.

Meanwhile, other anime fans outright rejected the idea of watching the anime's sequel season.

