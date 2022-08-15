10 anime to watch if you loved Sk8 the Infinity

Sk8 the Infinity has confirmed a second season as well as an OVA to be in production. The series acts as a breath of fresh air in the genre of sports anime, dealing with a sport that is neither conventional nor standardized in most countries.

Moreover, rather than the typical tournament-centric story, this series follows Reki navigating his own limits and coming to terms with his talent and his love for skateboarding. But Sk8 the Infinity is not the only unconventional competitive or sports-centric anime out there, and this list catalogs some of them.

What should fans looking for anime similar to Sk8 the Infinity watch?

1) Yuri!!! On Ice

One of the themes that Sk8 the Infinity focuses on is Reki’s insecurity regarding his skateboarding skills. Yuri!!! On Ice follows competitive figure-skater Katsuki Yuri as he grapples with insecurity and self-esteem issues after a devastating loss at the Grand Prix finale.

Yuri almost makes up his mind to retire from competitive skating when his idol and five-time World Championship winner appears in his hometown and offers to be his coach.

Fans who loved the subtle romantic chemistry between Reki and Langa will find this show especially enjoyable since the creators drop some pretty overt hints regarding Yuri and Victor’s relationship.

2) Skate-Leading Stars

Most sports anime eventually fall back into the tournament-centric formula, which is one of the most characteristic tropes of the genre. But for fans who liked the Sk8 the Infinity anime for the complicated relationships between the characters — especially the history shared by Cherry, Joe, and Adam — Skate-Leading Stars is sure to be a good watch.

Like Reki, protagonist Maeshima Kensei quits skating after remaining unacknowledged by his rival. He returns to the figure-skating scene only after his classmate Sasugai convinces him to switch to the team-based figure-skating sport “Skate-Lead.”

The show follows Kensei as he joins his school’s Skate-Leading club and attempts to defeat the current Grand Prix champions and make his rival acknowledge him.

3) Prince of Stride: Alternative

Unlike formal sports venues, the infamous ‘S’ track in Sk8 the Infinity revels in a rough, potentially dangerous track, aggressive rivalry, and a free-for-all brawl for victory.

Langa wins hearts both on and off-screen with his impressive snowboarding tricks, which he incorporates with his skateboarding and quickly outshines his peers.

If impressive tricks and stunts are what one is looking for, Prince of Stride: Alternative is the way to go. Combining sprinting, relay, and a fair bit of parkour, this extreme-sport anime focuses on the revival of the school Stride club.

4) Bubble

A list of anime on gravity-defying stunts and parkour would be incomplete without this post-apocalyptic anime film. Bubble is set in Tokyo where strange bubbles cause unpredictable weather changes and strange gravitational phenomenon makes the area unlivable.

The abandoned buildings and structures become the track for high-stakes parkour-based relay races, and a large number of adventurous teenagers participate in them, with winners claiming necessary supplies for living there.

The story follows Hibiki, a reclusive teen with exceptional parkour skills and hearing ultrasensitivity, who is continually beckoned to the Tokyo Tower, where the strange gravitational phenomenon is at its strongest.

5) Backflip!!

In Sk8 the Infinity, Langa gets inspired to try skateboarding after watching Reki perform tricks and having the time of his life. Backflip!!'s protagonist Futaba Shoutarou goes to watch a rhythmic gymnastics competition and gets captivated by the sport.

The story follows the journey of a beginner with no foundation in gymnastics, Shoutaro. He joins the Shoushukan High School’s rhythmic gymnastics team and attempts to catch up to his teammate’s skill level. Of course, being a sports anime, the drive to winning the Inter-High tournament is involved.

6) The Gymnastics Samurai

While most of the series on this list revolve around young adults, The Gymnastics Samurai follows the story of Aragaki Joutarou, a member of the Japanese gymnastics team.

Following a shoulder injury, Joutarou reaches a point in life when he considers retirement and decides to break the news to his daughter before making an official announcement. But things go very differently, and he finds himself determined to prove that he still belongs in the world of gymnastics.

7) Tsurune

Similar to Sk8 the Infinity, a lot of the anime on this list offer characters who end up disillusioned or demotivated and temporarily quit the activity where their passion and talent lie. Tsurune begins on a similar note but sports a more traditional flavor.

The show begins with Narumiya Minato’s turbulent relationship with kyuudo, or Japanese archery, a sport he had excelled at in middle school but quit abruptly after being stricken with target panic. The story follows his journey to overcome his fears and become self-assured enough to return to kyuudo, with the help of his clubmates and his new teacher.

8) Your Lie in April

Sk8 the Infinity deals with more than just the characters’ love for skateboarding and their desire to become the strongest. Many fans are more intrigued by the emotional complexity and personal issues that haunt both Reki and Langa. Your Lie in April fits the bill perfectly for anime fans looking for a show exploring the protagonists’ emotions and their journey of overcoming their past.

Following piano prodigy Arima Kousei, the series follows his abrupt departure from the world of competitive piano after his mother’s death. He stops being able to hear the sound of a piano and is only drawn back into the world of music after meeting the spontaneous violinist, Miyazono Kaori.

9) Run With the Wind

Returning to the genre of sports anime, Run With the Wind is both similar and very different from Sk8 the Infinity. Both shows begin with a character finding someone astonishingly skilled in a sport and incorporating them into their group. As the name suggests, this anime deals with running, and the final aim of the team is to win the Hakone Ekiden, a university relay marathon.

This anime shows Haiji and Kakeru weighing their individual flaws and limitations against their love of running and realizing what running means to them. However, the story does not neglect the other teammates, and every member of the Kansai University track team gets their own arc as well as a depiction of how they overcome their struggles.

10) Free!

Anyone who loves Sk8 the Infinity will inevitably like Free! as well. In Nanase Haruka’s case, he simply swims for the sake of swimming. However, he quits competitive swimming when he sees his friend Matsuoka Rin fall apart after losing to him.

Reki and Rin share similar insecurities, as Rin loses his enthusiasm for swimming when he realizes just how much Haru outshines him. The story kicks off as Haru helps Rin find his way back to swimming, reliving the joy of their childhood while Rin helps him aim higher and find his dream.

There are several other shows similar to Sk8 the Infinity for fans who are not particularly strict about sticking to the genre of sports-centric anime. March Comes in Like a Lion, Mashiro no Oto, Dance Dance Danseur, and Barakamon, among others, focus on themes of self-discovery, overcoming self-doubt, and often depict the protagonists realizing the value of their passion, even if they cannot always be the best at it.

