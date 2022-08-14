SK8 the Infinity OVA and Season 2 announced

Hiroko Utsumi and Studio Bones’ combined efforts became the sole reason behind the immense popularity of SK8 the Infinity. After its premiere on January 10, 2021, fans were taken aback by the bewitching animation by Bones, the fascinating characters of the series, and the distinctive setting of the anime.

Moreover, the anime garnered a lot of praise from the skater culture around the world. The enthralling finale of SK8 the Infinity was all about Adam and Langa’s beef, which became the most favored race of the entire show. But there is good news for the fans as the official Twitter handle of SK8 the Infinity has recently announced the return of the series with Season 2 and an OVA.

Bones’ SK8 the Infinity Season 2 and OVA are under production

On August 14, 2022, the official Twitter account of SK8 the Infinity surprised the series' fans by revealing that a second installment is on its way. On top of that, a new OVA is also set to be released. Fans were a little disappointed with the announcement trailer, as it comprised of scenes from Season 1 and didn’t gave a glimpse of what comes next in the series.

All existing staff members from Season 1 will reprise their roles in Season 2 and the new OVA. Hiroko Utsumi will be the director of SK8 the Infinity, Michinori Chiba as the character designer as well as chief animation director, Ichirou Ookouchi as the series composer, and Ryo Takahashi as the music composer.

This is how Aniplex describes the blurb of the series:

Reki, a high school sophomore and skater, is addicted to “S,” a highly secret and dangerous downhill skateboarding race that takes place in an abandoned mine. The skaters are especially wild about the “beefs,” or heated battles that erupt in the races. Reki takes Langa, a transfer student returning to Japan after studying abroad, to the mine where the races are held. Langa, who has no skateboarding experience, finds himself pulled into the world of “S”…

Due to the immense popularity of the anime, the series subsequently received two manga adaptations. The first one is the original anime project by Hiroko Utsumi and Bones that was released on the BookLive! e-book store on March 5, 2021. And the second manga adaptation is a comedy spin-off by Toriyasu (Bungou Stray Dogs Koushiki Anthology: Akatsuki) titled “SK8 Chill Out!” that was serialized on Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace Up manga website on January 11, 2021.

The official release dates for both Season 2 and the new OVA haven’t been disclosed yet. However, fans can expect Studio Bones to break their silence regarding the release window and additional details soon with an official trailer.

