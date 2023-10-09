Luffy Vs Imu will be the final One Piece fight (and Oda has always foreshadowed it)

Mangaka Eiichiro Oda has repeatedly earned acclaim as an epic storyteller for his One Piece manga, which has spanned over a thousand chapters and continues to captivate readers even after 25 years. This series has one of the most diversified and intricately built worlds in any manga. It follows the journey of Straw Hat Luffy and his crew as they embark on a quest to discover the coveted treasure known as One Piece, located on an island called Laugh Tale.

Throughout the series, the focus is often on the clashes between pirates and the marines, who are under the jurisdiction of the World Government. In One Piece chapter 1094, readers were introduced to one of the most formidable adversaries that the Straw Hats could ever encounter: Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. As one of the Five Elders of the World Government, he wields immense authority over the world, second only to Imu.

While the full identity of Imu remains a mystery within the manga, the revelation of Saturn's Awakened Devil Fruit form, which bears a resemblance to a yokai, has sparked theories about Eiichiro Oda's inspiration for Imu. Interestingly, it appears that the mangaka has been implying that Luffy vs Imu will take place from the outset.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece fans predict Imu's yokai form and consider Oda a genius for hinting at it from the beginning

Imu on the Empty Throne (Image via Toei)

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn's Awakened Devil Fruit form was clearly illustrated for the first time in One Piece chapter 1094. It resembled the yokai Ushi-oni, which is an ox demon with the body of a spider from Japanese folklore.

His Devil Fruit originally appeared at the Reverie, although in a silhouette form, alongside the other Elders and Imu, who also made use of their Awakened Devil Fruits.

The revelation that Saturn's Awakened form is a yokai has led fans to ponder whether the mysterious Imu also possesses a yokai-themed Awakened Devil Fruit.

One such theory is that Imu's Awakened form could be the yokai Umibozu, a sea-spirit known for appearing on calm nights and transforming calm seas into turbulent waters, wreaking ships, and drowning sailors.

One Piece fan explaining how Oda had Imu's yokai form in mind since the start (Image via X/@StrawhatOverall)

The only escape from an Umibozu is to offer it a bottomless barrel and sail away while it is confused. This theory has been circulating for some time, especially since Imu when reversed becomes Umi, but has gained renewed attention since the release of the latest One Piece chapter.

One Piece fans sharing their views on the yokai theory (Image via X/@333vil ans @JDBum)

However, this theory has its share of flaws, primarily the claim that Luffy first appeared in a barrel, which seems to have forecast his final encounter with Imu. It has been easily debunked by manga readers, as only in the anime version did Luffy first appear in a barrel.

The manga first showed Luffy as a child hanging out with the Red-Haired pirates. Many people find it difficult to accept this fan theory because it only considers the anime to have canonical value which is quite contrary to the general perception.

Nonetheless, these speculations and discussions serve as valuable exercises for the One Piece fan community and hence should not be looked down upon. They encourage fans to explore various interpretations of Imu's identity, adding depth to the narrative and keeping the levels of excitement and expectation high for what is to come.

Imu (Image via Toei)

It would, however, be too much to expect an author to have plotted out over a thousand chapters in advance. In contrast, what is really going on is that the mangaka revisits his work to create a tight narrative packed with unexpected twists and revelations that appear as though they had been foreshadowed all along.

The masterstroke, then, is not that Oda knew exactly what he was doing from the start, but rather the creation of that illusion, of a universe so rich and intricate that such layers can be discovered retroactively.

Here again one should not completely dismiss the mangaka's brilliance and hard work, and thus keep in mind that there may be many foreshadowings present in the work.

Oda has shared that he has already planned out how the manga will conclude. Given that he already has the roadmap prepared, readers will in time find out if there were more such indications that the mangaka had inserted all along.

