Overtake! episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In episode 6, things get more intense as the racers compete in a demanding cross-country challenge. Rivalries become fiercer as the drivers push their cars to the edge, all in pursuit of victory. Meanwhile, outside of the race track, the personal lives of these individuals take twists. Overall, episode 6 was an exciting and emotional installment for the fans.

Fans eagerly await Overtake! episode 7, hoping that this upcoming installment to the series will meet their expectations just like its previous episodes. As the stakes are already high, we can expect to see even fiercer rivalries on the track. It will be interesting to see the struggles of Kouya and Haruka's relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Overtake! episode 6.

Overtake! episode 7 release date and time

Cast of Overtake! (Image via Studio Troyca)

Overtake! episode 7 is scheduled to release on November 12, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Japanese audiences can watch this fresh installment on AT X, BS11, and other local channels. For the global audience, this new episode will also be available to stream on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Here's a list of the release timings for Overtake! episode 7 as per different time zones across the world.

Japan Standard Time (JST): Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 9 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 9 am

India Standard Time (IST): Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 6:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 9 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 9 pm

The release schedule for all 12 episodes of Overtake! is as follows:

Episode 1 – October 1, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2 – October 8, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3 – October 15, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4 – October 22, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5 – October 29, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6 – November 5, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7 – November 12, 2023

Episode 8 – November 19, 2023

Episode 9 – November 26, 2023

A quick recap of episode 6

Cast of Overtake! (Image via Studio Troyca)

In episode 6, the drivers go head-to-head in a challenging cross-country competition, pushing their cars and themselves to their limits. Harukas' strong determination to improve his skills becomes more intense. His bond with Kouya and Sae Chan grows deeper.

As the race unfolds, tensions mount and rivalries ignite, leading up to an incident that leaves everyone shaken. Amidst the competition, Haruka's unwavering spirit shines through, showcasing his growth as both a racer and a friend.

What to expect from episode 7

Kouya as shown in anime (Image via Studio Troyca)

In episode 7, fans can expect exhilarating experiences as the stakes are higher than ever. Rivalries are heating up as the drivers push their cars to the edge and face challenges along the way. A captivating story unfolds that will leave fans on the edge of their seats. Expect unexpected twists, heart-stopping moments, and a glimpse into the characters' evolving relationships.

