Overtake! episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Overtake! episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on November 5, 2023, at 10 pm JST. This fresh installment will be available to stream on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Episode 5 of Overtake! received a good response from fans, exceeding their expectations and delivering on the show's promise of thrilling racing action combined with heartwarming moments.

The episode primarily centered around Haruka's determination to enhance his driving skills and navigate his relationship with Kouya and Sae Chan. Haruka's unwavering determination deeply connected with viewers, who found his bond with Kouya and Sae Chan both heartwarming and multifaceted.

Overtake! episode 6 release date and time

Overtake! episode 6 is all set to premiere on November 5, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Japanese viewers can catch it on AT X, BS11, and other local channels. For those who prefer streaming, the new episode will also be available on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Here's a list of the release timings for Overtake! episode 6 as per different time zones across the world.

Japan Standard Time (JST): Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9 am

India Standard Time (IST): Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 6:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9 pm

The release schedule for all 12 episodes of Overtake! is as follows:

Episode 1 – October 1, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2 – October 8, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3 – October 15, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4 – October 22, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5 – October 29, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6 – November 5, 2023

Episode 7 – November 12, 2023

Episode 8 – November 19, 2023

Episode 9 – November 26, 2023

Episode 10 – November 31, 2023

Episode 11 – November 3, 2023

Episode 12 – November 10, 2023

Overtake! episode 5 recap

In episode 5 of Overtake!, fans see Haruka's commitment to honing his driving skills. His goal is to prove himself not to Kouya and Sae Chan but to fulfill his lifelong aspiration of becoming a professional racing driver. As he progresses, Haruka realizes that speed alone isn't enough in the world of racing.

He understands the importance of mastering car control in certain conditions and making split-second decisions under pressure. Additionally, he recognizes the significance of teamwork and collaboration with Kouya and Sae Chan.

Haruka encounters numerous obstacles in this episode. He also experiences notable advancements. He discovers the importance of relying on his intuition and pushing himself to surpass his boundaries.

Additionally, his bond with Kouya and Sae Chan deepens, and he starts looking at them not as teammates but as something more meaningful in his life. By the end of the episode, Haruka is more confident and determined than ever before. He is ready to take on the next challenge in his journey to becoming a professional racing driver.

What to expect from the Overtake! episode 6

Fans can expect Overtake! episode 6 to bring even more excitement and heartwarming moments compared to episode 5. Haruka will confront tougher obstacles as he persists in his training and competitions.

Moreover, he will delve deeper into self-discovery alongside his teammates. Viewers can look forward to the development of the relationships between Haruka, Kouya, and Sae Chan as their bond grows stronger with each passing moment.

