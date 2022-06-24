5 Naruto teams that well work together (and 5 who are disasters)

Naruto is a series set in a world where there are a ton of shinobis. They are a group of people that specialize in utilizing certain techniques that make them good at combat and are often deployed on missions for the safety of a village.

There are many important aspects of being a shinobi, and one of the most important aspects of being one is teamwork. Shinobis train individually and as a team to improve the success rate of any mission. Let’s look at some of the teams in the series and assess their ability to work with a group.

Team Asuma and four others that had great chemistry in Naruto

1) Team Asuma

Team Asuma (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

This might not be the strongest team in the series, but their teamwork is impeccable. If we look at Shikamaru and Ino’s abilities, they’re not the best for a 1v1 fight situation. Therefore, they are forced to strategize before striking an enemy.

Given Shikamaru’s intellect, Ino’s sensory abilities, and Shoji’s strength, they have beaten several enemies using teamwork. This team is a cut above the rest regarding team chemistry and balance.

2) Sasuke Recovery Team

Sasuke Recovery Team (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Shikamaru was the leader of this team, and he picked Neji, Kiba, Naruto, and Choji to bring Sasuke back to Konohagakure. While the team might not have trained together initially, it is quite balanced.

Neji’s abilities gave the team access to perform reconnaissance, Shikamaru was excellent at utilizing the individual skill sets of his teammates, Kiba’s dog was perfect for tracking, and Choji’s strength was good in tough situations. This certainly was a balanced team that utilized their abilities effectively.

3) Team 7 (Fourth Great Ninja War)

Team 7 in Shippuden (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Sakura received a lot of hate during the earlier parts of the series, but she certainly ended up becoming a strong character. She has access to the Byakugou seal, and a few shinobis can match her raw power.

While the fanbase is quite upset with the way the series handled the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki, Sakura was able to team up with Sasuke and Naruto in that fight. The team performed well together and managed to steal her away.

4) Team Kurenai

Team Kurenai (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Kurenai led a team of promising shinobis and consisted of Hinata, Kiba, and Shino. This team was quite balanced when we look at their abilities. Hinata was a taijutsu specialist who could use her Byakugan to detect nearby enemies.

Shino’s insects were great for all aspects of the mission, and Kiba’s ability to track was great. Shino often strategized and utilized his teammates' skills, which is why this team worked well together.

5) Sakura and Chiyo

Sakura and Chiyo were a great team during the series' earlier episodes. The two of them were up against Sasori, a member of the Akatsuki. Chiyo was a puppet-type fighter and would use chakra strings to manipulate dolls.

Sakura and Chiyo’s team effort allowed them to beat a strong shinobi who even had one of the Kazekage as his puppet. This fight was quite interesting to watch and highlighted the importance of teamwork.

Teams that didn’t work well compared to the rest

1) Leftover Team

Leftover Team (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

This was a team put together by Tsunade when there was a shortage of trained shinobis. This team consisted of the protagonist, Hinata, and Kiba. Hinata wasn’t assertive and often listened to whatever Naruto had to say because of her feelings toward him. Kiba considered him his rival, and they would bicker quite constantly. This team didn’t have much chemistry, which is why this team is on this list.

2) Team Anko

Team Anko (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

This team consisted of Ino, the protagonist, and Shino. These three shinobis barely trained with each other in the past. Shino seems to be the only stable shinobi out there, and the other two can get into heated arguments now and then.

There have been instances when the protagonist has acted on his own, and there was nothing the other two could do about it. They didn’t work that well as a team in this series.

3) Team Minato

This team had a lot of potential since it consisted of Obito, Kakashi, and Rin. Kakashi and Obito would often argue, and sometimes that would also get in the way of the mission.

There have been instances when Minato was forced to intervene to prevent their argument from potentially jeopardizing the entire mission. Unfortunately, a series of unfortunate events led to Rin’s death and Obito becoming one of the main antagonists in the series.

4) Team 7 (right out of the academy)

When Team 7 had just graduated from the academy, there was little to no chemistry between them. Sakura would always follow Sasuke, and Naruto would barely listen to him.

Even when Sasuke and the protagonist would end up working together in a tough spot, Sakura wouldn’t contribute much. However, things changed by the time Shippuden ended since Sakura became a strong shinobi who was able to assist her teammates in a fight.

5) Team Guy

Team Guy (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Team Guy isn’t necessarily bad in teamwork, but other teams seemed to have displayed a level that Guy’s team failed to do. The team isn’t as balanced as the other teams.

Both Neji and Rock Lee are close-range fighters, while Tenten can assist from long-range. However, she didn’t receive much screen time and was far weaker than her teammates, which meant Neji and Rock Lee had to compensate in a few situations.

