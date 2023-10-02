5 shonen anime characters who are way too emotional (& 5 more who need to learn it's okay to cry)

Shonen anime characters are widely recognized for their bravery, resilience, and physical prowess. However, their emotional fluctuations can occasionally overshadow these admirable traits.
In shonen anime, we encounter a broad range of emotional characters. Some openly display their emotions, serving as a reminder that it's perfectly acceptable to express one's feelings. These characters demonstrate that emotions are not weaknesses but sources of strength. On the other hand, some individuals struggle with showing their emotions.
In this article, we'll take a look at five shonen anime characters who are way too emotional. We'll also examine five more characters who, while not necessarily emotional, could benefit from learning that it's okay to cry sometimes.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers.
Naruto, Luffy, and three other shonen anime characters who are way too emotional
1) Deku (My Hero Academia)
Deku, one of the shonen anime characters from My Hero Academia, is a perfect example of an emotionally expressive shonen anime character. He openly displays his emotions, expressing excitement, determination, and even shedding tears.
Deku's emotions play a significant role in his journey to become a hero, making him relatable and endearing to fans of the series. His willingness to show vulnerability through tears showcases the authenticity of his character in a world filled with extraordinary powers and challenges.
2) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)
The protagonist of Naruto, Naruto Uzumaki, is known for his highly emotive nature. He fully embraces and displays his emotions without hesitation. Whether he's filled with excitement, resolve, or sadness, it's easy to discern his emotional state.
Naruto doesn't shy away from shedding tears either. Whether they are tears of joy, frustration, or sorrow, he openly lets them flow. This unapologetic display of emotion makes him a relatable character and showcases the importance of expressing one's feelings, even in a world riddled with intense battles and obstacles.
Naruto's emotional depth adds an element of authenticity to both his character and the overall story.
3) Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)
Gon from Hunter x Hunter is one of those shonen anime characters known for being deeply emotional. He wears his heart on his sleeve and readily displays his excitement, determination, and even sadness. One noteworthy aspect of Gon's character is how effortlessly he sheds tears.
Whether it's tears of happiness, frustration, or empathy, Gon has no reservations about expressing his emotions through crying. This emotional vulnerability serves as a powerful reminder that in the world of shonen anime characters, it is perfectly acceptable to openly express one's feelings.
It enhances Gon's relatability and authenticity as a character, deepening the overall narrative impact.
4) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
Luffy, a beloved character from the anime One Piece, is well-known for his earnest display of emotions. He wears his heart on his sleeve, readily expressing excitement, unwavering determination, and occasionally even anger. What truly stands out is Luffy's propensity to shed tears effortlessly.
Whether it be tears of joy, compassion, or frustration, Luffy embraces crying as a natural part of emotional expression. This open vulnerability serves as a reminder that within the realm of shonen anime characters, it is perfectly normal to openly express one's feelings. It adds depth to Luffy's character and fosters relatability among fans of the series.
5) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)
Tanjiro from Demon Slayer is a shonen anime character who's incredibly emotional. His feelings are always evident, and he doesn't hold back when showing excitement, determination, or sadness.
Tanjiro's most striking trait is how easily he sheds tears. Whether it's tears of empathy, sorrow, or relief, he isn't afraid to cry openly.
This emotional depth is a reminder that even among shonen anime characters, it's natural to express emotions. It adds a relatable and genuine touch to Tanjiro's character, making him all the more captivating to fans of the series.
Sasuke, Vegeta, and three other shonen anime characters who need to learn it's okay to cry
1) Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)
Among the shonen anime characters, Kenshin Himura from Rurouni Kenshin is notable for his exceptional emotional restraint. He seldom reveals his feelings openly and maintains a composed and serene demeanor. Even in difficult circumstances, Kenshin rarely sheds tears.
His distant and stoic facade, shaped by a tragic past, distinguishes him from other emotionally driven shonen protagonists. Nonetheless, beneath his tranquil exterior, lies a multifaceted character with a profound emotional history.
2) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)
Sasuke Uchiha, a well-known character in shonen anime, is recognized for his emotional control and reserved nature. He rarely displays his emotions openly, instead maintaining a calm exterior.
Even in difficult situations, Sasuke seldom sheds tears, setting him apart from the other emotionally expressive shonen anime characters commonly seen in this genre.
Rooted in a troubling past, Sasuke's emotional depth gradually unravels throughout the Naruto series, bringing complexity to his character and distinguishing him within the world of shonen anime.
3) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)
In the realm of shonen anime characters, Ichigo Kurosaki stands out for his unique emotional expression. Unlike many of his counterparts, he tends to keep his emotions in check and rarely displays them outwardly.
Even during difficult moments, crying is a rarity for Ichigo. This stoic demeanor sets him apart from other characters in the genre. However, as the story progresses, we see a deeper side to his personality that reveals a multifaceted individual. Fans find this emotional restraint intriguing and it adds complexity to Ichigo's character.
4) Vegeta (Dragon Ball)
Among the shonen anime characters, Vegeta stands out with his aura of emotional restraint. He has a tendency to react with stoicism, rarely openly expressing his feelings.
Even when faced with daunting challenges, crying is not something that fits into his emotional repertoire. This distinct and sometimes cold disposition sets him apart in the vibrant world of shonen anime.
While he may not wear his heart on his sleeve, it is through his character's evolution and unwavering determination that fans are intrigued and captivated, offering a different perspective on emotional complexity.
5) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)
Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan, a distinctive figure among shonen anime characters, epitomizes emotional reserve. He seldom displays his emotions openly and maintains a calm demeanor, even in challenging situations.
It is rare to see him shed tears, even when faced with adversity. Levi's cold and composed exterior distinguishes him from other emotionally expressive anime characters.
In the world of shonen anime, his stoic nature adds a distinct layer by showcasing that strength can take various forms beyond overt emotional display.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.