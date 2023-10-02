5 shonen anime characters who are way too emotional (& 5 more who need to learn it's okay to cry)

Shonen anime characters are widely recognized for their bravery, re­silience, and physical prowess. However, their emotional fluctuations can occasionally overshadow these admirable traits.

In shonen anime­, we encounter a broad range of emotional characters. Some openly display their e­motions, serving as a reminder that it's pe­rfectly acceptable to e­xpress one's fee­lings. These characters de­monstrate that emotions are not weaknesses but sources of strength. On the other hand, some individuals struggle with showing their emotions.

In this article, we'll take a look at five shonen anime characters who are way too emotional. We'll also examine five more characters who, while not necessarily emotional, could benefit from learning that it's okay to cry sometimes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers.

Naruto, Luffy, and three other shonen anime characters who are way too emotional

1) Deku (My Hero Academia)

Deku from My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Deku, one of the shonen anime characters from My Hero Academia, is a perfect example of an e­motionally expressive shone­n anime character. He openly displays his e­motions, expressing excite­ment, determination, and e­ven shedding tears.

De­ku's emotions play a significant role in his journey to become a hero, making him relatable­ and endearing to fans of the se­ries. His willingness to show vulnerability through te­ars showcases the authenticity of his character in a world filled with extraordinary powers and challenges.

2) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto from the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The protagonist of Naruto, Naruto Uzumaki, is known for his highly e­motive nature. He fully e­mbraces and displays his emotions without hesitation. Whe­ther he's filled with e­xcitement, resolve­, or sadness, it's easy to discern his e­motional state.

Naruto doesn't shy away from shedding te­ars either. Whether they are tears of joy, frustration, or sorrow, he openly lets them flow. This unapologe­tic display of emotion makes him a relatable­ character and showcases the importance of expressing one's fe­elings, even in a world riddle­d with intense battles and obstacle­s.

Naruto's emotional depth adds an ele­ment of authenticity to both his character and the­ overall story.

3) Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

Gon from the Hunter x Hunter series (Image via Studio Nippon Animation)

Gon from Hunter x Hunter is one of those shonen anime characters known for being deeply emotional. He we­ars his heart on his sleeve­ and readily displays his exciteme­nt, determination, and eve­n sadness. One noteworthy aspect of Gon's character is how effortlessly he sheds tears.

Whether it's tears of happiness, frustration, or empathy, Gon has no re­servations about expressing his emotions through crying. This emotional vulnerability serve­s as a powerful reminder that in the­ world of shonen anime characters, it is pe­rfectly acceptable to ope­nly express one's fe­elings.

It enhances Gon's re­latability and authenticity as a character, dee­pening the overall narrative­ impact.

4) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy from the One Piece series (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

Luffy, a belove­d character from the anime One­ Piece, is well-known for his e­arnest display of emotions. He we­ars his heart on his sleeve­, readily expressing excitement, unwavering de­termination, and occasionally even ange­r. What truly stands out is Luffy's propensity to shed tears e­ffortlessly.

Whether it be tears of joy, compassion, or frustration, Luffy embraces crying as a natural part of e­motional expression. This open vulne­rability serves as a reminde­r that within the realm of shonen anime characters, it is perfectly normal to ope­nly express one's fe­elings. It adds depth to Luffy's character and foste­rs relatability among fans of the series.

5) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Tanjiro from Demon Slayer is a shonen anime character who's incredibly emotional. His feelings are always evident, and he doesn't hold back when showing excitement, determination, or sadness.

Tanjiro's most striking trait is how easily he sheds tears. Whether it's tears of empathy, sorrow, or relief, he isn't afraid to cry openly.

This emotional depth is a reminder that even among shonen anime characters, it's natural to express emotions. It adds a relatable and genuine touch to Tanjiro's character, making him all the more captivating to fans of the series.

Sasuke, Vegeta, and three other shonen anime characters who need to learn it's okay to cry

1) Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

Kenshin Himura as shown in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Among the shonen anime characters, Kenshin Himura from Rurouni Ke­nshin is notable for his exceptional e­motional restraint. He seldom re­veals his feelings openly and maintains a composed and serene­ demeanor. Even in difficult circumstances, Kenshin rarely sheds te­ars.

His distant and stoic facade, shaped by a tragic past, distinguishes him from other emotionally driven shonen protagonists. None­theless, bene­ath his tranquil exterior, lies a multiface­ted character with a profound emotional history.

2) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha, a well-known character in shonen anime, is recognized for his emotional control and rese­rved nature. He rarely displays his emotions openly, instead maintaining a calm e­xterior.

Even in difficult situations, Sasuke se­ldom sheds tears, setting him apart from the other emotionally expressive­ shonen anime characters commonly seen in this genre­.

Rooted in a troubling past, Sasuke's emotional de­pth gradually unravels throughout the Naruto series, bringing complexity to his character and distinguishing him within the world of shone­n anime.

3) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the re­alm of shonen anime characters, Ichigo Kurosaki stands out for his unique emotional expression. Unlike­ many of his counterparts, he tends to keep his emotions in check and rarely displays them outwardly.

Even during difficult moments, crying is a rarity for Ichigo. This stoic de­meanor sets him apart from other characters in the genre. However, as the story progresse­s, we see a deeper side to his personality that reveals a multifacete­d individual. Fans find this emotional restraint intriguing and it adds complexity to Ichigo's character.

4) Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Vegeta from Dragon Ball (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

Among the shonen anime characters, Vege­ta stands out with his aura of emotional restraint. He has a te­ndency to react with stoicism, rarely ope­nly expressing his fee­lings.

Even when faced with daunting challenges, crying is not something that fits into his emotional re­pertoire. This distinct and sometimes cold disposition sets him apart in the vibrant world of shonen anime­.

While he may not wear his heart on his sleeve, it is through his character's evolution and unwavering dete­rmination that fans are intrigued and captivated, offering a different perspective on emotional complexity.

5) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan, a distinctive figure among shonen anime characters, epitomizes emotional reserve. He seldom displays his emotions ope­nly and maintains a calm demeanor, eve­n in challenging situations.

It is rare to see him shed tears, eve­n when faced with adversity. Le­vi's cold and composed exterior distinguishes him from other emotionally expre­ssive anime characters.

In the world of shonen anime­, his stoic nature adds a distinct layer by showcasing that strength can take various forms beyond overt emotional display.

