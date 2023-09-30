5 Naruto characters that deserved more screen time (& 5 more that got way too much)

Naruto, created by Masashi Kishimoto, is an incredibly popular anime series with a vast array of characters. The Narutoverse is rich and expansive, filled with complex individuals who possess unique abilities, captivating backstories, and endless potential.
While some characters have had ample screen time to showcase their growth and impact on the story, others have unfortunately been given less attention, leaving fans craving more.
In this article, we will delve into five characters from the Naruto series who deserved greater prominence and five others who may have overshadowed the rest of the cast.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers.
Minato, Itachi, and three other characters that deserved more screen time in Naruto
1.) Rock Lee
Rock Lee, the master of taijutsu known for his boundless energy and unwavering determination, is an anime character who undoubtedly deserved more exposure. However, throughout the original Naruto series, Lee's presence felt somewhat overshadowed.
He had moments of brilliance, such as his memorable battle against Gaara during the Chunin Exams, which left a lasting impression on fans. Nevertheless, his overall time in the spotlight seemed limited compared to other characters.
Lee's character had the potential for deeper exploration of his aspirations, training, and personal growth. This would have added depth to the narrative and further endeared him to the audience.
2.) Itachi Uchiha
Itachi Uchiha, a mysterious and captivating character from the Naruto series, deserved more screen time to showcase his significance fully. Despite being a fascinating figure in the story, his presence is sparse throughout the series.
Itachi's character development is very complex in the events of Naruto's world, including his sacrifices for the greater good and his intricate relationship with his younger brother Sasuke.
With such a rich backstory and crucial role in shaping the direction of the story, Itachi's character warranted more than just limited screen time. His presence not only added layers of depth to the series but also greatly contributed to Naruto's personal growth as a character.
3.) Minato Namikaze
Minato Namikaze, the legendary Fourth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, undoubtedly deserved more focus in the series. Despite his crucial contributions to shaping the Naruto universe, he was only given a fraction of the attention he truly merited.
Minato's impact on the series is closely tied to his son, Naruto, which makes his limited screen time even more disappointing. His exceptional skills, such as mastering the Rasengan and possessing unmatched speed, left us yearning for more battles and strategic moments featuring him.
We can only hope for additional insights into his life through spin-offs or flashbacks because Minato's character has made a lasting impression on the Naruto universe. He deserves more than just fleeting moments on screen.
4.) Tenten
Tenten, the weapons specialist in the series, is a character that deserved more attention and development. Unfortunately, her appearances throughout the series were infrequent and short-lived. While other characters embarked on epic adventures and underwent personal growth,
Tenten's potential for growth and her unique weapon-based abilities remained largely unexplored. With limited screen time compared to the extensive run of the series, Tenten's backstory and journey were left untapped.
It is a reflection of Naruto's expansive cast that promising characters like Tenten sometimes went unnoticed or overlooked.
5.) Shisui Uchiha
Shisui Uchiha, a versatile character in the Naruto series, deserves more screen time. Despite his significant role, he is only shown briefly throughout the series.
Shisui displayed incredible potential by awakening his Sharingan at a very young age and joining the ANBU Black Ops as a teenager, highlighting his exceptional skills.
His reputation spread fear throughout nations, yet the series failed to explore his complex background and abilities fully. Shisui's unwavering loyalty and sacrifices for the leaf village make it unfortunate that he didn't receive more attention, leaving fans wanting more insight into this mysterious Uchiha and his connection to the broader storyline of the series.
Sakura, Yamato, and three other characters who got way too much screentime in Naruto
1.) Sakura Haruno
Throughout the series, Sakura Haruno was undeniably given a significant amount of screen time. Her presence was particularly pronounced in the early arcs as part of Team 7. However, as the series progressed, many fans felt that her character development became inactive.
While Sakura did experience moments of growth and display admirable strength, her feelings for Sasuke and emotional insanity often felt repetitive and dominated large portions of the story.
This prominence, in contrast to other characters who potentially had richer narratives, led to a sense that she received more screen time than she deserved. Some fans appreciated her character arc, while others wished for a more balanced distribution of focus among the cast of the series.
2.) Kabuto Yakushi
Kabuto Yakushi is a character in this series who possesses undeniable talent and plays a significant role in the storyline. However, some viewers argue that his screen time, particularly in the later arcs of the series, becomes excessive.
Kabuto's character undergoes several transformations throughout the series, transitioning from a loyal subordinate to Orochimaru to a self-proclaimed sage and mastermind behind various schemes. While his character development is fascinating, it occasionally shifts focus away from other characters.
Throughout the Fourth Great Ninja War arc, Kabuto becomes a prominent character with significant screen time. He engages in battles, showcases his newfound powers, and experiences a redemption arc.
While his character's complexity is undeniable, the considerable focus on him can sometimes overshadow the development of other character's storylines.
3.) Yamato
In the series, Yamato is an enigmatic wood-style user who captivates viewers with his unique abilities and his role as the captain of Team Kakashi during Naruto Shippuden.
However, some viewers may argue that Yamato receives a disproportionately large amount of screen time compared to other characters, especially considering his limited character development. This excessive focus feels unnecessary given his minimal backstory and his frequent use as a plot device to facilitate Naruto's growth.
Although Yamato's wood-style jutsu and composed manner were impressive, this series could have improved by focusing more on the backgrounds and journeys of other characters. This would have added more extraordinary richness and complexity to the story.
4.) Tsunade
Tsunade, a prominent character in the Naruto series, is undeniably given a significant amount of screen time throughout the show. Her presence spans across numerous episodes as her character develops.
While her role as Hokage is important to the storyline, it sometimes overshadows other compelling storylines within the series. The series could have delved into alternative perspectives more thoroughly.
While Tsunade's consistent prominence adds depth to her character, some fans may have desired a more expansive exploration of the Narutoverse. Striking a balance between her importance and other aspects of the story could have enhanced viewer experience overall.
5.) Kiba Inuzuka
Kiba Inuzuka, a well-loved character, featured prominently in the series, with considerable screen time. However, some fans argue that it may have been excessive. Throughout the series, Kiba had various storylines dedicated to his growth as a shinobi and his profound bond with Akamaru, his loyal canine partner.
Kiba's spirited personality and his role in Team 8 made him an essential part of Narutoverse. He added charm and diversity to the overall storyline. While his presence brought depth to the story, some felt it overshadowed other characters who deserved more exploration.
