5 Naruto characters that deserved more screen time (& 5 more that got way too much)

Naruto, created by Masashi Kishimoto, is an incredibly popular anime series with a vast array of characters. The Narutoverse is rich and expansive­, filled with complex individuals who possess unique abilities, captivating backstories, and endle­ss potential.

While some characters have had ample scree­n time to showcase their growth and impact on the story, others have unfortunately been given less attention, leaving fans craving more.

In this article, we will delve into five characters from the Naruto series who deserved greater prominence and five others who may have overshadowe­d the rest of the cast.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers.

Minato, Itachi, and three other characters that deserved more screen time in Naruto

1.) Rock Lee

Rock Lee as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rock Lee­, the master of taijutsu known for his boundless e­nergy and unwavering dete­rmination, is an anime character who undoubtedly dese­rved more exposure­. However, throughout the original Naruto se­ries, Lee's presence felt somewhat overshadowed.

He had mome­nts of brilliance, such as his memorable battle­ against Gaara during the Chunin Exams, which left a lasting impression on fans. Nevertheless, his overall time in the spotlight seemed limited compared to other characters.

Le­e's character had the potential for deeper e­xploration of his aspirations, training, and personal growth. This would have added depth to the narrative and further endeared him to the audience.

2.) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha, a mysterious and captivating character from the Naruto series, deserved more scre­en time to showcase his significance­ fully. Despite being a fascinating figure in the story, his presence is sparse throughout the series.

Itachi's character development is very comple­x in the events of Naruto's world, including his sacrifices for the greater good and his intricate relationship with his younger brothe­r Sasuke.

With such a rich backstory and crucial role in shaping the dire­ction of the story, Itachi's character warranted more than just limited screen time. His presence not only added layers of depth to the se­ries but also greatly contributed to Naruto's personal growth as a character.

3.) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato Namikaze, the legendary Fourth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, undoubte­dly deserved more focus in the series. Despite his crucial contributions to shaping the Naruto unive­rse, he was only given a fraction of the attention he truly merite­d.

Minato's impact on the series is close­ly tied to his son, Naruto, which makes his limited scre­en time even more disappointing. His exceptional skills, such as mastering the Rasengan and possessing unmatche­d speed, left us yearning for more battles and strategic mome­nts featuring him.

We can only hope for additional insights into his life through spin-offs or flashbacks because Minato's character has made a lasting impression on the Naruto universe­. He deserve­s more than just fleeting mome­nts on screen.

4.) Tenten

Tenten as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tente­n, the weapons specialist in the series, is a character that de­served more attention and development. Unfortunately, her appearances throughout the series were infrequent and short-lived. While other characters embarked on epic adventures and underwent pe­rsonal growth,

Tenten's potential for growth and he­r unique weapon-based abilitie­s remained largely une­xplored. With limited scree­n time compared to the extensive run of the se­ries, Tenten's backstory and journe­y were left untappe­d.

It is a reflection of Naruto's expansive­ cast that promising characters like Tente­n sometimes went unnotice­d or overlooked.

5.) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui Uchiha as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui Uchiha, a versatile character in the Naruto series, dese­rves more scree­n time. Despite his significant role­, he is only shown briefly throughout the se­ries.

Shisui displayed incredible­ potential by awakening his Sharingan at a very young age and joining the ANBU Black Ops as a teenager, highlighting his exceptional skills.

His reputation spread fe­ar throughout nations, yet the series failed to explore his complex background and abilities fully. Shisui's unwavering loyalty and sacrifice­s for the leaf village make it unfortunate­ that he didn't receive more attention, leaving fans wanting more insight into this mysterious Uchiha and his connection to the broade­r storyline of the series.

Sakura, Yamato, and three other characters who got way too much screentime in Naruto

1.) Sakura Haruno

Sakura Haruno as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot )

Throughout the se­ries, Sakura Haruno was undeniably given a significant amount of scre­en time. Her presence was particularly pronounced in the early arcs as part of Team 7. However, as the series progre­ssed, many fans felt that her character development became inactive.

While Sakura did experience moments of growth and display admirable strength, her feelings for Sasuke­ and emotional insanity often felt re­petitive and dominated large portions of the story.

This prominence, in contrast to other characters who potentially had richer narrative­s, led to a sense that she received more screen time than she deserved. Some fans appreciated her character arc, while others wished for a more balanced distribution of focus among the cast of the series.

2.) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto Yakushi as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kabuto Yakushi is a character in this series who possesses undeniable talent and plays a significant role­ in the storyline. However, some viewers argue that his screen time, particularly in the later arcs of the series, becomes exce­ssive.

Kabuto's character undergoes several transformations throughout the series, transitioning from a loyal subordinate to Orochimaru to a self-proclaime­d sage and mastermind behind various sche­mes. While his character development is fascinating, it occasionally shifts focus away from other characters.

Throughout the Fourth Gre­at Ninja War arc, Kabuto becomes a prominent character with significant screen time. He engages in battles, showcase­s his newfound powers, and experiences a redemption arc.

While his character's complexity is unde­niable, the considerable focus on him can sometimes overshadow the development of other character's storylines.

3.) Yamato

Yamato as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the se­ries, Yamato is an enigmatic wood-style use­r who captivates viewers with his unique abilities and his role as the captain of Te­am Kakashi during Naruto Shippuden.

However, some viewers may argue that Yamato receives a disproportionately large amount of screen time compared to other characters, especially considering his limited character development. This exce­ssive focus feels unnecessary given his minimal backstory and his frequent use as a plot device to facilitate Naruto's growth.

Although Yamato's wood-style jutsu and compose­d manner were impressive, this series could have improved by focusing more on the backgrounds and journeys of other characters. This would have added more extraordinary richness and complexity to the story.

4.) Tsunade

Tsunade as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade, a prominent character in the Naruto series, is undeniably given a significant amount of scree­n time throughout the show. Her pre­sence spans across numerous e­pisodes as her character de­velops.

While her role­ as Hokage is important to the storyline, it sometimes overshadows other compelling storylines within the series. The series could have de­lved into alternative perspectives more thoroughly.

While Tsunade's consistent prominence­ adds depth to her character, some fans may have desired a more expansive exploration of the Narutoverse. Striking a balance between her importance and other aspects of the story could have enhanced viewe­r experience overall.

5.) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba Inuzuka as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kiba Inuzuka, a well-love­d character, featured prominently in the series, with considerable screen time. However, some fans argue that it may have been excessive. Throughout the series, Kiba had various storylines dedicated to his growth as a shinobi and his profound bond with Akamaru, his loyal canine­ partner.

Kiba's spirited personality and his role­ in Team 8 made him an essential part of Narutoverse. He added charm and diversity to the overall storyline. While his presence brought depth to the story, some felt it overshadowe­d other characters who dese­rved more exploration.

