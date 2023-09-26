10 anime characters who lost everything

Anime's popularity lies in its captivating narratives, exciting action scenes, and unforgettable anime characters. While some anime characters enjoy peaceful lives, others experience profound losses and strive to find moments of tranquility. These anime characters endure relentless hardships that make their journeys incredibly compelling.
They confront adversity with unwavering resilience, connecting deeply with audiences. Some of the most memorable anime characters are those who have lost everything. These characters show us that it is possible to overcome even the most difficult challenges and find hope in the darkest of times.
This article delves into the lives of ten unforgettable anime characters who have endured devastating losses. It will explore their remarkable strength in the face of despair.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers.
Konan, Guts, and eight other anime characters who lost everything
1) Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)
Itachi Uchiha, a complex character from the anime Naruto, is one of the anime characters who lost everything due to his tragic circumstances. In a selfless act, he made the difficult decision to sacrifice his clan in order to prevent a civil war and protect his village, Konoha.
He chose disrespect and hatred instead of honor and accepted the label of a criminal rather than that of a hero, all in the pursuit of protecting Sasuke and preserving peace in the shinobi world.
Despite being labeled as a criminal and enduring hatred from others, Itachi remained committed to upholding peace. Even his beloved brother Sasuke was manipulated into hating him. In the final battle with Sasuke, he was on the brink of death, but still, Itachi broke Orochimaru's curse and released Sasuke from its grip, demonstrating his deep love and unwavering dedication to his family and village.
His story has left an everlasting impact on the anime's narrative as a tragic hero turned misunderstood legend.
2) Guts (Berserk)
The main character of Berserk, Guts, has experienced numerous devastating losses throughout his life. He was born from the corpse of his hanged mother and endured abuse from his adoptive father, which ultimately led him to flee and survive on his own.
Joining the Band of the Hawk, he formed a close bond with Griffith, their charismatic leader. But tragedy truly struck when his comrades, the Band of the Hawk, were betrayed and ruthlessly slaughtered. Guts lost not only his friends but also his beloved and sense of belonging. His eye was violently taken from him, and he bore the infamous Brand of Sacrifice, hunted by demonic entities.
Despite these devastating setbacks, Guts embarked on an unwavering quest for vengeance and redemption, becoming a symbol of unwavering determination in the midst of profound darkness.
3) Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)
In Tokyo Ghoul, the enigmatic protagonist Ken Kaneki experiences a profound loss of his normal life. His fateful encounter with a ghoul leaves him transformed into a half-ghoul, trapped between two worlds. As a result, he loses his human identity, relationships, and sense of belonging.
Stranded between being perceived as both human and ghoul, Kaneki must constantly fight for survival. Throughout his journey in the ghoul society, he grapples with the haunting loss of innocence and humanity.
This poignant exploration delves into the complexities of identity and the profound consequences that come with transformation in a world consumed by darkness and dangers.
4) Misa Amane (Death Note)
Misa Amane, one of the iconic anime characters in Death Note, experienced profound loss. After discovering a supernatural notebook called the Death Note, that allows the user to kill anyone by writing their name in it, she saw it as an opportunity to avenge her parents' deaths.
She becomes devoted to Kira (another Death Note holder), a serial killer associated with it. This dedication eventually leads to her losing everything, including her freedom and a sense of self. She even sacrifices her own lifespan for Kira's cause.
As her infatuation and loyalty to Kira grow stronger, Misa becomes consumed by an obsession with Light Yagami, Kira's true identity. Her tragic journey highlights the devastating consequences of her devotion and allegiance to Kira, ultimately leaving her stripped of everything including her own identity. By the end, she even lost Kira (Light Yagami).
5) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)
Eren Yeager, a prominent figure among anime characters in Attack on Titan, embarks on a traumatic journey defined by staggering losses fueled by an unyielding cycle of hatred. As a child, he witnesses the brutal death of his mother at the hands of a Titan, igniting his determination to eradicate every last one of them.
However, this path exacts a heavy toll as he loses friends and discovers deeper conflicts within the world. Eren's unwavering pursuit of revenge ultimately leads to horrifying acts and the loss of everything dear to him. He put everything on the line, including his life, just to ensure that his friends could live in peace.
His story serves as a cautionary reminder about the dangers of harboring hatred and underscores the importance of seeking peace and redemption amidst even the darkest circumstances.
6) Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)
Kenshin Himura from the anime series Rurouni Kenshin, experienced immense loss during the Boshin War. As an orphaned child, he was trained to be a formidable swordsman and became known as the feared Hitokiri Battousai, responsible for numerous deaths.
However, burdened by guilt, he chose to abandon his lethal ways and wandered as a rurouni (a wandering samurai), dedicating himself to protecting the innocent. Although the war took away his innocence, identity, and loved ones, Kenshin persisted in his journey of seeking redemption and fighting for justice.
His unwavering determination to make right for his past actions, even when it seemed insurmountable, serves as a profound inspiration that demonstrates how one can find purpose and redemption despite a dark history. That's what distinguishes him as one of the iconic anime characters.
7) Kyouko Sakura (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)
Kyouko Sakura, a notable figure among anime characters in Puella Magi Madoka Magica, experiences deep loss as a result of her deal with the mysterious Kyubey. Desperate to save her sister Sayaka, she becomes a magical girl, only to learn of the painful consequences, an inevitable fate as a witch, and constant battles against corrupt entities.
In this darkness, Kyouko loses friends, her humanity, and her hope, becoming a hardened survivor. By the end, she makes the ultimate sacrifice to protect those she loves, leaving behind a legacy of selflessness.
Kyouko's journey serves as a powerful reminder of redemption's enduring power and explores themes of sacrifice within the world of anime. That's how she stands among the anime characters who lost everything.
8) Konan (Naruto)
Konan, one of the iconic anime characters in Naruto, experienced profound hardships and loss throughout her life. As a war orphan, she and her friends Yahiko and Nagato struggled to survive in a land ravaged by conflict.
Tragically, Yahiko's death led to Nagato's descent into darkness, leaving Konan without her closest companions and with shattered dreams of peace. Despite these challenges, Konan remained committed to Nagato's vision and became his loyal ally within the Akatsuki organization.
However, the weight of her losses burdened her profoundly. Konan's journey serves as an embodiment of the relentless struggles faced by war orphans in Narutoverse.
9) Alphonse Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)
Alphonse Elric, a prominent figure among anime characters in Fullmetal Alchemist, endures a devastating loss as a result of an ill-fated attempt to resurrect his deceased mother through forbidden human transmutation.
The price he paid was immense - he lost his physical body, his innocence, and his mother all over again. Bound to a suit of armor, Alphonse must navigate life with this profound transformation. Yet, despite these overwhelming losses, Alphonse remains a symbol of hope and unwavering determination.
He serves as an inspiration to Edward and those around him, demonstrating that even in the darkest moments, resilience and perseverance can triumph.
10) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)
Levi Ackerman, a distinguished figure among anime characters in Attack on Titan, has faced numerous heart-wrenching tragedies. Growing up in the impoverished and harsh underground slums within the Walls, Levi experienced immense poverty and struggles.
Later on, during battles against Titans, Levi lost his trusted comrades from the Scout Regiment. These losses included irreplaceable friends and even resulted in his own eye being scarred. Despite these sacrifices and personal hardships endured in his unyielding pursuit of humanity's survival.
Levi remains an unwavering symbol of strength within this unforgiving anime world. In this brutal fight for freedom where loss and sacrifice are constant themes, Levi's unmatched combat abilities solidify him as an emblem of resilience among anime characters.
