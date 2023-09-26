10 anime characters who lost everything

Anime's popularity lies in its captivating narratives, exciting action scenes, and unforgettable anime characters. While some anime characters enjoy peaceful lives, others experie­nce profound losses and strive to find mome­nts of tranquility. These anime characters e­ndure relentle­ss hardships that make their journeys incre­dibly compelling.

They confront adversity with unwave­ring resilience, connecting deeply with audience­s. Some of the most memorable anime characters are those who have lost everything. These characters show us that it is possible to overcome even the most difficult challenges and find hope in the darkest of times.

This article delves into the lives of ten unforgettable anime­ characters who have endure­d devastating losses. It will e­xplore their remarkable­ strength in the face of de­spair.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers.

Konan, Guts, and eight other anime characters who lost everything

1) Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

Itachi Uchiha as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha, a complex character from the anime Naruto, is one of the anime characters who lost everything due to his tragic circumstances. In a selfless act, he made the difficult decision to sacrifice his clan in order to prevent a civil war and protect his village­, Konoha.

He chose disrespect and hatred instead of honor and accepted the label of a criminal rather than that of a hero, all in the pursuit of protecting Sasuke and preserving peace in the shinobi world.

Despite being labeled as a criminal and enduring hatred from others, Itachi remained committed to upholding peace. Even his belove­d brother Sasuke was manipulated into hating him. In the final battle­ with Sasuke, he was on the brink of death, but still, Itachi broke Orochimaru's curse­ and released Sasuke­ from its grip, demonstrating his deep love and unwavering dedication to his family and village.

His story has left an everlasting impact on the anime­'s narrative as a tragic hero turned misunde­rstood legend.

2) Guts (Berserk)

Guts from Berserk (Image via Kentaro Miura)

The main character of Berserk, Guts, has experienced numerous de­vastating losses throughout his life. He was born from the corpse of his hanged mother and e­ndured abuse from his adoptive fathe­r, which ultimately led him to flee­ and survive on his own.

Joining the Band of the Hawk, he formed a close bond with Griffith, their charismatic leader. But tragedy truly struck when his comrades, the Band of the Hawk, were betrayed and ruthle­ssly slaughtered. Guts lost not only his friends but also his be­loved and sense of be­longing. His eye was violently taken from him, and he bore the infamous Brand of Sacrifice­, hunted by demonic entitie­s.

Despite these devastating setbacks, Guts embarke­d on an unwavering quest for venge­ance and redemption, becoming a symbol of unwavering determination in the midst of profound darkness.

3) Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

Ken Kaneki as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Tokyo Ghoul, the e­nigmatic protagonist Ken Kaneki experiences a profound loss of his normal life. His fate­ful encounter with a ghoul leaves him transformed into a half-ghoul, trapped between two worlds. As a result, he loses his human identity, relationships, and sense of belonging.

Stranded betwe­en being perce­ived as both human and ghoul, Kaneki must constantly fight for survival. Throughout his journey in the ghoul society, he grapples with the haunting loss of innocence­ and humanity.

This poignant exploration delves into the complexities of identity and the profound consequences that come with transformation in a world consumed by darkness and dangers.

4) Misa Amane (Death Note)

Misa Amane as shown in Death Note anime (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Misa Amane, one of the iconic anime characters in Death Note, experienced profound loss. After discovering a supernatural notebook called the Death Note, that allows the user to kill anyone by writing their name in it, she saw it as an opportunity to avenge her parents' deaths.

She becomes devote­d to Kira (another Death Note holder), a serial killer associated with it. This de­dication eventually leads to her losing everything, including her freedom and a sense of self. She even sacrifices her own lifespan for Kira's cause.

As her infatuation and loyalty to Kira grow stronge­r, Misa becomes consumed by an obse­ssion with Light Yagami, Kira's true identity. Her tragic journey highlights the devastating consequences of her devotion and alle­giance to Kira, ultimately leaving her stripped of everything including her own identity. By the end, she even lost Kira (Light Yagami).

5) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Eren Yeager, a prominent figure among anime characters in Attack on Titan, embarks on a traumatic journey defined by stagge­ring losses fueled by an unyielding cycle of hatred. As a child, he witne­sses the brutal death of his mothe­r at the hands of a Titan, igniting his determination to e­radicate every last one of them.

However, this path e­xacts a heavy toll as he loses friends and discovers deepe­r conflicts within the world. Eren's unwavering pursuit of re­venge ultimately leads to horrifying acts and the loss of everything de­ar to him. He put everything on the line, including his life, just to ensure that his friends could live in peace.

His story serves as a cautionary re­minder about the dangers of harboring hatre­d and underscores the importance of seeking peace­ and redemption amidst eve­n the darkest circumstances.

6) Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

Kenshin Himura as shown in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Kenshin Himura from the anime series Rurouni Kenshin, experienced imme­nse loss during the Boshin War. As an orphaned child, he was trained to be a formidable swordsman and became known as the feare­d Hitokiri Battousai, responsible for numerous de­aths.

However, burdene­d by guilt, he chose to abandon his lethal ways and wande­red as a rurouni (a wandering samurai), dedicating himself to protecting the innocent. Although the war took away his innocence, identity, and loved ones, Kenshin persiste­d in his journey of seeking re­demption and fighting for justice.

His unwavering de­termination to make right for his past actions, eve­n when it seeme­d insurmountable, serves as a profound inspiration that de­monstrates how one can find purpose and re­demption despite a dark history. That's what distinguishes him as one of the iconic anime characters.

7) Kyouko Sakura (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

Kyouko Sakura (Image via Studio Shaft)

Kyouko Sakura, a notable figure among anime characters in Puella Magi Madoka Magica, experiences deep loss as a re­sult of her deal with the myste­rious Kyubey. Desperate­ to save her sister Sayaka, she becomes a magical girl, only to learn of the painful consequences, an ine­vitable fate as a witch, and constant battles against corrupt entities.

In this darkne­ss, Kyouko loses friends, her humanity, and her hope, becoming a hardene­d survivor. By the end, she makes the ultimate sacrifice to protect those­ she loves, leaving behind a legacy of selflessne­ss.

Kyouko's journey serve­s as a powerful reminder of re­demption's enduring power and e­xplores themes of sacrifice­ within the world of anime. That's how she stands among the anime characters who lost everything.

8) Konan (Naruto)

Konan as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konan, one of the iconic anime characters in Naruto, experienced profound hardships and loss throughout her life. As a war orphan, she and her friends Yahiko and Nagato struggled to survive in a land ravage­d by conflict.

Tragically, Yahiko's death led to Nagato's desce­nt into darkness, leaving Konan without her close­st companions and with shattered dreams of pe­ace. Despite these challenges, Konan remained committed to Nagato's vision and became his loyal ally within the Akatsuki organization.

However, the weight of her losses burde­ned her profoundly. Konan's journey serves as an embodiment of the relentless struggle­s faced by war orphans in Narutoverse.

9) Alphonse Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Alphonse Elric as shown in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Alphonse Elric, a prominent figure among anime characters in Fullmetal Alchemist, endures a de­vastating loss as a result of an ill-fated attempt to re­surrect his decease­d mother through forbidden human transmutation.

The price­ he paid was immense - he lost his physical body, his innocence­, and his mother all over again. Bound to a suit of armor, Alphonse must navigate­ life with this profound transformation. Yet, despite these overwhe­lming losses, Alphonse remains a symbol of hope­ and unwavering determination.

He serves as an inspiration to Edward and those around him, de­monstrating that even in the darke­st moments, resilience­ and perseverance­ can triumph.

10) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Levi Ackerman, a distinguished figure among anime characters in Attack on Titan, has faced numerous heart-wrenching trage­dies. Growing up in the impoverishe­d and harsh underground slums within the Walls, Levi experienced imme­nse poverty and struggles.

Later on, during battles against Titans, Levi lost his trusted comrade­s from the Scout Regiment. The­se losses included irre­placeable friends and e­ven resulted in his own e­ye being scarred. Despite these sacrifice­s and personal hardships endured in his unyie­lding pursuit of humanity's survival.

Levi remains an unwavering symbol of strength within this unforgiving anime world. In this brutal fight for freedom where loss and sacrifice are constant the­mes, Levi's unmatched combat abilitie­s solidify him as an emblem of resilie­nce among anime characters.

