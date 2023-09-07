Why is the Tokyo Ghoul anime criticized? Where the adaptation went wrong, explained

The Tokyo Ghoul anime has received significant criticism for its adaptation of the acclaimed manga. It is widely regarded as one of the most disappointing anime adaptations to date, primarily due to subpar animation, a departure from the source material, and the exclusion of important manga chapters.
This article explores the reasons behind the unanimously harsh criticism of the Tokyo Ghoul anime.
Disclaimer - This article contains spoilers for the Tokyo Ghoul manga series. Some parts are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.
Tokyo Ghoul anime: Reasons behind the hate
One of the major issues with the Tokyo Ghoul anime is its inability to fully capture the essence of the source material. Adapting a manga into an anime can be challenging, especially when it comes to condensing extensive content into a limited number of episodes.
Unfortunately, this led to significant omissions in the Tokyo Ghoul anime. Many important scenes and character moments from the manga were left out, resulting in plot holes and a less comprehensive narrative. This omission ultimately impacted the development of characters and the progression of the story, leaving many fans of the manga disappointed.
In the second season of the Tokyo Ghoul anime named Tokyo Ghoul √A, there is a significant departure from the original manga storyline. Instead, the season presents an entirely new and unique narrative.
The deviation from the original storyline in the √A season of the Tokyo Ghoul anime resulted in confusion and disappointment for fans. The lack of consistency in the adaptation posed significant challenges when transitioning to Tokyo Ghoul: re, which further intensified the criticism.
The anime adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul introduced continuity issues due to significant disparities between the manga and anime versions regarding Hide's storyline. In the manga, Hide becomes a member of the CCG to monitor Kaneki, and their reunion in a pivotal moment is filled with tension and emotional depth.
However, the anime presents a different interaction between these characters that lacks impact. As a result, this inconsistency created narrative discrepancies that had an impact on the subsequent adaptation, Tokyo Ghoul: re.
Additionally, the anime adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul: re faced difficulties in maintaining a cohesive and well-paced narrative while staying true to the original manga.
Trying to fit numerous manga chapters into a limited number of episodes resulted in a rushed adaptation that made it challenging for viewers who hadn't read the manga to fully understand the intricacies of the story and the relationships between characters. This aspect received criticism from fans and audiences.
The technical aspects of the anime received a range of reviews. While many viewers praised the music and soundtrack, there were some who noted animation issues in certain parts. While these technical inconsistencies were not the main point of criticism, they contributed to the overall disappointment.
The decline in critical acclaim for Tokyo Ghoul anime can primarily be attributed to its shortcomings as an adaptation. Adapting a manga with intricate lore and character development posed significant challenges, leading to plot deviations, omissions, and creative liberties that disappointed the devoted fan base.
While the anime may have succeeded as a standalone story, it fell short in capturing the depth and faithfulness of the original manga. As a result, it received widespread criticism and left fans feeling like its potential was not fully realized.
Final Thoughts
The Tokyo Ghoul anime received strong criticism for several key reasons. While the anime had some technical strengths, its adaptation shortcomings overshadowed its potential and left many fans disappointed.
