Attack on Titan finale: 10 ways Eren changed since season 1

s
Over the course of Attack on Titan, the character Eren Yeager undergoes a remarkable transformation. At first, he is portrayed as a young boy driven by an intense desire to join the Survey Corps and seek revenge for his mother's tragic death at the hands of Titans. As the series progresses, Eren goes through significant growth and development. He trains alongside his fellow soldiers in the 104th Cadet Corps, but everything changes when he discovers his extraordinary power to transform into a Titan. This newfound ability positions him as humanity's most formidable weapon.
In the first season, Eren faced off against Annie, another member of the Cadet Corps who possessed the same power. This led to a gripping showdown between them. As the series progressed, Eren's character evolved in a fascinating way. He went from being driven by vengeance and acting on impulse to becoming a more complex individual who had to navigate a world filled with political intrigue and the brutal realities of war. Witnessing Eren's growth as both a character and in his understanding of the world has been one of the reasons why Attack on Titan continues to captivate audiences with its mature storytelling and dynamic spectacle.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Attack on Titan manga and anime.
Eren Yeager's physical and emotional metamorphosis: 10 ways he changed since Attack on Titan season 1
1) He acquired the ability to transform into a Titan
In the initial episodes of Attack on Titan, Eren Yeager, a fiercely dedicated member of the Survey Corps who harbors intense animosity towards Titans, goes through a life-altering event. While on a mission to reclaim Wall Maria, Eren and his comrades are ambushed by Titans. In a desperate move, Eren taps into an unexpected power and transforms into a Titan, a gift bestowed upon him by his late father, Grisha.
This newfound strength becomes Eren's weapon against the Titans that threaten humanity. His transformation not only showcases a physical change but also symbolizes remarkable character growth. It fuels his unwavering determination to uncover the truth about the Titans, the world, and his own identity. For Eren, this first Titan shift marks a pivotal moment in unlocking his ability to protect his loved ones with resolute resolve.
2) Expanding Motivations Beyond Anger and Revenge
Following the tragic loss of his mother, Eren initially channeled his anger by joining the Survey Corps and utilizing the power of the Attack Titan against Titans. However, as time passed, he developed a deeper understanding of the complexities of the world, leading his anger to transform into empathy for humanity's suffering.
This transformation was driven by a profound desire to protect the happiness of his loved ones, shifting his focus from seeking revenge in Season 1 to pursuing the truth about the Titans relentlessly. In the final season, Eren's perilous mission known as The Rumbling puts Paradis Island and other nations at risk.
Despite appearing as an antagonist, his actions are rooted in an unwavering dedication to safeguarding those he cares for and securing a brighter future for his friends. This marks a significant shift from his initial anger-fueled motivations."
3) He gained profound insights into both sides of the conflict
At first, in Attack on Titan Eren saw Titans as nothing more than enemies to be defeated. However, as time went on, his perspective began to change and he realized the complexity of their existence, particularly when it was revealed that some Titans were once human beings. This revelation made him realize that the true conflict was not between humans and Titans but rather within humanity itself. He came to understand that Marleyans and Eldians alike had been victims of past atrocities and that neither group was inherently good or evil.
With this newfound understanding, Eren chose to live alongside Marleyans in secrecy in an effort to comprehend the root of their animosity. This introspection led him to conclude that a cycle of hatred was perpetuating the conflicts between different groups. While his anger diminished, it gave way to a distorted belief system that ultimately justified his plan to end this cycle, even if it meant endangering the world.
4) From Follower to Fearless Leader
The character development of Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan is a captivating narrative that portrays his remarkable journey from being a mere follower to becoming a courageous and determined leader. In the beginning of Attack on Titan, he held great admiration for figures like Captain Levi, but as the series progressed, he underwent a transformative change and emerged as an authoritative figure who made crucial decisions.
Eren shouldered the immense responsibility not only of safeguarding his friends but also of shaping the destiny of Eldians on Paradis Island. This growth in leadership beautifully underscores the complexity of his character and enhances the overall storytelling experience within the series.
5) Expanding Horizons: Eren's Evolving Worldview
In Attack on Titan, Eren's perspective on the world changed significantly when he had his first glimpse of the sea beyond the Walls. At first, driven by curiosity and a desire for adventure, he gradually came to confront the wider consequences of Paradis Island's existence.
As he confronted the magnitude of his own actions, Eren transformed from an eager young boy into a character burdened by the weight of his decisions. This pivotal shift in his character development shaped him into who he became.
6) Awakening of the Coordinate: Eren's Surprising Titan Power
In Attack on Titan's season 2's finale, Eren inadvertently unleashes the formidable power of the Founding Titan by striking the titan that had consumed his mother. This surprising event triggers a fierce attack on the offending titan by other titans, leaving everyone in awe.
Subsequently, it is discovered that Eren possesses the ability to command titans when in contact with a member of the Fritz family. As it turns out, the titan responsible for devouring Carla was Dina Fritz, who happens to be distantly related to Paradis Island's royal family.
7) Eren's Evolving Alliance Building in Attack on Titan
Eren's transformation in forming alliances in Attack on Titan highlights the growth of his character. At first, he harbored deep mistrust towards those outside Paradis Island's walls due to the ongoing Titan conflict. However, as the series progressed, Eren understood that survival and change required cooperation with former enemies.
His willingness to forge alliances, even with Marleyans and other nations, showcased Eren's maturity and strategic intelligence in seeking nuanced solutions to global challenges. This shift exemplified his evolution from a narrow mindset to a more inclusive worldview, which serves as a central theme in the series.
8) Empathetic Evolution: Eren's Growth in Attack on Titan
The character development of Eren in Attack on Titan includes a moving exploration of empathy. Initially driven by the desire to protect his comrades from Titans, Eren's growth is marked by his increasing interest in understanding their emotions and experiences.
This deeper understanding allows him to develop a stronger bond with them, recognizing their fears, hopes, and sacrifices. As a result, he evolves from being solely focused on protection to becoming a compassionate leader who genuinely cares about the well-being and aspirations of those around him. This evolution humanizes Eren's character and enriches his relationships within the narrative.
9) Growing Stronger: Eren's Rise in Attack on Titan
Throughout Eren's journey, there was a remarkable growth in his power. He became more skilled in using the Titan form and even inherited the War Hammer Titan, which expanded his capabilities.
His ability to control The Rumbling and bring back past Titan inheritors demonstrated his unmatched strength, making him the most formidable character in the franchise. Interestingly, despite having the potential to control all Eldians, he made a choice not to, prioritizing their freedom despite his overwhelming power.
10) Symbolic Hairstyle Shift
While it may seem insignificant, Eren's hairstyle holds notable significance in Japanese media as it often symbolizes a character's growth and development. The transition from a typical boy with a conventional haircut to someone willing to go to extremes in order to break the cycle of hatred reflects Eren's loss of innocence and personal transformation. His evolving appearance parallels the profound changes occurring within his character throughout the series.
Eren's hairstyle has become a beloved symbol of the Attack on Titan series, with many fans attempting to imitate his distinct look. This trend not only demonstrates Eren's lasting influence but also the strong connection that fans feel towards the character. By adopting his iconic hairstyle, enthusiasts seek to embody the essence of their beloved protagonist and showcase their dedication to the series.
Final Thoughts
In the series Attack on Titan, the character Eren Yeager undergoes a significant transformation, evolving from a young boy driven by vengeance into a strong and influential leader. A pivotal moment occurs when he discovers his ability to transform into a Titan, which marks a turning point in his journey.
Throughout the series, he faces various adversaries, like Annie, and navigates a world filled with political intrigue and warfare. Eren's growth in empathy, understanding, and power shapes his character development. He gains the abilities of the Founding Titan and ultimately strives to break the cycle of hatred that plagues their society.
It's worth noting that his distinctive hairstyle symbolizes this transformation, which fans have embraced as it reflects both Eren's impact as a character and their deep connection to the series.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.