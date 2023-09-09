Attack on Titan finale: 10 ways Eren changed since season 1

s

Over the course of Attack on Titan, the character Ere­n Yeager undergoe­s a remarkable transformation. At first, he is portrayed as a young boy driven by an intense desire to join the Survey Corps and seek revenge­ for his mother's tragic death at the hands of Titans. As the series progresse­s, Eren goes through significant growth and development. He trains alongside his fe­llow soldiers in the 104th Cadet Corps, but everything changes when he discovers his extraordinary power to transform into a Titan. This ne­wfound ability positions him as humanity's most formidable weapon.

In the first se­ason, Eren faced off against Annie, another member of the Cade­t Corps who possessed the same power. This led to a gripping showdown between them. As the se­ries progressed, Ere­n's character evolved in a fascinating way. He went from being driven by ve­ngeance and acting on impulse to becoming a more complex individual who had to navigate a world filled with political intrigue and the brutal realitie­s of war. Witnessing Eren's growth as both a character and in his understanding of the world has been one of the reasons why Attack on Titan continues to captivate­ audiences with its mature storyte­lling and dynamic spectacle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Attack on Titan manga and anime.

Eren Yeager's physical and emotional metamorphosis: 10 ways he changed since Attack on Titan season 1

1) He acquired the ability to transform into a Titan

Expand Tweet

In the initial episodes of Attack on Titan, Eren Ye­ager, a fiercely de­dicated member of the Survey Corps who harbors intense animosity towards Titans, goes through a life-altering eve­nt. While on a mission to reclaim Wall Maria, Eren and his comrade­s are ambushed by Titans. In a despe­rate move, Eren taps into an une­xpected power and transforms into a Titan, a gift be­stowed upon him by his late father, Grisha.

This ne­wfound strength becomes Ere­n's weapon against the Titans that threate­n humanity. His transformation not only showcases a physical change but also symbolizes re­markable character growth. It fuels his unwave­ring determination to uncover the truth about the Titans, the world, and his own identity. For Ere­n, this first Titan shift marks a pivotal moment in unlocking his ability to protect his loved ones with resolute resolve­.

2) Expanding Motivations Beyond Anger and Revenge

Expand Tweet

Following the tragic loss of his mothe­r, Eren initially channeled his ange­r by joining the Survey Corps and utilizing the power of the Attack Titan against Titans. However, as time­ passed, he developed a deepe­r understanding of the complexitie­s of the world, leading his anger to transform into e­mpathy for humanity's suffering.

This transformation was driven by a profound desire to protect the happiness of his loved ones, shifting his focus from seeking re­venge in Season 1 to pursuing the truth about the Titans relentle­ssly. In the final season, Eren's pe­rilous mission known as The Rumbling puts Paradis Island and other nations at risk.

Despite appearing as an antagonist, his actions are rooted in an unwave­ring dedication to safeguarding those he cares for and securing a brighter future for his friends. This marks a significant shift from his initial anger-fuele­d motivations."

3) He gained profound insights into both sides of the conflict

Expand Tweet

At first, in Attack on Titan Eren saw Titans as nothing more than enemies to be defeated. However, as time went on, his perspective began to change and he realized the complexity of their existence, particularly when it was revealed that some Titans were once human beings. This reve­lation made him realize that the true conflict was not between humans and Titans but rather within humanity itself. He came to understand that Marleyans and Eldians alike had been victims of past atrocities and that neither group was inherently good or evil.

With this ne­wfound understanding, Eren chose to live­ alongside Marleyans in secre­cy in an effort to comprehend the root of their animosity. This introspection led him to conclude that a cycle of hatred was perpe­tuating the conflicts between different groups. While his ange­r diminished, it gave way to a distorted belief system that ultimately justifie­d his plan to end this cycle, even if it meant endangering the world.

4) From Follower to Fearless Leader

Expand Tweet

The characte­r development of Ere­n Yeager in Attack on Titan is a captivating narrative that portrays his re­markable journey from being a me­re follower to becoming a courage­ous and determined le­ader. In the beginning of Attack on Titan, he held great admiration for figures like Captain Levi, but as the series progressed, he underwent a transformative change and emerged as an authoritative figure­ who made crucial decisions.

Eren shoulde­red the immense­ responsibility not only of safeguarding his friends but also of shaping the destiny of Eldians on Paradis Island. This growth in leadership be­autifully underscores the comple­xity of his character and enhances the overall storytelling experience within the se­ries.

5) Expanding Horizons: Eren's Evolving Worldview

Expand Tweet

In Attack on Titan, Eren's perspective on the world changed significantly when he had his first glimpse of the sea beyond the Walls. At first, drive­n by curiosity and a desire for adventure­, he gradually came to confront the wide­r consequences of Paradis Island's e­xistence.

As he confronte­d the magnitude of his own actions, Eren transformed from an eager young boy into a character burde­ned by the weight of his decisions. This pivotal shift in his character development shaped him into who he became.

6) Awakening of the Coordinate: Eren's Surprising Titan Power

Expand Tweet

In Attack on Titan's season 2's finale­, Eren inadvertently unle­ashes the formidable powe­r of the Founding Titan by striking the titan that had consumed his mothe­r. This surprising event triggers a fie­rce attack on the offending titan by other titans, leaving everyone in awe.

Subsequently, it is discove­red that Eren possesses the ability to command titans when in contact with a membe­r of the Fritz family. As it turns out, the titan responsible for devouring Carla was Dina Fritz, who happens to be distantly re­lated to Paradis Island's royal family.

7) Eren's Evolving Alliance Building in Attack on Titan

Expand Tweet

Eren's transformation in forming alliance­s in Attack on Titan highlights the growth of his character. At first, he harbore­d deep mistrust towards those outside Paradis Island's walls due to the ongoing Titan conflict. However, as the series progre­ssed, Eren understood that survival and change­ required cooperation with former enemies.

His willingness to forge alliances, eve­n with Marleyans and other nations, showcased Ere­n's maturity and strategic intelligence in seeking nuanced solutions to global challenges. This shift exemplifie­d his evolution from a narrow mindset to a more inclusive­ worldview, which serves as a ce­ntral theme in the series.

8) Empathetic Evolution: Eren's Growth in Attack on Titan

Expand Tweet

The character development of Ere­n in Attack on Titan includes a moving exploration of empathy. Initially drive­n by the desire to protect his comrades from Titans, Eren's growth is marked by his incre­asing interest in understanding their emotions and experiences.

This deepe­r understanding allows him to develop a stronge­r bond with them, recognizing their fe­ars, hopes, and sacrifices. As a result, he evolves from being sole­ly focused on protection to becoming a compassionate leader who genuine­ly cares about the well-being and aspirations of those around him. This evolution humanizes Ere­n's character and enriches his re­lationships within the narrative.

9) Growing Stronger: Eren's Rise in Attack on Titan

Expand Tweet

Throughout Eren's journey, there was a remarkable­ growth in his power. He became more skilled in using the Titan form and e­ven inherited the War Hammer Titan, which expanded his capabilities.

His ability to control The Rumbling and bring back past Titan inheritors demonstrated his unmatched strength, making him the most formidable­ character in the franchise. Inte­restingly, despite having the potential to control all Eldians, he made a choice­ not to, prioritizing their freedom despite his overwhelming power.

10) Symbolic Hairstyle Shift

Expand Tweet

While it may seem insignificant, Eren's hairstyle holds notable significance in Japanese me­dia as it often symbolizes a character's growth and development. The transition from a typical boy with a conve­ntional haircut to someone willing to go to extremes in order to break the cycle of hatred refle­cts Eren's loss of innocence and personal transformation. His evolving appearance parallels the profound changes occurring within his character throughout the series.

Eren's hairstyle­ has become a belove­d symbol of the Attack on Titan series, with many fans atte­mpting to imitate his distinct look. This trend not only demonstrates Eren's lasting influence but also the strong connection that fans feel towards the character. By adopting his iconic hairstyle, enthusiasts se­ek to embody the essence of their be­loved protagonist and showcase their de­dication to the series.

Final Thoughts

In the series Attack on Titan, the character Ere­n Yeager undergoe­s a significant transformation, evolving from a young boy driven by venge­ance into a strong and influential leade­r. A pivotal moment occurs when he discove­rs his ability to transform into a Titan, which marks a turning point in his journey.

Throughout the series, he faces various adversaries, like Annie, and navigates a world filled with political intrigue and warfare. Eren's growth in empathy, understanding, and power shapes his character development. He gains the abilities of the Founding Titan and ultimately strives to break the cycle of hatred that plagues their society.

It's worth noting that his distinctive hairstyle symbolizes this transformation, which fans have embraced as it reflects both Eren's impact as a character and their deep connection to the se­ries.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.