Eren Yeager's VA shares new Attack on Titan Final Season update

The Attack on Titan final season is close to reaching its conclusion, and Yuki Kaji, the Japanese voice for Eren Yeager, the protagonist of the series, has taken to social media to reveal that he has been given the last script for the anime. This, as a lot of people can imagine, has led to a lot of hype online and pushed the expectations for the ending even further.

While the grand finale has been divided into several parts, the Attack on Titan final season has been one of the most hyped anime in recent years. The series, written by Hajime Isayama and adapted by MAPPA Studios, has become a worldwide phenomenon, and the expectations for the final push of the story are through the roof.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan final season.

Eren Yeager's VA set to voice the last script of Attack on Titan Final Season

Yuki Kaji recently tweeted that he is to begin voicing the last script of Attack on Titan. This generated a lot of hype online, with fans eager to see the final part of the story. Kaji is equally excited, as he will, for the last time, voice the character that he has been more linked with over the years and the one most people associate him with.

The structure of the Attack on Titan final season has been divisive, to say the least. MAPPA Studios decided to divide it into several parts. A lot of fans believe that this has hurt the flow and excitement of watching the story as it’s been released. However, it can be argued that if the episodes are of the highest quality, that wouldn’t be a problem.

There is still a couple of months to go before the final batch of episodes arrives, but there is a lot of excitement and expectation regarding Attack on Titan’s ending.

Excitement for the Attack on Titan final season

Belleelmore @LadyBelleelmore Attack on Titan has been in its final season since 2020. It actually feels so surreal that this part will be the actual end. NO MORE Aot, for this lifetime. What a damn journey we shared. Attack on Titan has been in its final season since 2020. It actually feels so surreal that this part will be the actual end. NO MORE Aot, for this lifetime. What a damn journey we shared.

Perhaps the most notorious element of Attack on Titan is its staying power. This is an anime series that has been active since 2013, and it remains one of the most popular franchises in the industry. The manga itself is still creating debates and discussions, even though it ended a while ago.

It is easy to understand why: the series combines a lot of elements such as betrayals, morality, and strong characterization. The entire journey feels like an odyssey of sorts, with the characters going through a lot of powerful and, at times, traumatic experiences, making the whole series feel a lot richer and emotionally diverse.

