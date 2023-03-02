Attack on Titan live action: Status explained

With Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 set to air in a couple of days, the anime has started to trend again as talks about the live-action adaptation have resurfaced. While most anime fans often dislike live-action adaptations of their favorite series, there has been some turnaround, especially after Netflix's announcement of One Piece's live-action series.

Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan follows the story of Eren Yeager, a young boy who lost his mother after the southernmost part of Wall Maria, i.e., Shiganshina District, was infiltrated by gigantic humanoid beings known as Titans. Following that, Eren swore to annihilate all Titans in an attempt to avenge his mother. He then began his journey with his friends, only to find out later that there was a lot to be uncovered about the Titans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Attack on Titan manga.

Will there be an Attack on Titan live-action adaptation?

Colossal Titan, as seen in the movie (Image via TOHO Pictures)

As of now, there has been no concrete news about a live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan. The only live-action adaptations of the franchise that have been out are the two movies that came out in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Attack on Titan: Crimson Bow and Arrow was released back in 2014, while Attack on Titan: The Movie - Part 2: End of the World was released in 2015. Following that, there have been repeated rumors about future live-action adaptations, but the same hasn't come to fruition.

AOT The Musical promotional poster (Image via Kodansha)

However, the franchise had a musical theater adaptation called Attack on Titan: The Musical, the music for which was provided by KEN the 390. The musical was initially developed in 2016 but was later canceled after an accident took the life of a crew member.

Later in 2022, the project was revived as fans received the news positively. While fans and Mangaka Hajime Isayama were worried about the production due to the previous incident, the project went smoothly as it took place between January 7 and January 24.

What are the differences between the manga and the live-action adaptation?

The Titan who killed Eren's mother in the live-action adaptation (Image via TOHO Pictures)

While the filmmakers initially wanted to stay faithful to the manga, series author Hajime Isayama suggested numerous changes to the source material. He wanted to make the movie shorter than the series and tried to make it a standalone story, separate from the manga.

Thus, there were several changes to the live-action adaptation, starting with the change in location as the story was based in Japan, as opposed to a German-like setting. Other changes to the movies include adding new/different characters to the story, the most noticeable one being the addition of a character named Shikishima instead of Levi Ackerman.

Shikishima, as seen in the movie promotional posters (Image via TOHO Pictures)

In addition, unlike the manga series, which saw Eren pass away after becoming the Founding Titan, the live-action adaptation saw him be with Mikasa as they ended up together. Thus, the live-action adaptation does have some support from fans, although it has altered a lot from the original events of the manga.

Poll : 0 votes