Attack on Titan season 4 Finale: Release window, what to expect, where to watch, and more

The Attack on Titan season 4 Finale, scheduled for release later this year, is one of the most eagerly anticipated anime releases of 2023. Although the adaptation team for the television anime series has announced a Fall 2023 release window, there is no official release date as of the time this article was written. This was confirmed by MAPPA, the studio behind Attack on Titan season 4 after episode 88 aired in March.

Attack on Titan season 4 premiered in December 2020, adapting the manga's final two arcs. The fourth season consists of three parts and has been running for over three years. The first part featured 16 episodes, while the second, which debuted in January 2022, featured 12 episodes. In addition, the third part, which included a one-hour special first half, was finally released in March 2023. The finale, or second half of the third part, will be the series' upcoming final episode.

Attack on Titan season 4 finale will be released in Fall 2023

Attack on Titan is an action-packed adventure fantasy seinen anime series based on Hajime Isayama's original manga of the same name. The series is regarded as one of the best in the anime and manga industries, alongside Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, and My Hero Academia.

Since first airing in 2013, the anime has had over a 10-year run with countless iconic and cliffhanger moments. With season 4 of Attack on Titan initially premiering in 2020, the series' final season has been a long one. However, after the broadcast of feature-length episode 88 in March 2023, the anime is left with only one more episode, the Attack on Titan Season 4 Finale.

Although the exact release date for the Attack on Titan Season 4 Finale has not been announced, the anime's final episode will be released in the fall season. As per speculation, the finale will arrive between October and November. Furthermore, like the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 first half, this final episode is expected to be available on Crunchyroll in selected regions only. Fans can thus watch the final episode on the streaming platform.

Aside from that, popular streaming platforms such as Muse Asia are also likely to add Attack on Titan Season 4 Finale for international audiences to their sites. Japanese viewers will first be able to watch the episode on local TV before it becomes available on a variety of streaming services since Attack on Titan Season 4 Finale is likely to have a similar release schedule as the first half.

What can fans expect from Attack on Titan season 4 Finale?

Attack on Titan Season 4 Finale will pick up where Episode 88 left off on March 3, 2023. The manga's final five chapters will be adapted for the final episode, which will almost certainly be slightly longer than Episode 88. Following are the chapters that will be adapted:

Chapter 135: The Battle of Heaven and Earth

Chapter 136: Dedicate Your Heart

Chapter 137: Titans

Chapter 138: A Long Dream

Chapter 139: Toward the Tree on That Hill

The main focus of the finale will be the conflict between Marley and the island of Paradis. Additionally, the episode will also feature Eren's fate and his final confrontation with Mikasa and the coalition over the future of the planet.

The cast list

The cast of Attack on Titan Season 4 Finale includes some of the most seasoned voice actors in the anime industry. For the final episode, the voice actors who portrayed the characters in the earlier episodes are expected to return.

Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman

Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert

Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi Ackerman

Kishou Taniyama as Jean Kirstein

Hiro Shimono as Connie Springer

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun

Ayane Sakura as Gabi

Natsuki Hanae as Falco Grice

Since the final episode of Attack on Titan features such an accomplished cast, fans of the series are more thrilled than ever and cannot wait for the series finale to be aired on the streaming site.

