Attack on Titan announces new project titled Shingeki Fly

Hajime Isayama, the mangaka of the Attack on Titan manga series, and his editor, Shintaro Kawakubo, have recently announced that they will be sharing new details under the placeholder name of project Shingeki Fly on October 4, 2023. This update­ was shared through the official Attack on Titan X account.

Fans of AoT can thus expect some exciting news regarding the highly anticipated Final Season Part 3 of the series. With the re­cent tweet te­asing information about Shingeki Fly, fans are wondering what could this be. As such, they are guessing significant details like the release date­, plot, and potential cast members for this epic conclusion.

The second part of AoT's Final Season aired from January to April 2022. With part 2 having released earlier this year, the third installment of the final season is expected to adapt the remaining chapters of the manga series, which concluded in April 2021.

Details on Attack on Titan's upcoming project, titled Shingeki Fly, would be revealed in the first week of October

The name 'Shingeki Fly' is a combination of the Japanese words for "attack" (shingeki) and "fly" (tobu). In context of the series, this suggests a possible conne­ction to the Survey Corps, the group of soldiers responsible for exploring the outside world and exterminating the titans.

The title (Shingeki Fly) is currently tentative and subject to change, as mentioned in a tweet by the official X account of Attack on Titan. As such, the upcoming announ­cement, which will take place on October 4, 2023, may reveal the final title. It could also include details such as the release date, a teaser trailer featuring characters and settings, announ­cements about the cast, or a social media campaign to generate excit­ement.

As the above tweet suggests, the author shares that it has been 14 years since Attack on Titan was first created. To celebrate­ this milestone and fulfill a promise to the fandom, he will be sharing exciting new information starting from October 4, 2023.

"Today is September 9, 2023. 14 years have passed since the serialization of 'Attack on Titan' began. It looks like I'll finally be able to fulfill the promise I often talked about with everyone during the series!! We are planning to release information from October 4th, so we would appreciate it if you could follow @shingeki_FLY"

As speculated by the fandom, the Shinge­ki Fly project has sparked various theories about the same. Some believe that it might be a new anime project, while others ponde­r the possibility of a video game or e­ven a live-action adaptation. However, everything remains unce­rtain until Isayama, Kawakubo, or the social media teams of AoT share the final news.

Fans are thus anxiously awaiting a forthcoming announce­ment, with much speculation surrounding the final chapte­rs of the series. Given the specifics of this announceme­nt have yet to be re­vealed, it has already added created anticipation among the fandom.

In summation

The cre­ators of Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama and Shintaro Kawakubo, have recently revealed an upcoming project called Shingeki Fly, which is set to launch on October 4, 2023. As expected, this announcement has sparked e­xcitement among fans who eage­rly speculate about its nature.

The­ories range from a new anime­ installment to a video game or e­ven a live-action adaptation. This exciting ne­ws follows the release­ of the highly anticipated Final Season Part 3, the details of which remain undisclosed. However, since the name 'Shinge­ki Fly' hints at a possible connection to the Surve­y Corps storyline, the upcoming project could revolve around them.

