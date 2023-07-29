One Piece live-action release date: When can you stream it on Netflix? Explained

Netflix’s One Piece live-action series is set to be released on the platform internationally on Thursday, August 31, at 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time. With anticipation for the incredibly ambitious live-action adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series at an all-time high, fans are desperate for any spoilers or early looks.

Unfortunately, it’s incredibly unlikely that any spoilers for the One Piece live-action series are leaked prior to the series’ aforementioned official release date and time. While this is typically the case with Netflix’s original series, fans were clearly hoping for the live-action adaptation of Oda’s manga to be a special exception to the rule.

Nevertheless, with less than 5 weeks until the series’ official release, fans will soon enough be able to assess the series and its success for themselves. Likewise, with the above release information having been officially confirmed by Netflix, fans know exactly when they’ll be able to dive right into the live-action adventure series.

One Piece live-action won’t debut on Netflix until August 31 has come for the Pacific time zone

As mentioned above, the One Piece live-action series is set to debut on Netflix on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 12AM Pacific Standard Time. For most other time zones, this will also translate to a release sometime during the day on Thursday, August 31. Those time zones behind the Pacific one will instead see the series premiere late-night on Wednesday, August 31.

Thankfully, fans will be able to internationally view the series on Netflix, with the platform exclusively hosting the series upon its late-August premiere. While theoretically possible that the series will eventually find its way to other platforms, it’s more likely than not that Netflix will remain the sole place to watch the series for the foreseeable future.

This is further supported by the fact that the series won’t be debuting on the platform on August 31 in respective time zones. If Netflix were interested in or planned on distributing the series via alternative platforms upon its release, the release dates and times would likely be adjusted for these internationally-specific platforms. However, that appears to not be the case.

The One Piece live-action series is set to debut on Netflix at the following dates and times in the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 AM, 12AM, Thursday, August 31

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30AM, 3AM, Thursday, August 31

British Summer Time:8AM, Thursday, August 31

Central European Summer Time: 9AM, Thursday, August 31

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 11AM, Thursday, August 31

Pakistan Standard Time: 12PM, Thursday, August 31

Indian Standard Time: 12:30PM, Thursday, August 31

Bangladesh Standard Time: 1PM, Thursday, August 31

China Standard Time: 1PM, Thursday, August 31

Philippine Standard Time: 3PM Thursday, August 31

Japanese Standard Time: 4PM JST, Thursday, August 31

Australia Central Standard Time: 4:30PM Thursday, August 31

