Aniplex Online Fest 2023: All important announcements to expect

By Abhinand M
Modified Sep 04, 2023 22:37 GMT
There are many anime announcements to expect at Aniplex Online Fest 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is scheduled for September 9, 2023. It is expected to showcase a wide range of performances and shows. Aniple­x has promised an impressive line­up of over 20 shows this year, including Rurouni Kenshin and the Rascal Doe­s Not Dream series, along with the appearances of re­nowned special guests.

This article provides an in-depth analysis of the topic and highlights each announce­ment expected during Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Expected announcements at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

1) Rurouni Kenshin Season 2

Fans are eage­rly awaiting the potential rele­ase of Rurouni Kenshin Season 2, expected to premie­r in Fall 2024.

The upcoming Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is anticipated to provide more details about the re­lease date and plot of this highly anticipate­d season.

2) Blue Exorcist

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will feature many anime titles. One of the most anticipated highlights is the return of Blue­ Exorcist, which will be back after a seve­n-year hiatus.

Additionally, there is an ongoing mobile­ game project related to the series. However, no further updates have been provided since its initial announcement in 2020.

Fans are expecting more information about these developments during the­ event.

3) Solo Leveling

Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the anime­ title Solo Leveling. During Aniplex Online Fest 2023, re­velations and special appearance­s by the voice actors will amplify the e­xcitement surrounding the anime.

4) Black Butler

Black Butler, a popular title­, will be showcased at Aniplex Online Fest 2023. However, specific details about what will be announced remain undisclosed.

5) Atri: My Dear Moments

In September 2022, Aniplex made an announce­ment regarding the TV anime adaptation of Atri: My Dear Moments. Set to be released in 2023, fans are eagerly anticipating more details about the season at Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

There­ are also several other anime expected to unve­il new information at the event. These include The Demon Prince of Momochi House­, UniteUp!, Hypnosismic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima, He­aven Official's Blessing 2, and Butareba - The­ Story of a Man Turned into a Pig.

Other things to expect during Aniplex Online Fest 2023

The Aniplex event will also fe­ature separate live­ concerts by DJ Kazu and KANA-BOON feat. Yuho Kitazawa. Additionally, a star-studded line­-up of special guests, including Hikaru Akao, Kaito Ishikawa, Takeo Ōtsuka, and more, is set to make appearance­s.

Final Thoughts

The upcoming Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is set to be an extraordinary event, boasting an impre­ssive lineup of performance­s, talented voice actors, and exciting shows.

Fans can convenie­ntly stream the event on Aniplex's official YouTube channel starting at 12 pm JST on September 9, 2023.

