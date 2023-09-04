Aniplex Online Fest 2023: All important announcements to expect

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is scheduled for September 9, 2023. It is expected to showcase a wide range of performances and shows. Aniplex has promised an impressive lineup of over 20 shows this year, including Rurouni Kenshin and the Rascal Does Not Dream series, along with the appearances of renowned special guests.
This article provides an in-depth analysis of the topic and highlights each announcement expected during Aniplex Online Fest 2023.
Expected announcements at Aniplex Online Fest 2023
1) Rurouni Kenshin Season 2
Fans are eagerly awaiting the potential release of Rurouni Kenshin Season 2, expected to premier in Fall 2024.
The upcoming Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is anticipated to provide more details about the release date and plot of this highly anticipated season.
2) Blue Exorcist
Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will feature many anime titles. One of the most anticipated highlights is the return of Blue Exorcist, which will be back after a seven-year hiatus.
Additionally, there is an ongoing mobile game project related to the series. However, no further updates have been provided since its initial announcement in 2020.
Fans are expecting more information about these developments during the event.
3) Solo Leveling
Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the anime title Solo Leveling. During Aniplex Online Fest 2023, revelations and special appearances by the voice actors will amplify the excitement surrounding the anime.
4) Black Butler
Black Butler, a popular title, will be showcased at Aniplex Online Fest 2023. However, specific details about what will be announced remain undisclosed.
5) Atri: My Dear Moments
In September 2022, Aniplex made an announcement regarding the TV anime adaptation of Atri: My Dear Moments. Set to be released in 2023, fans are eagerly anticipating more details about the season at Aniplex Online Fest 2023.
There are also several other anime expected to unveil new information at the event. These include The Demon Prince of Momochi House, UniteUp!, Hypnosismic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima, Heaven Official's Blessing 2, and Butareba - The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig.
Other things to expect during Aniplex Online Fest 2023
The Aniplex event will also feature separate live concerts by DJ Kazu and KANA-BOON feat. Yuho Kitazawa. Additionally, a star-studded line-up of special guests, including Hikaru Akao, Kaito Ishikawa, Takeo Ōtsuka, and more, is set to make appearances.
Final Thoughts
The upcoming Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is set to be an extraordinary event, boasting an impressive lineup of performances, talented voice actors, and exciting shows.
Fans can conveniently stream the event on Aniplex's official YouTube channel starting at 12 pm JST on September 9, 2023.
