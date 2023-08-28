Berserk manga set to make an announcement in September

The Berserk manga is scheduled to make a special announcement in September and fans have already begun speculating about the same. The late Kentaro Miura's legendary masterpiece has been continued by Studio Gaga and writer and friend Kouji Mori but the delays have continued to plague the series, which is something that has left the fandom rather frustrated.

This upcoming announcement will be made towards the end of September along with the release of volume 42 of the Berserk manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Berserk manga.

Berserk manga to make a special announcement on September 29

It has been confirmed that the Berserk manga will make an announcement on September 29 along with the release of volume 42 of the title. The series has seen several delays on multiple occasions and the upcoming chapter 374 has suffered a similar fate, with its release date often being postponed.

After the recent news surfaced online, fans began to try and speculate what the announcement would be able. Several individuals believe that the manga is going to be canceled. This would be frustrating for the Berserk community as Guts' journey through Midland and his battle against Griffith and the Godhand would be left incomplete.

Some fans have also interpreted that the announcement could be about a new anime being released. Longtime fans of the series have always wanted to see an adaptation that does justice to the source material. However, the level of detail in Miura's art has made it a very complicated project to adapt.

The current state of the series

While this series has always been very interesting and had a lot of mysteries left to solve, recent chapters have pushed the envelope in that regard.

Guts has suffered a major loss as Casca was taken away by Griffith and the land of the Elves was destroyed by the latter. His entire group's morale is destroyed and the man himself is going through arguably some of his lowest moments in the series, coveted and provoked by his inner Beast of Darkness and no clear path to follow.

One of the reasons why fans are frustrated by the delays in the release of the new chapter of the manga is because of the current state of the story. However, mysteries such as the plan of the Godhand, what Griffith's end goal is now with Falconia at his disposal, what can happen to Casca, and more are keeping fans excited and interested in the plot.

