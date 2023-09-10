Rurouni Kenshin 2nd Cour gets a release date with a new key visual at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

The second cour of the Rurouni Kenshin anime series has officially been confirmed to debut on October 6, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. This exciting announcement took place during the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 event, where fans were also treated to a fresh key visual.
Satoshi Nishimura is at the helm as the director, with Studio Deen handling the animation. As for the cast, fans can rejoice as the familiar faces from the first cour will be reprising their roles, including Soma Saito as Kenshin Himura, Rie Takahashi as Kaoru Kamiya, and Taku Yashiro as Sanosuke Sagara.
Key details of Rurouni Kenshin 2nd Cour, released on Aniplex Online fest 2023
In the upcoming second cour, the anime will adapt the Jinchuu Arc from the manga. This highly anticipated arc sees Kenshin confronting his former comrades from the Meiji Restoration. It is widely regarded as one of the manga's standout storylines and has generated much excitement among fans for its upcoming anime adaptation.
During the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, fans were excited to learn that the second cour of Rurouni Kenshin will be released on October 6, 2023, at 12:55 am JST.
They can look forward to new episodes every Monday on FOD, Fuji Television's NoitaminA, and various streaming platforms. The 2nd cour is expected to consist of 24 episodes.
During the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, a thrilling announcement generated immense excitement for the upcoming second cour of Rurouni Kenshin.
It was revealed that Masaki Suda and TOKYO SKA PARADISE ORCHESTRA would collaborate on the opening theme song, titled Rurou no Katashiro.
This musical partnership is expected to bring an enthralling and highly energetic vibe to the series, creating a captivating and suspenseful atmosphere. Fans can anticipate an electrifying soundtrack that will enhance their viewing experience as the second cour unfolds.
The second cour of the series brought even more thrilling updates during the Aniplex Online Fest 2023. Fans can look forward to an exhilarating ending theme song called Existence, performed by KID PHENOMENON.
This captivating musical piece is set to add depth and emotion to the anime's conclusion, creating a truly enthralling experience.
With this announcement, anticipation for the second cour has reached new heights as viewers eagerly await the dynamic combination of visuals and music that will accompany Rurouni Kenshin's finale.
The Jinchuu Arc begins with Kenshin's former comrades, led by the powerful Shishio Makoto, launching an attack on Kyoto. Shishio, a previous assassin with plans to overthrow the Meiji government, becomes Kenshin's formidable opponent.
This intense and action-packed arc explores themes of revenge, redemption, and the repercussions of violence.
The key events that may take place in 2nd cour of Rurouni Kenshin, Kenshin and his companions are forced to leave Tokyo as they become targeted by Shishio's assaults.
During their journey, Kenshin forms an alliance with Yumi as they work together to stop Shishio's plans. Along the way, they cross paths with the Oniwabanshu assassins, a group led by Aoshi Shinomori who was once Kenshin's friend.
This arc focuses on Kenshin confronting Aoshi and coming to terms with his own past. It promises an engaging and emotionally gripping storyline.
In summation
During Aniplex Online Fest 2023, it was announced that Rurouni Kenshin's second cour will premiere on October 6, 2023. The highly anticipated season will continue the story with the Jinchuu Arc from the manga, faithfully adapted by director Satoshi Nishimura and Studio Deen.
The opening theme will feature a collaboration between Masaki Suda and TOKYO SKA PARADISE ORCHESTRA, promising an energetic and captivating vibe. The ending theme, Existence, is performed by KID PHENOMENON.
In this arc, Kenshin faces off against Shishio Makoto in a thrilling tale of revenge and redemption. Key events may include his escape from Tokyo, forming an alliance with Yumi, and confronting the deadly Oniwabanshu assassins led by Aoshi Shinomori.
Fans can expect an emotionally gripping storyline when it is released in October 2023.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.