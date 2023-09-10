Rurouni Kenshin 2nd Cour gets a release date with a new key visual at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

The second cour of the Rurouni Kenshin anime series has officially been confirmed to debut on October 6, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. This exciting announcement took place during the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 event, where fans were also treated to a fresh key visual.

Satoshi Nishimura is at the helm as the director, with Studio Deen handling the animation. As for the cast, fans can rejoice as the familiar faces from the first cour will be reprising their roles, including Soma Saito as Kenshin Himura, Rie Takahashi as Kaoru Kamiya, and Taku Yashiro as Sanosuke Sagara.

Key details of Rurouni Kenshin 2nd Cour, released on Aniplex Online fest 2023

Expand Tweet

In the upcoming second cour, the anime will adapt the Jinchuu Arc from the manga. This highly antic­ipated arc sees Kenshin confr­onting his former comrades from the Meiji Restor­ation. It is widely regarded as one of the manga's standout story­lines and has generated much excit­ement among fans for its upcoming anime adapt­ation.

During the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, fans were excited to learn that the second cour of Rurouni Kenshin will be released on October 6, 2023, at 12:55 am JST.

They can look forward to new episodes every Monday on FOD, Fuji Television's NoitaminA, and various streaming platf­orms. The 2nd cour is expected to consist of 24 episodes.

Expand Tweet

During the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, a thrilling announ­cement generated immense excit­ement for the upcoming second cour of Rurouni Kenshin.

It was revealed that Masaki Suda and TOKYO SKA PARADISE ORCHESTRA would colla­borate on the opening theme song, titled Rurou no Katas­hiro.

This musical partn­ership is expected to bring an enthr­alling and highly energetic vibe to the series, creating a capti­vating and suspe­nseful atmosphere. Fans can antic­ipate an electr­ifying sound­track that will enhance their viewing experience as the second cour unfolds.

Expand Tweet

The second cour of the series brought even more thrilling updates during the Aniplex Online Fest 2023. Fans can look forward to an exhila­rating ending theme song called Exis­tence, performed by KID PHENO­MENON.

This capti­vating musical piece is set to add depth and emotion to the anime's concl­usion, creating a truly enthr­alling exper­ience.

With this announ­cement, antici­pation for the second cour has reached new heights as viewers eagerly await the dynamic combi­nation of visuals and music that will accompany Rurouni Kenshin's finale.

Expand Tweet

The Jinchuu Arc begins with Kenshin's former comrades, led by the powerful Shishio Makoto, launching an attack on Kyoto. Shishio, a previous assassin with plans to overthrow the Meiji government, becomes Kenshin's formi­dable opponent.

This intense and action-packed arc explores themes of revenge, redem­ption, and the reperc­ussions of violence.

The key events that may take place in 2nd cour of Rurouni Kenshin, Kenshin and his compa­nions are forced to leave Tokyo as they become targeted by Shishio's assaults.

During their journey, Kenshin forms an alliance with Yumi as they work together to stop Shishio's plans. Along the way, they cross paths with the Oniwa­banshu assas­sins, a group led by Aoshi Shinomori who was once Kenshin's friend.

This arc focuses on Kenshin confr­onting Aoshi and coming to terms with his own past. It promises an engaging and emoti­onally gripping story­line.

In summation

During Aniplex Online Fest 2023, it was announced that Rurouni Kenshin's second cour will premiere on October 6, 2023. The highly antic­ipated season will continue the story with the Jinchuu Arc from the manga, faith­fully adapted by director Satoshi Nishimura and Studio Deen.

The opening theme will feature a collab­oration between Masaki Suda and TOKYO SKA PARADISE ORCHE­STRA, promising an energetic and capti­vating vibe. The ending theme, Exis­tence, is performed by KID PHENO­MENON.

In this arc, Kenshin faces off against Shishio Makoto in a thrilling tale of revenge and redem­ption. Key events may include his escape from Tokyo, forming an alliance with Yumi, and confr­onting the deadly Oniwa­banshu assassins led by Aoshi Shino­mori.

Fans can expect an emoti­onally gripping storyline when it is released in October 2023.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.