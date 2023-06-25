Hunter x Hunter season 7: Everything to know about the renewal of the series

Madhouse's anime adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi's popular shonen manga Hunter x Hunter first premiered in 2011, consisting of 148 episodes. It was forced to go on a break in 2014 after it adapted all the arcs that had been completed till that point. Since then, the manga has released a few more chapters that are yet to be adapted.

Unfortunately, there is currently no available information regarding the release date of a new season. In fact, there has been no word on whether any production company is interested in the series anymore. Hopefully, once the manga ends, some more episodes will be produced.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Hunter x Hunter series.

Why Hunter x Hunter will not be returning for a season 7 anytime soon

Gon as seen in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

The main reason why there will not be a seventh season of Hunter x Hunter anytime soon is because there is not enough material left in Yoshihiro Togashi's manga for the anime to adapt. The series has faced various publication challenges due to Togashi's declining health.

The manga debuted in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 1998 alongside well-known series such as One Piece and Naruto. However, it currently has only 400 chapters when Masashi Kishimoto's series has already been over and One Piece is in its final arc. This explains why it has been so many years since the last aired episode of the anime.

Hunter x Hunter has six seasons comprising 148 episodes in total that cover seven out of nine manga arcs. These seven arcs are: the Hunter Exam arc, Zoldyck Family arc, Heavens Arena arc, Yorknew City arc, Greed Island arc, the Chimera Ant arc, and the 13th Hunter Chairman Election arc.

Kurapika as seen in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

The eighth arc of the manga, the Dark Continent Expedition arc, is supposed to constitute the future season 7 along with the ongoing Succession Contest arc. The reason that the Dark Continent Expedition arc alone is not sufficient to constitute a whole season is simply because it is short, running from chapter 340 to 348. The arc focuses on the Kakin Empire's decision to expand to the Dark Continent, with an expedition team led by Netero's son, Beyond.

The ongoing Succession Contest arc started from chapter 349, and there has been news that Togashi is preparing chapter 401. However, there is no official date for its release as of yet. Togashi has stated that he wants to give the series the perfect ending. So, it might take a while to get there.

The mangaka also has an alternate plan to get the complete story or to the audience if he fails to do it himself. In the meantime, if the anime series were to continue, it would have to rely on fillers, which are usually looked down upon by fans. As such, the only option then is to wait for the current manga arc to end before any announcement for season seven is made.

What is Hunter x Hunter about?

Killua as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter follows the journey of a young boy named Gon Freecss. He discovers that his father, who abandoned him at a young age, is actually a world-renowned Hunter. His then departs on a journey to pass the Hunter Examination and find his father.

Gon's journey introduces him to other aspiring Hunters, such as Killua, Leorio, and Kurapika. Together, they face numerous challenges and engage in epic battles.

