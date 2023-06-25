Hunter x Hunter: How far is the manga from its climactic end? Explained

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most significant sensations in the manga and anime industry, aside from the Big Three. Since Hunter x Hunter's debut in Shueisha's weekly shonen manga magazine in March 1998, it has gained a sizable following and is frequently a must-read recommended by the otaku community.

However, unlike the other Big Three, Hunter x Hunter does not have a long list of chapters. The manga has 400 chapters in total and is still being published, though it is currently on hiatus. This is primarily due to the frequent illness of the creator, Yoshihiro Togashi. As of November 2022, the manga has 37 tankobon volumes and is currently in the Succession Contest arc, which also happens to be the longest arc of the series.

Given how things stand, many are curious about how far the manga is from its climactic conclusion. Fans will be relieved to know that the end is far from near.

The Hunter x Hunter manga has a long way to go before it reaches its dramatic conclusion

For years, people have debated when the Hunter x Hunter manga will end and how far the manga is from completion. So, to set the record straight, the Hunter x Hunter manga is still ongoing, and it will take some time before the series comes to a dramatic conclusion.

This is because the manga is currently in its ninth arc, which is the Succession Contest arc, and once it is completed, the manga will move on to the next arc, that will see the main characters of the series set foot on the Dark Continent.

The current arc might require another 30 chapters to wrap up, as a manga staff member, Tanehana, revealed in December 2022. As per the staff member, the next 30 chapters of the manga have all been written, and only the illustrations are yet to be completed. These 30 chapters could be the final segments left in the Succession Contest arc.

Following the current arc, Succession Contest, the next arc will primarily focus on the Dark Continent, and fans will be able to enjoy and watch Ging, Pariston, Beyond, and all of their adventures in this arc. Not only that, but fans can anticipate some major revelations from this story arc, such as why humans left the Dark Continent if their origins are thought to have been on that very place.

However, it is yet to be known how many chapters the arc featuring the Dark Continent will comprise. The number of chapters in the arc might range between 40 and 80, or even go up till 90. But this is not the only story arc to come next. In fact, one fan even predicted that there will be more, including those about Gyro and Gon's future.

According to another user, the story arc that will centre on the Dark Continent will likely include 200 chapter arcs, just to explore each of the five threats that are currently known, and there may be additional threats in the Dark Continent.

Aside from this, there is no word on when the manga's final arc will be released or how many chapters the Dark Continent will feature. However, given the many unanswered questions, such as what will happen to Gon in the future and whether or not the four, Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio, will meet, fans should expect the manga series to run for a long time.

Nonetheless, as the Hunter x Hunter manga will enter the Dark Continent, it is widely assumed that the series will reach its conclusion soon after, given the mangaka's health-related issues. However, if the mangaka is able to devote more time to the project, there are likely to be more arcs following the Dark Continent, rather than the Dark Continent being the only arc preceding the finale arc.

All said and done, one thing is certain—the Hunter x Hunter manga would receive a proper conclusion rather than a hasty one, given that Yoshihiro Togashi, the manga's creator, adores the series. As a result, fans should continue to enjoy Hunter x Hunter's previous chapters until then.

Stay tuned for more Hunter x Hunter and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

