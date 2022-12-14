"I felt extremely uncomfortable": Hunter x Hunter author comment teases a shocking development in chapter 399

With the release of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan, the spoilers for Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 are out as the manga's author's comment teases a shocking development in the story.

The previous chapter saw Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan investigate Room 3101 as they decided to use it to enter the Heil-Ly hideout. This was when Wang and Hinrigh interrupted them as the latter wanted to be part of the action and proposed that the Phantom Troupe locate the hideout from outside while he infiltrated it with a transmitter. However, Nobunaga soon joined him.

Staff member's comment hints at something gruesome set to happen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 399

Yoshihiro Togashi's author comment from Weekly Shonen Jump #3:



"Staff member, Tanehana, here. When we decided on the specifics of the content of that page, I felt extremely uncomfortable." Yoshihiro Togashi's author comment from Weekly Shonen Jump #3:"Staff member, Tanehana, here. When we decided on the specifics of the content of that page, I felt extremely uncomfortable."

Unlike other manga authors in Weekly Shonen Jump, Hunter x Hunter Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi gets his weekly author comments done by his staff member Tanehana.

He revealed how the specifics of the content added to the manga's chapter 399 made him feel uncomfortable. According to netizens, this could hint towards something gruesome that is set to happen in the forthcoming chapter. However, the same has yet to be confirmed.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 is titled "Departure"

In the meantime, the title for Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 was revealed to be "Departure." This ignited fans' suspicion that the chapter's title was referencing someone's death, which is what may have made staff member Tanehana uncomfortable.

As for the title itself, several fans pointed out how the title was already once used for chapter 359. While in that chapter, the word "Departure" hinted at the Black Whale One's departure for the Dark Continent, fans believe that the title for chapter 399 hints towards a possible death.

Fans also observed how the chapter title was the same as the opening song for Madhouse's Hunter x Hunter anime adaptation. Meanwhile, Togashi has also repeated his chapter titles on several occasions, so it could simply be one of those instances.

Lastly, some fans believe that the chapter titled Departure could be a translation error on the translator's end.

What to expect from Hunter x Hunter chapter 399?

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 will follow Hinrigh and Nobunaga as they infiltrate the Heil-Ly hideout. The two might meet some fearsome foes who could put up a challenge for the newly formed duo.

Nobunaga as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Until now, both Hinrigh and Nobunaga aren't completely aware of each other's nen techniques. Thus, there could be some communication errors, which may cause them to have doubts, leading to the "uncomfortable" part that Tanehana referred to in the author's comments.

For now, fans have no choice but to wait until the official release on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 12 am JST, or peek into the spoilers for the same when they come out.

