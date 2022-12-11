Hunter x Hunter chapter 398: Nobunaga joins Hinrigh to investigate the Heil-Ly hideout

Hunter x Hunter chapter 398 is out as fans of the series learn that the manga will continue with the Succession Contest arc. The search for the Heil-Ly hideout has resumed as Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan are back in action. They were set to enter Room 3101 and had already acquired a citizen for their experimentations.

The previous chapter saw the end of the Phantom Troupe's backstory as fans got to learn about their origins. The troupe had managed to find Sarasa's dead body in the forest, after which Chrollo decided to wait for three years before they could avenge her and take down everyone who threatened the Meteor City.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from chapter 398 of Hunter x Hunter.

Hinrigh joins the Phantom Troupe in their search for the Heil-Ly hideout in Hunter x Hunter chapter 398

Nobunaga and Phinks as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 398, titled Search, opens with Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan forcing the citizen from Room 3102 to open the door to the Room 3101 restroom. After he opened and entered it, the three asked the citizen to also enter the room. However, all of these doors were locked, suggesting that the old man had locked the room to confuse the searchers.

Looking at all the hints, the three Phantom Troupe members determined that the teleportation technique placed upon the room might only be triggered through the door. Thus, they asked the citizen to go out and re-enter the room from the front door, but he tried to run away.

The citizen running away in Hunter x Hunter chapter 398 (Image via Shueisha)

Feitan quickly caught up to him and forced him to enter the room. The citizen instantly got teleported, which confirmed their landmine type of technique theory, wherein it would only activate upon a person entering the room. To confirm whether the technique was applicable continuously, Feitan got another citizen to enter the room, who also vanished into thin air.

As the Phantom Troupe was preparing to get teleported, Cha-R underboss Wang and Xi-Yu underboss Hinrigh interrupted them as Hinrigh wanted to join them in the search for the Heil-Ly hideout. He proposed a plan to use a transmitter to locate the hideout within the Black Whale One. Moreover, Hinrigh wanted someone to enter the room after swallowing the transmitter, so he volunteered to do it.

Hinrigh as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 398 (Image via Shueisha)

As he teleported to the Heil-Li hideout, Hinrigh was quick to notice that the room was empty. Soon after, Nobunaga joined him to increase their chances of survival. They both acclimated to each other as they started to look inside the doors that were present within the room.

The chapter ended with Nobunaga and Hinrigh determining that the person responsible for the nen technique could be nearby, as they opened a mysterious door.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 398

Nobunaga as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 398 (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 398 saw Hinrigh and Nobunaga enter the Heil-Ly hideout. Now that they have opened a mysterious door, they could be facing some strong opponents in the next chapter. In the meantime, we could also see Feitan, Phinks, and Wang locating the hideout within the ship through the transmitter Hinrigh consumed.

