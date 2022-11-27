Hunter x Hunter chapter 396 is finally out as fans get a glimpse of Phantom Troupe's origins. Fans might think that the manga will follow the Succession Contest arc, but Togashi has decided to put it on hold so he can tell us more about the Phantom Troupe and where they came from.

The previous chapter saw Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan attempting to locate the Heil-Ly family's hideout when their conversation triggered a flashback to the Phantom Troupe's childhood in Meteor City. This backstory introduced fans to the relationship dynamics between the Troupe members before it was even formed.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 396: Chrollo befriends Uvojin, Machi, Phinks, and Feitan

Sarasa convincing Phinks to help (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 396, titled Founding: Part 2, opens with Chrollo, Pakunada, Sarasa, Sheila, and Father Lizores inviting the kids into the church for the congregation and the special screening. This is when Uvojin, Phinks, and Feitan try to threaten Chrollo. However, upon Sarasa's request, Phinks and Feritan decide to help them out.

When the screening finally began, the audience was surprised to find that they were about to watch an episode of Power Cleaners, that too, with the audio in their own language. They were in love with the voice acting when suddenly the video and audio got messed up which forced Chrollo to take up the stage.

The audio goes out during the screening (Image via Shueisha)

A demonstration of Chrollo's voice acting skills was more than enough to get the crowd amped up for the episode's second half, which was entirely voice-overed by Chrollo, Pakunada, Sheila, and Sarasa live on stage. Chrollo's voice acting was the highlight of the screening, and he received unanimous praise for his performance.

After the show ended, Uvojin, Machi, Phinks, and Feitan could be seen waiting to speak to Chrollo when Sarasa came to Chrollo's aide again as she helped break the tension between the two groups. Uvojin was moved by Chrollo's efforts and asked to be a part of the ensemble, which was followed by other children requesting a role as well.

Chrollo Lucilfer as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 396 (Image via Shueisha)

As time passed, it was evident that all of them were on friendly terms with each other as they put on marvelous shows one after the other. As they tried to figure out a plan for their future shows, the group discussed what they could possibly name the group. While they didn't finalize the name, they did agree that it would be some sort of Troupe.

Elsewhere, Sarasa headed off to find another videotape for their future Power Cleaners episodes when the kidnappers from the previous chapter were shown wanting to kidnap one more kid before they left Meteor City.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 396

Sarasa breaking the ice between Chrollo and Uvojin (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 396 saw Chrollo finally befriending Uvojin, Machi, Phinks, and Feitan as the chapter showed us a glimpse of Phantom Troupe's origins. It seems like Togashi wants to take his time trying to give fans some insight into the Phantom Troupe members' relationships as one can observe how they behaved with each other when they were younger.

Meanwhile, hints about the kidnappers and the spotlight on Sarasa point to a possible encounter between the Phantom Troupe's younger members and the kidnappers, as Sarasa may become their target after she decides to go out on her own to find new videotapes.

Poll : 0 votes