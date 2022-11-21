Hunter x Hunter chapter 395: The Phantom Troupe search for the Heil-Ly hideout, The Spiders' backstory gets revealed

With Hunter x Hunter chapter 395 finally out, fans of the franchise can now see the Phantom Troupe members in action. However, there is a surprise in chapter 395, as it not only features the Spiders starting their search for the Heil-Ly hideout but also their backstory.

Phantom Troupe's last appearance was back in the Cha-R hideout, where Heil-Ly assassin Luini came to challenge them. However, Nobunaga took him out instantly. Ever since, the manga has been following Hinrigh and Wang as they try to locate the Heil-Ly hideout, albeit with only a little success.

Phantom Troupes begin their search for the Heil-Ly family hideout in Hunter x Hunter chapter 395

Hinrigh as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 395, titled Founding: Part 1, started with Hinrigh confirming that the Heil-Ly family members had been using warping abilities all along. The members were seen entering the General Passenger Area from entry, only to be captured later on camera after coming in-frame through some other passage altogether.

Later, Hinrigh was seen in a meeting with Wang as they planned to try and follow the two Heil-Ly members. This was when Wang revealed that Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan were set to investigate the rumored Heil-Ly hideout location, Room 3101.

The three Troupe members were seen standing in front of Room 3102 as they planned to break the wall and enter Room 3101. Here, they created a hole in the bathroom wall as they forced the guest within the room to join them in their search.

Nobunaga as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 395 (Image via Shueisha)

As they entered the secret passageway, the Spiders discussed Luini's attack on them and how he could have just been a sacrificial pawn for the Heil-Ly family. While Phinks disregarded the Heil-Ly family for having any empathy for them, Nobunaga stated how the Spiders were similar to them. The Spiders are a group of people filled with resignation and anger who utilize these negative emotions as the driving force behind searching for a purpose.

Readers were then shown a flashback from when the Phantom Troupe members were kids, back in Meteor City. Chrollo, Shalnark, and Franklin were seen searching for videotapes in Uvojin's garbage dump severely as they hoped to find something good to watch. This is when they found a videotape, but young Uvojin and Machi spotted them.

Franklin and Uvojin as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 395 (Image via Shueisha)

When Uvojin attacked Shalnark and Franklin, Chrollo ran away but was encountered by Phinks and Feitan instead. However, he managed to safeguard the videotape and check its contents alongside Pakunada, who was already in the church's video room. Chrollo and Pakunada decided to dub the video so that people could understand it, which is when the latter brought in her friends, Sheila and Sarasa.

As the group of kids started dubbing the videotape, the father of the Church, Lizores, was seen recommending Chrollo to help the elders at the church. In the meantime, two mysterious men kidnapped a bunch of kids and drove away.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 395

The children getting kidnapped in Hunter x Hunter chapter 395 (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 395 looked into the backstory of the Phantom Troupe as the younger versions of the Troupe members were revealed to the readers. While they seemed innocent, given how Nobunaga initiated the flashback, readers can expect something awful to happen soon.

It is yet to be revealed why Father Lizores recommended Chrollo to one of his elders. Meanwhile, the identities of the children who were kidnapped by the two men haven't been revealed. Considering how Uvojin, Franklin, and Shalnark hadn't been shown ever since they got into their fight, it could be presumed that they were the ones who had gotten kidnapped.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 396 will be released on November 28, 2022, at 12 am JST.

