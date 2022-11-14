Hunter x Hunter Chapter 395: Release date, time, and what to expect

Hunter x Hunter chapter 395 is set to be released on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12 am JST. The manga will be made available to read for free on the Shonen Jump app and Viz Media's official website.

The Succession Contest is picking pace as Xi-Yu and Cha-R families have come together to work against the Heil-Ly family. While Hinrigh has managed to get Hisoka to move to Tier 1, the allied families have still got to find the Heil-Ly hideout. While they did reach a location, it seemed like only the Phantom Troupe could infiltrate the hideout.

The Phantom Troupe could go after the Heil-Ly family in Hunter x Hunter chapter 395

Release date, time, and where to read

Hunter x Hunter chapter 395 will be released on November 21, 2022, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the chapter will also vary between different time zones, allowing most international fans to read the chapter on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 395 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, November 20

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, November 20

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, November 20

British Standard Time Time: 4 pm, Sunday, November 20

Central European Time: 5 pm, Sunday, November 20

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, November 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, November 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Monday, November 21

Fans can read the Hunter x Hunter manga for free on Viz Media's official website. The same will also be available on Viz Media's Shonen Jump app and Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The Shonen Jump app has the first and latest three chapters available to read for free, while the other chapters are available to read via subscription. Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus app has all the chapters for fans to read for free. However, one can read a chapter only once.

What to expect from Hunter x Hunter chapter 395?

Hunter x Hunter chapter 395 might see the manga following up with Tserriednich's friends, as they were only introduced in chapter 394. Fans can get a glimpse of Tserriednich and Theta as they are yet to make an appearance since the manga returned from its hiatus.

Elsewhere, the Phantom Troupe is already out to defeat the Heil-Ly family. Hence, the next chapter might focus on Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan as they search the ship for possible Heil-Ly family hideout locations. Additionally, given how Morena Prudo has given new instructions to her men, they can possibly be seen making progress in the next chapter.

What happened last time?

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394, titled Hypothesis, saw Hinrigh and Wang realize that the mysterious room was connected to some other room through a nen ability, so they left the Phantom Troupe to deal with the Heil-Ly family.

Elsewhere, Morena Prudo instructed her men with new instructions. She wanted to take control of one of Tserriednich's men through her contagion and asked her family members to bring her one of Tserriednich's soldiers if possible.

Meanwhile, Tserriednich's soldiers were seen scouring through the Black Whale One to locate the Heil-Ly family's hideout. Except for their captain, the soldiers were previously Tserriednich's friends and were trying to formulate their plan of action to delve further into the Succession Contest.

