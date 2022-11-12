Hunter x Hunter manga: Every new major character introduced after the 13th Chairman Election Arc

It has almost been a decade since the 2011 adaptation of the Hunter x Hunter series by Studio Madhouse came to an end, and fans have been wanting more ever since. The last two story arcs of the Hunter x Hunter manga, the Dark Continent and Succession War arcs, have yet to be adapted into the anime.

Despite this, many fans still love these two arcs and consider them to contain some of the best storylines in Hunter x Hunter. Although their storytelling is terrific, much of the new arcs' success is attributed to the new characters introduced in them.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter manga and minor spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter (2011) anime.

Prince Camilla Hui Guo Rou, Beyond Netero, and other new Hunter x Hunter characters introduced after the 13th Chairman Election arc

Beyond Netero

Beyond Netero, as he would likely look in the anime (Image via HxHDarkContinent/DeviantArt)

Beyond Netero is the son of world-renowned Nen user and 12th Chairman of the Hunter Association, Isaac Netero. Like his father, Beyond is currently the most powerful human Nen user in the series, thanks to his various accomplishments demonstrating his power and intellect.

In fact, the Hunter Association decided that he had to be watched by four Zodiacs simultaneously to make sure he did not do anything. Despite this, his Nen abilities have not been showcased in the manga yet, but fans may be able to see him in action once the Black Whale arrives on the Dark Continent.

Beyond is also a veteran Dark Continent explorer. He has gone back and forth from the Dark Continent more times than any other Hunter in the series, making him the perfect person to lead an expedition to the strange land. At the same time, Isaac Netero claimed that Beyond would be a much better candidate to lead the expedition than himself.

King Nasubi Hui Guo Rou

King Nasubi as he appears in the Hunter x Hunter manga (Image via Yoshihiro Togashi/Shounen Jump)

King Nasubi is the ruler of the Kakin Empire and the patriarch of the Kakin Royal Family. Although he is not a powerful character combat-wise, his authority and influence make him a force to be reckoned with. He wears very intricate clothing adorned with jewels and gold to make sure his status as king is emphasized and understood by the masses. Apart from his enthusiastic and exciting personality, he is cold and calculating and offers no mercy to those who defy him.

The Succession War arc is a perfect example of how terrible King Nasubi truly is. This arc revolves around him pitting his 14 children against each other in a death battle for the Kakin throne. King Nasubi's philosophy is that only the strongest of his children can inherit his position as a king. Moreover, this person will be determined by winning the death battle.

Prince Tserriednich Hui Guo Rou

Prince Tserriednich is perhaps the most famous character in Hunter x Hunter. In the recent arcs, he has been portrayed as one of the ruthless characters, perhaps only second to Meruem. Tserriednich is inconsiderate towards those who do not work for him. Additionally, he desired to kill his siblings during the Succession War, not to become the king but just because he wanted to.

Tserriednich's closest assistant, Theta, has recently begun to shift her loyalty away from the prince after seeing his true colors. She has even expressed her concern about Tserriednich mastering Nen. She knows he will use his potential to devise evil plots and try to take the secrets of the Dark Continent for himself.

However, the only ones on the Black Whale capable of bringing a monster like Tserriednich down before he can inflict any lasting damage are the Phantom Troupe, Hisoka, and Kurapika. Unfortunately, these characters teaming up to fight the prince are doubtful.

Prince Camilla Hui Guo Rou

Prince Camilla Hui Guo Rou

Prince Camilla is one of King Nasubi's oldest children and the eldest daughter among all her siblings. Like everyone else in her family, Camilla is sadistic and wishes to kill her siblings. Unlike other fighters, Camilla prefers to fight from a distance, as showcased by her masterful marksmanship. However, she also loves to rely on her Nen ability, Cat's Name.

Cat's Name is one of the most overpowered Nen abilities in Hunter x Hunter and allows Camilla to become unkillable. When someone kills her with a direct attack, Cat's Name activates and transfers the life energy of the killer to Camilla, resurrecting her once again. As a result, Cat's Name is a postmortem Nen ability, making it uncounterable once activated.

Prince Benjamin Hui Guo Rou

Prince Benjamin is King Nasubi's eldest son and the Deputy Military Adviser of the Kakin Empire Royal Army. Like his other siblings, Benjamin has no issues with killing his brothers and sisters as long as it means he can take over the Kakin Empire and remain a pillar of power for the Kakin Royal Family. Although he is aiming for the throne, his ultimate goal is to bring the entire world under the rule of the Kakin Empire.

In addition to his terrifying personality, Prince Benjamin has displayed some equally terrifying feats. He is both a master of hand-to-hand combat and Nen combat and was once seen crushing a fully grown adult lion to death with his bare hands. Moreover, he is often considered the most skilled Nen combatant among his siblings.

Final thoughts

Lately, the Hunter x Hunter manga has been redefining what it means to be a shonen manga. The intricate plot, fantastic storytelling, macabre themes, and fleshed-out characters raise the series to a level that few shonen mangas have achieved.

Fans are expecting Togashi's skills as a mangaka to follow through until the end of the manga, and it seems that this will be the case. At the same time, once the latest arcs of the manga are adapted into the anime, Hunter x Hunter will again become a shonen giant.

