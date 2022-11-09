Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 release date, where to read, and what to expect

As the Hunter x Hunter manga comes off of its long three-year hiatus, fans are watching Yoshihiro Togashi closely. With each chapter he completes, fans get increasingly restless, waiting for the Succession War Arc to reach its climax. If done well through the end, this arc will be known as the arc that brought Hunter x Hunter back and can re-establish the series as an ani-manga giant once again.

Currently, fans are waiting patiently for chapter 394 to be released. Once that happens, many questions may finally be answered as the story is fleshed out.

Disclaimer: This article goes into detail about the Hunter x Hunter manga and contains spoilers for anime-only fans.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 will likely continue the Succession War Arc

Chapter 394 release date and time, where to read

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 is set to be released on Saturday, November 12, about a week after Chapter 393 aired. Although this is presumed to be the Japanese release date, it will not be long before the chapter is released internationally. Fortunately, for now, no delays or any other interruptions have been announced, so it is safe to say that the chapter will be airing right on schedule.

Once chapter 394 airs, fans can read it on Viz Media, one of the most reputable manga-hosting websites that will provide the new chapter entirely in English. The website also offers other notable manga series, such as Naruto, Bleach, Dragon Ball Z, and many more.

Although a monthly subscription is required to read all Hunter x Hunter chapters, fans can read two to three latest chapters for free. Luckily, fans can also obtain a week-long free trial before paying anything.

What to expect from chapter 394?

Neither the title of chapter 394 nor the expected plotline has been released, but it will likely be a continuation of the Succession War Arc. More in-depth details can be inferred from previous chapters, such as the events in chapter 393 involving the Phantom Troupe and Hisoka Morow.

Chapter 393 showcased Nobunaga killing Luini without any hesitation. The latter wanted to work with the Phantom Troupe to take down each of the families on the Black Whale and take complete control of it, but Nobunaga disagreed and swiftly disposed of him.

Meanwhile, Hisoka seems to be on the hunt for the rest of the Phantom Troupe aboard the Black Whale, although he has decided to go undercover with a fake identity to make this happen.

Final thoughts

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 is set to be more of a connecting chapter than anything else. Fans should not expect much action in this chapter since Togashi plans to use it to flesh out the plot more and build up the meeting between Hisoka and the Phantom Troupe.

Despite this, it will still be an amazing chapter as Togashi's masterful story-telling ability has maintained consistency throughout the years and shows no signs of diminishing.

