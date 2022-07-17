Black Clover manga set to return on July 31 per official Shueisha, Viz Media sources

Earlier today, official digital platforms of both Viz Media and Shueisha indicated that Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover will be returning with Chapter 332 in 16 days. This means that series is slated to return on July 31, 2022, which would mark the end of the 3 month long hiatus.

While fans were initially skeptical about this information, both in terms of the date’s veracity and whether they had indeed meant to make the announcement. However, the release dates have been left up by both, which means that the series is indeed set to finally return on July 31.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news surrounding Black Clover’s return, as well as the state of the story prior to the hiatus.

Black Clover ends hiatus on July 31, as revealed by Viz Media’s webpage for series and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app

Eternal🍥 @themarvelousfan They haven't deleted it ......so it really is coming back 3 MONTHS NOW FEELING LIKE WEEKS #blackclover They haven't deleted it ......so it really is coming back 3 MONTHS NOW FEELING LIKE WEEKS #blackclover https://t.co/6q2PtT3wPN

As mentioned above, the official digital platforms for both Viz Media and Shueisha seemingly announced Black Clover’s return date as July 31, 2022. Fans initially did not want to raise their hopes because there was a chance that the information was wrong and had been mistakenly shared. However, neither has taken the date down as of yet, which seems to indicate that we do indeed have a confirmed announcement.

Viz Media’s official webpage for Yuki Tabata’s smash-hit series first listed its return date as July 31, 2022, which fans instantly took notice of and began discussing on social media. This information was seemingly further corroborated by Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app, which subsequently listed the series’ return date as July 31 too.

As a result, fans are now more convinced about the official return of the manga, which has been on a three-month hiatus. The upcoming chapter will hopefully elaborate on the incredible plot twist fans were left with. Julius Novachrono revealed himself as Lucius Zogratis, the fourth Zogratis sibling and host of Astaroth, the Time Magic Devil.

:D @Hyena234K #blackclover

This plot twist really has the potential to make the rest of black clover so goddamn amazing and dark shit,if Tabtha plays his cards right.

Seriously the amount of potential this twist alone brings.

The reactions to it,the character growth,etc This plot twist really has the potential to make the rest of black clover so goddamn amazing and dark shit,if Tabtha plays his cards right.Seriously the amount of potential this twist alone brings.The reactions to it,the character growth,etc #blackclover This plot twist really has the potential to make the rest of black clover so goddamn amazing and dark shit,if Tabtha plays his cards right.Seriously the amount of potential this twist alone brings.The reactions to it,the character growth,etc https://t.co/qaEClLYZV2

Fans also learned that Yuno Grinberryall’s birth mother was indeed alive, having survived the Zogratis sibling’s hostile takeover of the Spade Kingdom years prior to the beginning of the story. Finally, the previous chapter cemented Asta's victory over Lucifero, acquired with the help of Lucius Zogratis, thus eliminating all immediate threats to the series’ cast.

However, upon return, Asta, Yuno, and all their friends will have more on their hands than they can possibly expect. Julius being the Wizard King throughout the series already solidifies him as one of the strongest mages in the story, which will likely be further exacerbated by his embracing the Lucius Zogratis personality completely.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 continues.

