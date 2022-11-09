Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 initial spoilers: 4th Prince Tserriednich's soldiers search the ship for Morena Prudo, new characters set to be revealed

The initial spoilers and raw images for Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 are out as it seems like there could be some updates on the search for the Heil-Ly hideout.

The previous chapter saw Hinrigh convincing Hisoka to move up to Tier 1 while Xi-Yu and Cha-R families would deal with the Heil-Ly family. Given Hisoka's mission to annihilate the Phantom Troupe, it was too risky to have him on the same floor as some of the Troupe members.

Later, Hinrigh and Cha-R underboss Wang went to a possible Heil-Ly hideout location with the Corporal, where he vanished as soon as he stepped inside the room.

There, Hinrigh and Wang found an old man, who kept repeating that they could come inside the room given he had nothing to hide. This was quite mysterious as fans were waiting for some answers on the same.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 reveals Tserriednich's backstory

Resuming right from where the previous chapter ended, Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 sees Hinrigh and Wang standing outside the possible Heil-Ly hideout location. They were left confused about what to do after the Corporal vanished into thin air as he entered the room.

Hinrigh had thrown one of his knives into the room to check the non-user's ability in affecting inanimate objects, and rightfully so, the knife didn't vanish.

Thus, Hinrigh threw the knife at the old man's thigh, leaving him screaming in pain. When Hinrigh asked about the Corporal's location, the old man evaporated into thin air.

As Hinrigh and Wang were discussing Hisoka and the Phantom Troupe, one of their men decided to enter the room, but vanished similar to the Corporal. This made them wonder whose abilities had taken effect across the room. If it wasn't the old man, then who was it?

Morena Prudo - Heil-Ly family boss (Image via Reddit/u/Korose107)

It seems like the man who entered the room got teleported to the actual Heil-Ly hideout where Billie killed him. Readers got to see other Heil-Ly family associates, such as Gelato and Matvere.

A few new members also got introduced, however, readers will have to wait until the official release to find out more about them. Matvere and three previously unintroduced characters were introduced as they had a meeting with their boss Morena Prudo. The latter asked them to guard the location, only allowing Black Whale soldiers and their own associates to enter their hideout.

A little later, Hinrigh goes back to the shopping area of the floor as he is seen looking into the footage the "cat camera" had managed to capture while he was away.

This is when readers are introduced to a few more new characters as they seem to be old friends of the 4th Kakin Prince Tserriednich Hui Guo Rou. They seemed to be speaking about him and Theta as they scoured the lower floors for Morena Prudo.

While a lot has to be uncovered about them and their conversation, fans will have to wait until the next official release of Hunter x Hunter until to learn more about Tserriednich and his friends. However, the final panel sees a young Tserriednich shooting a man, which could be a trigger point for a backstory.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 initial spoilers

Given the number of speech bubbles in Hunter x Hunter chapter 394, there is a lot of information to uncover. Due to the lack of correct translations, it is difficult to correctly figure out what is currently going on inside the Black Whale One.

However, it seems like manga author Yoshihiro Togashi is in no hurry, given how he is taking his time to flush out new characters. To learn more about the chapter, fans will have to wait for the official release of the next chapter.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 will be released on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 12 am JST.

Poll : 0 votes